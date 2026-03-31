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Leaving your house and everything you own in the hands of an absolute stranger while you’re on vacation is a choice. A bold one at that. Some courageous (or, frankly, very trusting) opt for it, but most of us choose the safer route, entrusting our home to a family member.

That, however, may also be a bad choice, because as it turns out, today’s story shows that even family members will try to do whatever they want in your home, even completely turn it upside down. That’s right, today’s narrator brings us such an unbelievable situation that it may make you question how much you trust your own home to those around you — even your own sister.

Read more: Reddit

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Everyone leaves their house keys with someone close while on vacation, in case of an emergency

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What this woman didn’t expect, though, was for her living room to be completely different from when she left

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Image credits: Kireyonok_Yuliya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Her sister-in-law decided to completely redecorate the woman’s living room, without asking beforehand

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Her husband and mother-in-law are both against the woman’s decision to change her locks, guilt-tripping the pregnant lady

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Image credits: Western_Mistake_1981

The family blames the woman’s pregnancy hormones for her explosion, instead of blaming the sister-in-law

No one truly expects their home to be turned upside down while it’s entrusted to a family member, but that’s exactly what happened to today’s original poster (OP), a woman who is six months pregnant. She and her husband went on a weekend babymoon to relax before the baby arrived, and during that time, they left an emergency key with the husband’s sister.

Big mistake. As it turns out, the sister-in-law decided to completely renovate their home without their consent. From painting the walls to moving all the furniture and removing decor, she drastically changed their living room after being inspired by a TikTok house makeover video. Apparently, she had decided the previous decor was too “tacky.”

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Perhaps, though, the worst part was that she threw away a rug that had belonged to the OP’s late mother, simply because it didn’t match the modern aesthetic she was going for, in a house that isn’t even hers. The redecoration alone would be enough to push anyone over the edge, and that’s exactly what happened. The OP kicked her out and, by the next morning, had changed the locks.

While her reaction may seem reasonable, the OP’s husband and his family strongly disagreed. He allegedly told his pregnant wife that his sister’s heart was in the right place, while the mother-in-law went as far as to call the OP a “cruel, ungrateful brat,” claiming that pregnancy hormones were making her “crazy.” She is also demanding a new key to the house.

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

There’s a lot to unpack here. Studies suggest that a new phenomenon is emerging among TikTok users, where algorithms promote certain social behaviors through exposure, encouraging people to mimic what they see online, or “behavioral normalization.” This can lead to blurred boundaries. Social media platforms tend to reinforce their own social norms, which don’t always align with real-life expectations.

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While the sister-in-law may have fallen into this pattern, thus losing sight of what is socially acceptable offline, her actions also represent a more classic psychological case: a savior complex stemming from entitlement. In seeking validation, she may have convinced herself she was helping, crossing clear boundaries in the process and disregarding the homeowner’s feelings entirely.

So, how do you deal with someone who has a savior complex? Well, mental health professionals emphasize that setting firm boundaries is the most important step. In this case, the woman has already refused to give a new key to her sister-in-law and mother-in-law. She could also calmly explain why the behavior was inappropriate in the first place, but that could prove fruitless.

Unsurprisingly, most netizens sided with the OP. Not only did they criticize the sister-in-law’s behavior, but the husband was also hit with some stray bullets. By choosing not to intervene, aside from defending his sister, the pregnant woman was criticized by the family, when in reality, she was the victim. Some even went as far as to describe the situation as a form of “theft.” So, what would you have done differently in her place?

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Netizens were not only taking the woman’s side, but also criticizing the husband for his lack of attitude

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