Celebrities Photographed At The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party By Mark Seliger
Every year, Vanity Fair holds an Oscars after-party for some of the world’s biggest stars. Celebrities in their best get-ups mingle and celebrate (or commiserate) and, of course, there are pictures taken. Mark Seliger is the longstanding official photographer, in charge of portraits for the superstars present.
As the premier film award, the Oscars can’t help but attract significant attention, so it’s no wonder that the stars do their best to dress up for the occasion. So scroll down and enjoy portraits of your favorite celebs in their best attire. Be sure to check out last year's portraits here.
Brendan Fraser
Idris Elba
Rita Ora And Taika Waititi
Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor
Pedro Pascal
Madame Speaker And Her Husband Paul
Ke Huy Quan
Gigi Hadid
Michael Keaton
Quinta Brunson
Jason Bateman
