Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Changes Her Name To A More “White-Sounding” One, Immediately Gets More Job Offers
Young woman looking stressed while working on a laptop, illustrating impact of name change on job offers.
Economy & Labor, Society

Woman Changes Her Name To A More “White-Sounding” One, Immediately Gets More Job Offers

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding a job is hard enough as it is. But these days, it feels more challenging than ever. Between endless competition, AI screenings, and even fake listings, the process can feel impossible. Honestly, winning the lottery almost sounds more realistic.

One woman found herself in this exact situation after spending 6 months applying for work and facing more than 150 rejections. Heartbroken and hopeless, she didn’t know what else to try—until she changed her foreign-sounding name to a more “white” one. And just like that, the interviews started coming in.

Shocked that it actually worked, she turned to Reddit to share her experience. Read her full story below.

RELATED:

    After 6 months of job hunting and more than 150 rejections, the woman felt hopeless

    African American woman looking stressed while working on a laptop, highlighting issues of job offers and name bias.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)

    But as soon as she decided to change her name on applications, the interviews finally started coming through

    ALT text: Woman changes her name to a more white sounding one and receives significantly more job offers and interviews.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about spending six months applying to 150+ jobs with many rejections or being ghosted before changing name for more job offers.

    Text image showing a person explaining they have 10 years of non-technical tech experience and limited networking in a new country.

    Woman changes her name to a more white-sounding one and immediately receives more job offers after applying.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman working at desk in modern office, symbolizing job offers after changing to a white-sounding name.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one to address hiring discrimination.

    Alt text: Woman changes name to a more white-sounding one and immediately receives more job offers and interview calls.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image showing a woman expressing shock after changing her name to a more white-sounding one and getting more job offers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text emphasizing how changing a foreign-sounding name can lead to more job offers for women.

    Professional woman in a white shirt interviewing with a man in a gray suit, highlighting job offers after name change.

    Image credits: pch.vector (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one and receiving more job offers.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one and receiving more job offers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt explaining a woman’s experience using a different name and its impact on job offers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text explaining how a woman changes her name to a more white-sounding one and immediately gets more job offers.

    Man in white shirt and glasses interviewing a candidate, discussing job offers and name change impact.

    Image credits: bokodi (not the actual photo)

    Text on white background about discrimination and comments, highlighting woman changes name to a more white-sounding one and gets job offers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background discussing xenophobia, bias in hiring based on race, gender, and age, and the need for fairness in job offers.

    Alt text: Motivational message for job seekers about overcoming struggles and gaining confidence in the job market after a woman changes her name.

    Image credits: Nikuniku99

    Readers felt sorry the author had to go through this, but showed just how common the experience is by sharing similar stories

    Alt text: Woman changes her name to a more white-sounding one and receives more job offers in hiring process discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Online comments discussing woman changing name to a more white-sounding one and receiving more job offers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Discussion about bias in AI resume screening favoring white-associated names over Black male names in job interviews and offers.

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing how changing to a white-sounding name led to more job offers and interviews.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User discussing bias in job offers and apartments due to having a non-white-sounding name and changing to a white-sounding name

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing applying to jobs with different resumes to test name-based discrimination.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing job offers increasing after changing answers and name to a more white-sounding one.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comments discussing increased job offers after a woman changes her name to a more white-sounding one.

    User comment about having a male first name and receiving more job interviews than with a female middle name.

    Comment text about eliminating age and experience details to get more recruiter responses, related to woman changing her name for job offers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Text post describing how changing name to a more white-sounding one led to more job offers after military service.

    Comment text discussing HR and HM ethnicity spreads and drawing conclusions, related to woman changing name for more job offers.

    Comment discussing bias in job offers related to woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a study showing people with white-sounding names receive more job offers and subjects recruited more easily.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman changing her name to a more white-sounding one and receiving more job offers discussed online.

    Screenshot of a discussion about name changes and job offers focusing on woman changes name to more white-sounding one.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing worsening conditions amid current events, related to woman changing name for job offers.

    Comment discussing how a woman’s name change to a more white-sounding name led to more job offers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about HR recruiter removing names and info from resumes to reduce bias, related to woman changing name for job offers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment about woman changing name to a more white-sounding one and experiencing more job offers in a work-related context

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is sadly common for a lot of recruiters. Similarly, recruiters with this bias will also avoid names that are English but too out there/out of the ordinary. Eg: I knew a couple of people from China who gave themselves the anglicised names of Candy and Cyan. Both of them struggled getting work because the recruiters obviously picked that they weren't people with an English-speaking background, although both of them spoke English perfectly adequately.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one of many reasons why AI makes me nervous. I have used it mostly for poster creation - I ask for "a picture of 6 ethnically diverse children holding a sign each", I get 6 white kids. I point this out, I get what I asked for but each kid has 4 arms. Ask for a poster of a "family cooking together" you'll get a white family

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lived in what was a notoriously disreputable area. The large houses were extremely cheap as a result hence us buying and moving to the area. Had to use a friend's address when applying for jobs. Now of course the area has gentrified and our house is worth a great deal.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is sadly common for a lot of recruiters. Similarly, recruiters with this bias will also avoid names that are English but too out there/out of the ordinary. Eg: I knew a couple of people from China who gave themselves the anglicised names of Candy and Cyan. Both of them struggled getting work because the recruiters obviously picked that they weren't people with an English-speaking background, although both of them spoke English perfectly adequately.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one of many reasons why AI makes me nervous. I have used it mostly for poster creation - I ask for "a picture of 6 ethnically diverse children holding a sign each", I get 6 white kids. I point this out, I get what I asked for but each kid has 4 arms. Ask for a poster of a "family cooking together" you'll get a white family

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lived in what was a notoriously disreputable area. The large houses were extremely cheap as a result hence us buying and moving to the area. Had to use a friend's address when applying for jobs. Now of course the area has gentrified and our house is worth a great deal.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT