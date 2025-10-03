29 Celebrity Graves That Draw Visitors From Around The World
Many celebrities continue to inspire long after their passing. So strongly that even their graves have become places where fans go to pay tribute to them. From movie stars to political leaders, their stories remain alive through the monuments and memorials built in their honor. Some of these monuments may be grand, while others are more modest, but all of them offer a glimpse into the histories of the celebrities who left a lasting legacy. We’ve gathered a list of 29 celebrity graves that visitors from around the world can actually visit to pay their respects.
Queen Victoria And Prince Albert, Berkshire, England, UK
Queen Victoria and her beloved husband, Prince Albert, were buried together in the Royal Mausoleum on the Frogmore estate at Windsor. Prince Albert’s remains were moved to the mausoleum once construction was completed in 1871, and Queen Victoria was laid to rest beside him four decades later. While the gardens at Frogmore are open to the public for about six days each year, entry into the mausoleum is prohibited.
Princess Diana, Northamptonshire, England, UK
After Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997, she was buried on an island in the middle of Oval Lake at Althorp House, the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire. While the estate and house are open to the public every year in July and August, the island is a restricted area. Although visitors can’t access her grave on the island, they can pay their respects to the late princess at the memorial temple overlooking Oval Lake.
Walt Disney, California, USA
Walt Disney, the man behind all of our favorite Disney classics, passed away in 1966. After his passing, he was cremated, and it’s said that his ashes were scattered at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California. Disney’s grave, located in a private garden next to the Freedom Mausoleum, is accessible to the public during its open hours.
Oscar Wilde, Paris, France
Oscar Wilde was an Irish poet and playwright who passed away in 1900. He was buried in the Cimetière du Père Lachaise in Paris, and his tomb is accessible to the public today. Surprisingly, a glass barrier had to be built around Wilde’s tomb to deter fans from kissing the monument, an act that was causing irreparable damage to the stone.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Vienna, Austria
Renowned Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart passed away in 1791 and was buried at the St. Marx Cemetery Park in Vienna, Austria. Although the precise location of his grave is unknown, the memorial pictured here was placed in the area believed to be his gravesite. Today, the park and memorial are open to the public.
Napoleon Bonaparte, Paris, France
Originally buried in St Helena, French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte’s remains were transferred to France in 1840. His final resting place is located at Les Invalides and is open to the public as part of the Army Museum. It may come as a surprise that this red tomb built to honor Bonaparte took two full decades to complete.
Marilyn Monroe, California, USA
After Marilyn Monroe’s passing in 1962, she was buried at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery. The film star’s grave and those of many other celebrities are accessible to the public here, and much like Wilde’s grave, Monroe’s is constantly kissed by her fans in remembrance of her.
Frank Sinatra, California, USA
Frank Sinatra will always be remembered as one of the world’s most legendary singers. He passed away in 1998 and was laid to rest at the Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California. An interesting detail about Sinatra’s grave is that fans often leave pennies on it when they come to pay their respects.
Audrey Hepburn, Tolochenaz, Switzerland
Although Aubrey Hepburn was a famous film and fashion icon in her time, she was laid to rest in 1993 in a quiet and unassuming town she called home. Her modest grave is in the Tolochenaz Cemetery in Switzerland, which is open to the public. Unlike other celebrities on this list, Hepburn’s grave isn’t treated like a major tourist attraction.
Bruce Lee And Brandon Lee, Washington, USA
Tragically, Bruce Lee and his son, Brandon Lee, passed away within two decades of each other, with Bruce passing away at 32 in 1973 and Brandon at just 28 in 1993. The two martial arts and cinema legends were buried side by side at the Lake View Cemetery in Seattle, where fans can visit to pay their respects.
Ludwig Van Beethoven, Vienna, Austria
Legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven passed away in 1827 and was buried three times after that, until his remains found their final resting place in Zentralfriedhof (Central Cemetery) in Vienna. Other notable composers, such as Brahms and Schubert, are also buried at the cemetery, which makes it a popular attraction for music lovers to visit.
John F. Kennedy, Washington, DC, USA
An eternal flame has burned for John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington since he was buried there in 1963. Following his passing, his gravesite attracted over 16 million visitors in just three years and continues to draw a ton of visitors today. Kennedy’s wife, Jacqueline, was laid to rest beside him when she passed away in 1994.
Jane Austen, Hampshire, England, UK
Famous writer Jane Austen tragically passed away at the age of 41 and was buried in Winchester Cathedral in 1817. Her unassuming headstone, which only speaks of her as a person and makes no mention of her work, is a reflection of the modest life she once lived. The cathedral later erected memorials to commemorate her literary legacy, and today, these and her gravesite are open to the public.
Emmeline Pankhurst, London, England, UK
Emmeline Pankhurst was a famous suffragette activist who passed away in 1928. She was buried at the Brompton Cemetery in London, and her tomb is listed as a Grade II monument. Today, visitors have access to Pankhurt’s tomb, where they can reflect on her legacy and honor her contribution to the fight for women’s rights.
