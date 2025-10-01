Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Mooches Off Cousin For 6 Months, Calls Her Heartless When She Finally Demands $400 Rent
Young man lounging on sofa looking at phone, representing guy mooching off cousin and avoiding rent payment conflict.
Family, Relationships

Guy Mooches Off Cousin For 6 Months, Calls Her Heartless When She Finally Demands $400 Rent

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re probably already familiar with those friends or family members who say they will do one thing, but never get around to doing it, or do something else. It could be that friend who says they’re going to have just one drink, but ends up finishing the whole bottle, or the uncle who still talks about getting into crypto at every family dinner.

How about those family members who promise to come around for a few weeks until it magically transforms into half a year? Today’s Original Poster (OP) shared her very relatable story about housing her cousin, who turned her apartment into his personal gaming cave, and showed how generosity can quickly slide into exploitation.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The thing about overstaying guests is that they can turn the kindest gesture into a draining ordeal

    Young man mooching off cousin lounging on couch and using smartphone, avoiding paying $400 rent demand.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s cousin asked to stay with her temporarily after quitting his job and breaking up with his girlfriend, and she agreed

    Text excerpt about a guy mooching off his cousin for six months, then being asked to pay $400 rent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a guy mooching off his cousin for months, gaming all day, and not paying rent.

    Image credits: DannYXxXDesirE

    Young woman looking frustrated at money on the table, reflecting tension over rent from cousin mooching for months

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    What was meant to be a short stay stretched into six months, during which he gamed all day, ate her food, and contributed little

    Text excerpt about a guy asked to pay 400 rent after mooching off cousin for six months.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a guy mooching off cousin for six months and refusing to pay $400 rent calling her heartless.

    Image credits: DannYXxXDesirE

    Two young adults back to back, looking upset, illustrating conflict over rent and mooching off cousin.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She eventually asked him to pay $400 in rent, far below market value, but he exploded and accused her of being cruel

    Text excerpt discussing a cousin mooching off family for six months and being called heartless over $400 rent demand.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt explaining financial stress of a cousin mooching rent for 6 months before being asked to pay $400.

    Image credits: DannYXxXDesirE

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He told his mother, who began calling her heartless, leaving her stuck between financial stress and family pressure

    The OP’s cousin had asked for a temporary place to stay after quitting his job and breaking up with his girlfriend. She had extra space in her two-bedroom apartment and wanted to help him reset, but the deal was supposed to last a few weeks for him to get back on his feet. However, instead, “a few weeks” stretched into six long months.

    During that time, the cousin didn’t make much progress toward independence. At first, he bought groceries, did laundry, and was respectful, but soon his days were filled with gaming marathons, while his contributions to the household dwindled to energy drinks and frozen pizzas. Finally, after months of waiting for improvement, the OP decided it was time to set boundaries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She asked for $400 a month, which was far less than half the rent and significantly below the market rate for housing in her area. However, rather than seeing it as a fair compromise, the cousin accused her of being “cruel” and claimed she had promised him a safe space. He also argued that charging him rent meant she was exploiting family.

    The drama didn’t stop there. When she held her ground, her cousin went straight to his mom, who then began texting her nonstop about how “heartless” she was being. According to the aunt, family should always come before money, ignoring the fact that she was footing the bills for two adults on a single salary. Naturally, this left the OP feeling like she was being unreasonable.

    Woman holding keys in front of moving boxes symbolizing rent dispute between cousin mooching for six months.

    Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Have you ever felt like you and your family members were maybe a little too close for comfort, as in the case of the OP? Attachment Project refers to this phenomenon as family enmeshment, which involves a lack of boundaries among family members and might show up as emotional manipulation, entitlement, and dependent relationships.

    For this reason, setting boundaries with family is key. Outdoor writer Holly Scherer highlighted that a form of this is setting financial boundaries with family, which first requires understanding what you can comfortably and sustainably afford. She notes that it’s important to define these limits clearly so that both you and your relatives know what is acceptable.

    Once established, these boundaries must be communicated openly and maintained consistently, even if they react negatively or push back. She emphasizes that standing firm is a crucial part of protecting your financial stability and mental well-being, and the best way to ensure that generosity doesn’t turn into exploitation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, manipulation from family tends to come with setting boundaries. Verywell Mind states that this often surfaces as guilt trips, emotional blackmail, gaslighting, and invalidation, to undermine autonomy or maintain power dynamics. They advise recognizing manipulation and affirming that your needs are valid, and not defending or overexplaining decisions, as this can invite further manipulation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens sided firmly with the OP, saying six months of free housing was far beyond reasonable. Many emphasized that asking for $400 was fair and necessary, and that the cousin was clearly freeloading. Others suggested firmer boundaries, like cutting off the Wi-Fi, refusing to buy his favorite snacks, or even kicking him out altogether.

    If you were in OP’s shoes, would you keep charging rent or simply tell the cousin it’s time to move out? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that the author wasn’t the problem in this situationher cousin and aunt were

    Reddit conversation about a guy mooching off his cousin for six months and $400 rent dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy mooching off his cousin and rent payment conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comments discussing a guy mooching off his cousin for six months and rent payment conflict at $400.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment thread discussing a guy mooching off cousin for months and being asked to pay $400 rent.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a guy refuses to pay cousin $400 rent after mooching off her for 6 months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter advises changing WiFi password to stop guy mooching off cousin and urges him to pay $400 rent.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a guy mooching off his cousin and refusing to pay $400 rent for six months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cutting off WiFi and suggesting the guy needs to get a job after mooching rent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment advising to charge half rent and stating the mooching guy needs to move out immediately.

    Comment advising to stop a guy mooching off cousin for 6 months and demand rent to avoid being taken advantage of.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy mooching off his cousin and the family dynamics involved.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to kick out a guy who mooched off his cousin and refused to pay rent.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    2

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder why he isn't staying with mom? Nope, if he doesn't shift his weight, shift his stuff to the kerb.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pack up his things and put them on the curb - with an itemized bill for past expenses (of course he won't pay, but it might be a wakeup call). He can figure it out from there.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder why he isn't staying with mom? Nope, if he doesn't shift his weight, shift his stuff to the kerb.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pack up his things and put them on the curb - with an itemized bill for past expenses (of course he won't pay, but it might be a wakeup call). He can figure it out from there.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT