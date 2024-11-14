Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Good At Being Evil": Charles Manson Makes Bombshell Revelation In Newly Unearthed Prison Call
News

“Good At Being Evil”: Charles Manson Makes Bombshell Revelation In Newly Unearthed Prison Call

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
A chilling new recording of notorious cult leader Charles Manson, in which he admits to additional killings, has emerged.

“I left some dead people on the beach,” he said during an unearthed phone call made to a friend from prison.

The audio was featured in a new documentary series called Making Manson and offers a deeper glimpse into his violent past.

Newly uncovered audio recordings of Charles Manson were included in a new documentary series called Making Manson

"Good At Being Evil": Charles Manson Makes Bombshell Revelation In Newly Unearthed Prison Call

Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

"Good At Being Evil": Charles Manson Makes Bombshell Revelation In Newly Unearthed Prison Call

Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Charles was the leader of the infamous and violent cult known as the Manson Family. With him as the main figurehead, the cult killed nine people in 1969, including the heavily pregnant Hollywood actress Sharon Tate.

“Charlie was very good at being evil and not showing it,” his former cellmate, Phil Kaufman, said in a teaser clip for the docuseries.

“Anything that detracted from his game plan at that time, he would squash it, but he did it with velvet gloves,” he added.

On one of the tapes, the notorious cult leader candidly discussed the early crimes that eventually led to his more publicized atrocities

"Good At Being Evil": Charles Manson Makes Bombshell Revelation In Newly Unearthed Prison Call

Image credits: Peacock

"Good At Being Evil": Charles Manson Makes Bombshell Revelation In Newly Unearthed Prison Call

Image credits: Peacock

In addition to interviews, the docuseries included never-before-released conversations that Charles had with a friend over a period of roughly 20 years.

“See, there’s a whole part of my life that nobody knows about,” he’s heard saying on one of the tapes featured in the series.

The convicted cult leader went on to talk about stealing cars in Mexico and being involved in “a couple of killings.”

“I can kill anybody I want. If a dude just looks at me funny, I’ll shoot him,” he’s heard saying in a trailer for the true crime series

"Good At Being Evil": Charles Manson Makes Bombshell Revelation In Newly Unearthed Prison Call

Image credits: Peacock

“I lived in Mexico for a while. I went to Acapulco, stole some cars,” he said.

“I just got involved in stuff over my head, man. Got involved in a couple of killings,” he added. “I left my .357 Magnum in Mexico City, and I left some dead people on the beach.”

Another disturbing revelation he made on the tape was: “I can kill anybody I want. If a dude just looks at me funny, I’ll shoot him.”

Charles can be heard talking about “killings” in Mexico in the teaser clip below

Peacock revealed that the true crime docuseries, premiering on Tuesday, November 19, will feature former Manson Family members listening to conversations of their former cult leader, who died in prison from natural causes in 2017.

“Manson recounts the early crimes that led to the murder spree in the summer of 69, laying out an explanation of loyalty and brotherhood that pushes against the accepted motive: his desire to incite Helter Skelter,” the streaming service says in its description.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

