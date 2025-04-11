Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Friend Finds Out Their Apartment Was Used For Cheating, Questions If They Should Blow Up His Affair
Couples, Relationships

Friend Finds Out Their Apartment Was Used For Cheating, Questions If They Should Blow Up His Affair

Interview With Expert
There are few things more sacred than your home and your lifelong best friend. So imagine coming back from work to discover your buddy of three decades has turned your apartment into a no-strings-attached love shack… without asking. Did I forget to mention he’s married with a newborn? If awkwardness were an Olympic sport, this guy just scored a perfect 10 in emotional gymnastics.

Well, this guy confessed to today’s Original Poster (OP) that he’s been cheating on his wife, who they happen to know. Now, they are sitting with a moral hand grenade. Do they blow it all up to do the “right” thing? Or do they stay silent and let karma clock in later?

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Few moments in life test our integrity like being caught in the middle of someone else’s secrets

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s childhood friend was now married with a newborn baby; however, he began to tell them how fatherhood was weighing on him

    Image credit: ThrowRATrainingHos5

    Image credits: Laura Garcia / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The friend eventually asked if he could spend some time at their apartment to get a breather, and they happily obliged

    Image credit: ThrowRATrainingHos5

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, one day, when the author got back from work, the friend admitted that he was cheating on his wife and that he used their place for the affair

    Image credit: ThrowRATrainingHos5

    They were disgusted at this and were now faced with a difficult decision on whether to tell his wife or not

    The OP and their friend go way back. However, he’s now married with a baby, and the three of them, including his wife, have been close for years. But fatherhood hit him hard, and he began to unload how distant he felt from his wife.

    So after some time, the friend asked if he could crash at the OP’s place while they were at work, just for a breather. They agreed, thinking nothing of it; however, when they returned home, he seemed… off. That’s when the friend confessed that not only had he been cheating on his wife for three months, but he had also used OP’s apartment to do the deed while they were at work.

    The OP was shocked and disgusted and rightfully kicked him out on the spot. He tried to justify it, but they weren’t having it. Now they’re stuck with a terrible secret. And since then, they have been agonizing over whether to tell the friend’s wife.

    On the one hand, the friend’s wife deserves the truth. On the other, she’s a brand-new mom, already overwhelmed, and lacks a strong support system since she’s an immigrant in a foreign country. Dropping this bomb could shatter her.

    When a close friend discovers that their friend is cheating, it leads to a moral dilemma. Bored Panda reached out to marriage counselor Ronke Adesina, who advised that instead of immediately telling the spouse, the friend should prompt the cheater to take responsibility for their own actions.

    “If the friendship is genuine, encouraging the cheater to reflect on their behavior and confess themselves is a better approach,” she explained, as this not only preserves the friendship but leaves room for a more honest outcome, providing an opportunity for the cheater to face the consequences of their actions.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The emotional impact of having a child is another factor that can contribute to infidelity, to which the friend already admitted. According to Adesina, the arrival of a child significantly shifts the emotional dynamics in a relationship. Partners may experience stress, exhaustion, and an imbalance in responsibilities, which can lead to unmet emotional needs or a sense of lost identity.

    “This can push some individuals to seek validation outside of the relationship,” she noted before emphasizing that infidelity is never a justified response and should never be an occurrence in marriage. Instead, partners should communicate openly and support each other during this vulnerable time.

    If the friend decides not to tell the spouse about the affair, there could be long-term emotional consequences. Adesina cautioned that such a decision should be made with careful consideration of the spouse’s emotional stability. “Revealing the truth could trigger an overwhelming emotional reaction,” she explained, stating that the spouse’s personality, values, and reasoning matter before unloading such news on them.

    While some might also argue that keeping the secret could protect the spouse from unnecessary stress, the expert emphasizes that every situation is different, and “This is precisely why it should be handled with wisdom.”

    Netizens insisted that the OP should tell the wife about the affair, with many expressing anger over the betrayal. They emphasized the importance of transparency for the wife’s well-being, with others noting that keeping the secret could prevent her from making informed decisions about her relationship.

    What do you think about this situation? If you were the wife, would you want to know the truth, even if it meant potentially destroying your family? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that it is only right that the author tells the wife because the friend is clearly not trustworthy

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every guy I've come across with this dilemma, I ask them: "how would you feel if this was being done to your sister?". Their tune immediately changes and they know the right thing to do. The right thing to do is always tell the person being cheated on, they don't deserve to have their time wasted, it's their most valuable resource.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would tell the wife, hopefully with some of her friends there to support her. I'd also help her out with whatever she decides to do: divorce the a**wipe, separate, etc. That poor woman, to be alone in another country with a new baby + a cheating husband.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
