Woman Changes Her Name To A More “White-Sounding” One, Immediately Gets More Job Offers
Finding a job is hard enough as it is. But these days, it feels more challenging than ever. Between endless competition, AI screenings, and even fake listings, the process can feel impossible. Honestly, winning the lottery almost sounds more realistic.
One woman found herself in this exact situation after spending 6 months applying for work and facing more than 150 rejections. Heartbroken and hopeless, she didn’t know what else to try—until she changed her foreign-sounding name to a more “white” one. And just like that, the interviews started coming in.
Shocked that it actually worked, she turned to Reddit to share her experience. Read her full story below.
After 6 months of job hunting and more than 150 rejections, the woman felt hopeless
But as soon as she decided to change her name on applications, the interviews finally started coming through
Image credits: Nikuniku99
Readers felt sorry the author had to go through this, but showed just how common the experience is by sharing similar stories
This is sadly common for a lot of recruiters. Similarly, recruiters with this bias will also avoid names that are English but too out there/out of the ordinary. Eg: I knew a couple of people from China who gave themselves the anglicised names of Candy and Cyan. Both of them struggled getting work because the recruiters obviously picked that they weren't people with an English-speaking background, although both of them spoke English perfectly adequately.
This is one of many reasons why AI makes me nervous. I have used it mostly for poster creation - I ask for "a picture of 6 ethnically diverse children holding a sign each", I get 6 white kids. I point this out, I get what I asked for but each kid has 4 arms. Ask for a poster of a "family cooking together" you'll get a white family
I lived in what was a notoriously disreputable area. The large houses were extremely cheap as a result hence us buying and moving to the area. Had to use a friend's address when applying for jobs. Now of course the area has gentrified and our house is worth a great deal.
