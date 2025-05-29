73 Unhinged Acts That “Chaotic Good” People Did With The Best Intentions At Heart (New Pics)
A wise lady once said that well-behaved women seldom make history. And many would argue that the same applies to men. But we're talking about the good kind of bad behavior. The rebels with a cause. The rule-breakers on a mission to make things better. The unpredictable forces who use unhinged methods to unleash positivity on those around them. They're part of an unconventional club who believe in the power of bad to bring about good.
These people refuse to sit back and watch the world burn. They're doing something about the flames. But they've kicked the bucket of water to the curb. Instead, they're fighting fire with fire. Many of them can be found in a chaotic corner of the internet, plotting their next move while posting content about good intentions and questionable methods.
The Chaotic Good community has over 457,000 members, all with a common cause: to make the world a better place without bowing down to bureaucracy. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page, to inspire you to go out and smash the system with a smile. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.
*definitely Not* Taking Any Notes At All…f**king Awesome
We're exposed the world of chaotic good from a young age... Think Robin Hood, Aladdin and, depending on who you ask, Batman. These guys are the rebels, the free spirits. They believe in the power of good. But they live life on their own terms.
"Some don't have a problem with greater systems such as laws as long as they leave them alone; others are anarchists who believe that the betterment of all can only be achieved by actively rejecting any higher instances of power," explains the TV Tropes website. They have a cause and a conscience. They care about people. But no so much rules.
The Player's Handbook puts it this way: "He makes his own way, but he’s kind and benevolent. He believes in goodness and right but has little use for laws and regulations. He hates it when people try to intimidate others and tell them what to do. He follows his own moral compass, which, although good, may not agree with that of society."
Not Sure If Y'all Have Seen This Sh*t Cus I'm New
Lady F**king Chad!!
In the late 1990s, Julia Hill climbed a 200-foot, approximately 1000-year-old Californian redwood tree & didn't come down for another 738 days. She ultimately reached an agreement with Pacific Lumber Company to spare the tree & a 200-foot buffer zone surrounding the tree.
Chaotic Good is based on the idea of moral or character alignment. Think of a chart, where the vertical axis represents the good vs. evil dimension. The top row is good, middle row is neutral, and bottom row is evil.
The horizontal axis is the lawful vs. chaotic dimension. The left-hand column is lawful, middle column is neutral, and right-hand column is chaotic. From this, you'd be able to get 9 different character alignments... Different levels of good and evil.
"Lawful good describes characters or things that are systematic, orderly, and principled, explains Figma. "Lawful good characters (e.g., Hermione Granger) promote the greater good, while following established procedures or rules."
The site notes that neutral good fits anyone or anything acting with the best intentions for everyone involved. "Neutral good characters (e.g., Wonder Woman) do the right thing, even if it sometimes means bending the rules."
A Stranger Wrote A Fake Note And Put It On My Windshield To Save Me A F**king Parking Ticket
Steal A F**king Car, Save A Baby
Political Campaign Group Everyone Hates Elon Posted F**king Nigel Farage Billboards Across Kent, South East England
"Chaotic good represents a willingness to challenge authority and break rules to achieve positive change. Chaotic good characters (e.g., Robin Hood) are rebels with both a conscience and a cause," reads the Figma site. And to make it even more complicated, there are different types of chaotic good. But more on that later.
Those who fall under lawful neutral follow a strict code to maintain stability and order. "Lawful neutral characters (e.g., James Bond) believe in and support the rule of law, no matter whether it’s good or evil," the site explains.
While true neutral applies to items, objectives, or characters that aren’t good or evil, lawful or chaotic. "True neutral characters (e.g., The Dude in The Big Lebowski) lack conviction. They don’t follow any moral code and simply do what’s best for them."
The chaotic neutral club comprises those on a quest for absolute freedom and individuality. "Chaotic neutral characters (e.g., Cat Woman) buck tradition and authority. They’re often impulsive and unpredictable."
