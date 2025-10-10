Woman Changes Her Name To A More “White-Sounding” One, Immediately Gets More Job Offers

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding a job is hard enough as it is. But these days, it feels more challenging than ever. Between endless competition, AI screenings, and even fake listings, the process can feel impossible. Honestly, winning the lottery almost sounds more realistic.

One woman found herself in this exact situation after spending 6 months applying for work and facing more than 150 rejections. Heartbroken and hopeless, she didn’t know what else to try—until she changed her foreign-sounding name to a more “white” one. And just like that, the interviews started coming in.

Shocked that it actually worked, she turned to Reddit to share her experience. Read her full story below.

After 6 months of job hunting and more than 150 rejections, the woman felt hopeless

African American woman looking stressed while working on a laptop, highlighting issues of job offers and name bias.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)

But as soon as she decided to change her name on applications, the interviews finally started coming through

ALT text: Woman changes her name to a more white sounding one and receives significantly more job offers and interviews.

Text about spending six months applying to 150+ jobs with many rejections or being ghosted before changing name for more job offers.

Text image showing a person explaining they have 10 years of non-technical tech experience and limited networking in a new country.

Woman changes her name to a more white-sounding one and immediately receives more job offers after applying.

Woman working at desk in modern office, symbolizing job offers after changing to a white-sounding name.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one to address hiring discrimination.

Alt text: Woman changes name to a more white-sounding one and immediately receives more job offers and interview calls.

Text image showing a woman expressing shock after changing her name to a more white-sounding one and getting more job offers.

Text emphasizing how changing a foreign-sounding name can lead to more job offers for women.

Professional woman in a white shirt interviewing with a man in a gray suit, highlighting job offers after name change.

Image credits: pch.vector (not the actual photo)

Text update about woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one and receiving more job offers.

Text excerpt discussing a woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one and receiving more job offers.

Text excerpt explaining a woman’s experience using a different name and its impact on job offers.

Text explaining how a woman changes her name to a more white-sounding one and immediately gets more job offers.

Man in white shirt and glasses interviewing a candidate, discussing job offers and name change impact.

Image credits: bokodi (not the actual photo)

Text on white background about discrimination and comments, highlighting woman changes name to a more white-sounding one and gets job offers.

Text on a white background discussing xenophobia, bias in hiring based on race, gender, and age, and the need for fairness in job offers.

Alt text: Motivational message for job seekers about overcoming struggles and gaining confidence in the job market after a woman changes her name.

Image credits: Nikuniku99

Readers felt sorry the author had to go through this, but showed just how common the experience is by sharing similar stories

Alt text: Woman changes her name to a more white-sounding one and receives more job offers in hiring process discussion.

Alt text: Online comments discussing woman changing name to a more white-sounding one and receiving more job offers

Discussion about bias in AI resume screening favoring white-associated names over Black male names in job interviews and offers.

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing how changing to a white-sounding name led to more job offers and interviews.

User discussing bias in job offers and apartments due to having a non-white-sounding name and changing to a white-sounding name

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing applying to jobs with different resumes to test name-based discrimination.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing job offers increasing after changing answers and name to a more white-sounding one.

User comments discussing increased job offers after a woman changes her name to a more white-sounding one.

User comment about having a male first name and receiving more job interviews than with a female middle name.

Comment text about eliminating age and experience details to get more recruiter responses, related to woman changing her name for job offers.

Alt text: Text post describing how changing name to a more white-sounding one led to more job offers after military service.

Comment text discussing HR and HM ethnicity spreads and drawing conclusions, related to woman changing name for more job offers.

Comment discussing bias in job offers related to woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one.

Comment about a study showing people with white-sounding names receive more job offers and subjects recruited more easily.

Comment about woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one and receiving more job offers discussed online.

Screenshot of a discussion about name changes and job offers focusing on woman changes name to more white-sounding one.

Screenshot of a comment discussing worsening conditions amid current events, related to woman changing name for job offers.

Comment discussing how a woman’s name change to a more white-sounding name led to more job offers.

Comment about HR recruiter removing names and info from resumes to reduce bias, related to woman changing name for job offers.

User comment about woman changing name to a more white-sounding one and experiencing more job offers in a work-related context