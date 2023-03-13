Every year, Vanity Fair holds an Oscars after-party for some of the world’s biggest stars. Celebrities in their best get-ups mingle and celebrate (or commiserate) and, of course, there are pictures taken. Mark Seliger is the longstanding official photographer, in charge of portraits for the superstars present.

As the premier film award, the Oscars can’t help but attract significant attention, so it’s no wonder that the stars do their best to dress up for the occasion. So scroll down and enjoy portraits of your favorite celebs in their best attire. Be sure to check out last year's portraits here.

#1

Brendan Fraser

markseliger

Paul C.
This must be one of the most popular Oscar wins ever.

#2

Jennifer Coolidge

markseliger

Ms.M.
This woman is awesome.

#3

Idris Elba

markseliger

#4

Rita Ora And Taika Waititi

markseliger

Ms.M.
He's taking a not so sneaky peek 😜

#5

Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor

markseliger

#6

Pedro Pascal

markseliger

#7

Madame Speaker And Her Husband Paul

markseliger

#8

Ke Huy Quan

markseliger

#9

Gigi Hadid

markseliger

#10

Michael Keaton

markselige

#11

Quinta Brunson

vanityfair

#12

Jason Bateman

markseliger

#13

Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick

markseliger

Iampenny
Such a beautiful couple <3

#14

Channing Tatum

markseliger

#15

M.M. Keeravaani, S. S. Rajamouli And Chandrabose

markseliger

Nea
South Indian swag!

#16

Offset And Cardi B

markseliger

#17

Alan Cumming

markselige

#18

Julia Garner

markseliger

#19

Olivia Rodrigo

vanityfair

#20

Judd Apatow And Leslie Mann

markseliger

#21

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

markseliger

#22

Laura Dern

markseliger

#23

Queen Latifah

markseliger

#24

Andrew Garfield

markseliger

#25

Donald Glover

markseliger

#26

Olivia Wilde

markseliger

Ms.M.
Madam... you seem to have lost part of your dress 😂

#27

Radhika Jones

markselige

#28

Shonda Rhimes

markseliger

#29

Jon Hamm And Anna Osceola

markseliger

#30

Dwayne Wade And Gabrielle Union

markseliger

