“Good At Being Evil”: Charles Manson Makes Bombshell Revelation In Newly Unearthed Prison Call

A chilling new recording of notorious cult leader Charles Manson, in which he admits to additional killings, has emerged.

“I left some dead people on the beach,” he said during an unearthed phone call made to a friend from prison.

The audio was featured in a new documentary series called Making Manson and offers a deeper glimpse into his violent past.

Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Charles was the leader of the infamous and violent cult known as the Manson Family. With him as the main figurehead, the cult killed nine people in 1969, including the heavily pregnant Hollywood actress Sharon Tate.

“Charlie was very good at being evil and not showing it,” his former cellmate, Phil Kaufman, said in a teaser clip for the docuseries.

“Anything that detracted from his game plan at that time, he would squash it, but he did it with velvet gloves,” he added.

On one of the tapes, the notorious cult leader candidly discussed the early crimes that eventually led to his more publicized atrocities

In addition to interviews, the docuseries included never-before-released conversations that Charles had with a friend over a period of roughly 20 years.

“See, there’s a whole part of my life that nobody knows about,” he’s heard saying on one of the tapes featured in the series.

The convicted cult leader went on to talk about stealing cars in Mexico and being involved in “a couple of killings.”

“I can kill anybody I want. If a dude just looks at me funny, I’ll shoot him,” he’s heard saying in a trailer for the true crime series

“I lived in Mexico for a while. I went to Acapulco, stole some cars,” he said.

“I just got involved in stuff over my head, man. Got involved in a couple of killings,” he added. “I left my .357 Magnum in Mexico City, and I left some dead people on the beach.”

Another disturbing revelation he made on the tape was: “I can kill anybody I want. If a dude just looks at me funny, I’ll shoot him.”

Charles can be heard talking about “killings” in Mexico in the teaser clip below

Peacock revealed that the true crime docuseries, premiering on Tuesday, November 19, will feature former Manson Family members listening to conversations of their former cult leader, who died in prison from natural causes in 2017.

“Manson recounts the early crimes that led to the murder spree in the summer of 69, laying out an explanation of loyalty and brotherhood that pushes against the accepted motive: his desire to incite Helter Skelter,” the streaming service says in its description.