To Have A Handy-Dandy Hotline
Isaac F**king Wright Jr
Tiny Child + Tiny Ducks = F**king Chaos
Anyone or anything that follows a strict code, hierarchy, or system for personal gain at any cost is considered lawful evil. "Lawful evil characters (e.g., Darth Vader) are calculating, organized, and tyrannical."
And those with an utter lack of morals or ethics would fall under neutral evil. Think Cruella de Vil: destructive, corrupt, and out for themselves. Lastly, "Chaotic evil means malevolent self-interest combined with personal freedom" explains the Sigma site. "Chaotic evil characters (e.g., The Joker) are dangerous, unpredictable, and bad to the bone."
Touchy Person
Smuggling Information Into North Korea:
Hope This F**king Counts
Doing God's F**king Work
F**k Nestle
When Nestle refused to watch a documentary about the exploitation of African children in the cocoa industry, the documentary's director, Miki Mistrati, set up a giant screen next to Nestle's headquarters in Switzerland and played it there.
Grandma Was Revolutionary
If You Don’t Have A F**king Demon Bestie By Now, Wyd?
F**king G
Yet ANOTHER f*****g hero of mine.. I manifested her in BLOODPACT -- and didn't even know it. Hahahaha.
Always And Forever, F**k Maga
I'm Saying It's Right
Madlad Steals Ship To Free Slaves:
Photos Of The Anti-Trump Protest Going On In Washington Right Now
Thank You For Your F**king Service
Just A F**king Maintenance Request
F**k Yeah Pikachu Protestor In Turkey. This Counts, Right?
Here’s Your Chance C*nt
What A Surprise
Found This Satan While Browsing Past Posts
Peak Madlad
“The Alaskan Avenger”
I really hope he gets out sooner than that. He should be given a medal, not a sentence.
I Made An Illegal Bike Lane With My Friends That Connects A Big Bike Trail To Our Neighborhood. Safety Over Following The Rules
What A Great Idea
It F**king Happened Again. Do Like The Reference Though
Some Rich Motherf**ker Anonymously Donated $30k To Luigi
They're Trying So F**king Hard To Make Him Look Bad
Boston’s Old North Church Last Night. Amazing
Fighting The Good F**king Fight
Alice Roosevelt Should Be F**king Posted Here More
This Is Absolutely Hilarious
Police Madlad
Just Fyi
Those This Count As Chaotic Good? Found That Sh*t On Another Sub (Sorry For The Word Sh*t, I Need To Cuss To Prove I'm Not A F**king Bot)
Always Be Aware Of Your Surroundings When Peacefully Protesting For Your Fucking Rights
This Could Help F**k Sh*t Up
F**k Replacing Human Labor With AI And F**k The Companies Marketing AI With Hostile, Anti-Worker Sentiment
Crazy Shark Story
Madlad
F**king Marines
Barista With A Great F**king Sense Of Humor
I Love This Image
Unitedhealthcare, Famously A F**king Horrible Company, Is Falling Apart
Just Sent The C*nt The Entire Transcript Of Shrek
Don’t Use Fake Info To Sign Up To Volunteer For The Republicans
On This Day In 1859, John Brown Did Absolutely Nothing Wrong
Good Idea
Luigi Street Art Resistance: The F**king Space Invader Strategy
Madlad Oldman
Spotted Over The Bqe In Brooklyn, F**k Yea
Thats Sound Fun
The Type Of Sh*t I'm On You Wouldn't Understand
Laria Is A Queen
Don’t Fact Check This Sh*t Article.. Actually Do.. Might Be True
Tesla Takedown Having A F**king Impact In Berkeley
Nobody Else Send Bouncy Balls To Your Senators Telling Them To Uphold The Constitution
Roses Are Red, I Choked When I Swallowed
City Removes Seats From Bus Stops, Citizens Go And Create Their Own (Lisbon) - Fuck Hostile Architecture
Madlad Made Things Change
Posted In Dallas Airport Bathroom Stalls. Phone Number Calls The F**king Lt. Governor
Why Did Maga Forget About Epstein? Reply To Every Maga Poster With “Where Are The Epstein Files?”
Don’t Do This!!