Muhammad Ali, Kentucky, USA
Legendary boxer and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali tragically passed away in 2016. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky, a place he called home, became his final resting place. His striking headstone draws visitors and fans who pay their respects by leaving flowers, heartfelt messages, and even boxing gloves.
Martin Luther King Jr., Georgia, USA
Much like John F. Kennedy, an eternal flame burns for civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at his final resting place at The King Center in Atlanta, Georgia. He was first buried at the South-View Cemetery in 1968, but his remains were then moved to what is now the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park. In 2006, King’s wife, Coretta Scott, was laid to rest beside him, and today, visitors can celebrate both their legacies at their gravesite.
Sir Winston Churchill, Oxfordshire, England, UK
Politician and wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill was laid to rest at St Martin’s Church in Bladon, Oxfordshire. He was buried in the churchyard next to his family, and his grave is accessible to visitors through a signed footpath from Bleinheim Palace. The church remains open daily during daylight hours, allowing visitors to honor his legacy unrestricted.
Jimi Hendrix, Washington, USA
Legendary rock musician Jimi Hendrix tragically passed away in 1970 at just 27 years old. He was laid to rest in his family plot at Greenwood Memorial Park in Seattle, and for years, his grave was marked by an unassuming headstone. In 2002, a striking dome monument with a guitar-shaped sculpture was built to mark his grave, a fitting memorial for the rock icon. Today, visitors from all over the world are free to pay tribute to the star at his gravesite.
William Shakespeare, Warwickshire, England, UK
William Shakespeare, one of history’s greatest playwrights, was buried alongside his family in Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire. Strangely, in place of his name on the gravestone is a warning epitaph that reads, “Good friend for Jesus' sake forbear, To dig the dust enclosed here. Blessed be the man that spares these stones, And cursed be he that moves my bones.” Today, visitors can access his fascinating grave for a small fee.
Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor, England, UK
Remembered as the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. She was buried there alongside several members of the royal family after her passing in 2022. The public can visit the chapel by purchasing a ticket to Windsor Castle or attending a free service.
Eva Perón, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Former first lady of Argentina, Eva Perón, was buried in La Recoleta Cemetery in Buenos Aires. The cemetery is the final resting place for many other notable figures, making it a popular tourist destination. Perón’s mausoleum, known as the Duarte family tomb, is one of the most visited gravesites in the cemetery and can be visited for free.
Jim Morrison, Paris, France
Much like Oscar Wilde, rock legend Jim Morrison was also laid to rest at Cimetière du Père Lachaise in Paris. His grave has always attracted many visitors, and sadly, has been vandalized several times. As a result, in 1990, Morrison’s father placed a flat stone on his grave to deter further attempts to disturb his final resting place. If that wasn’t interesting enough, it’s said that some fans started a ritual of sticking gum on a tree near Morrison’s tomb as a way to pay tribute to his rebellious spirit.
Karl Marx, London, England, UK
Karl Marx was a German philosopher and revolutionary socialist who passed away in 1883. He was buried at Highgate Cemetery in North London, which was established in the 19th century. While the cemetery is home to many other famous graves, Marx’s grave, in particular, attracts many visitors as it’s a Grade II-listed monument.
Elvis Presley, Tennessee, USA
Elvis Presley will forever be remembered as history’s King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. He was first buried at Forest Hill Cemetery in 1977, before his remains were moved to the Meditation Garden at Graceland, his Memphis mansion, due to security concerns. While Graceland requires an admission ticket, fans are free to visit his grave between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on most days.
James Joyce, Zurich, Switzerland
James Joyce, one of the most influential and experimental writers in the 1900s, passed away in 1941 and was buried at Fluntern Cemetery in Zurich. His wife and son were later buried next to him in their family plot, and all three graves are accessible for public viewing without any restrictions in place.
Thomas Hardy, Dorset, And London, England, UK
After his passing in 1928, Thomas Hardy, one of history’s greatest writers and poets, was buried in Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey. What most people probably don’t know is that his heart was buried in the churchyard of Stinsford, in the same grave as his wife Emma Hardy. Both of these gravesites are open to the public to visit.
Roald Dahl, Buckinghamshire, England, UK
Renowned children’s book author Roald Dahl passed away in 1990 and was buried at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Great Missenden, England. He lived in the town where he was buried for over 36 years before his passing. A simple flat stone marks Dahl’s grave, which sits in the churchyard surrounded by nature. Visitors and fans often leave trinkets, flowers, and even Wonka chocolate bars in tribute to his lasting legacy.
Dennis Hopper, New Mexico, USA
Dennis Hopper was an actor and filmmaker widely recognized as one of the most notable figures of the Hollywood Renaissance. He tragically passed away in 2010 and was laid to rest in Jesus Nazareno Cemetery in New Mexico, a place he considered his "heart home”. Marked with a modest wooden cross wrapped in bandannas and an Indigenous-style pile of rocks, Hopper’s grave is open for anyone to view and pay respects.
Sylvia Plath, Yorkshire, England, UK
Sylvia Plath was a novelist and poet who tragically passed away at just 30 years old. She was buried in St Thomas’ Churchyard in Heptonstall, West Yorkshire, under the name “Sylvia Plath Hughes,” an act which has caused her grave to be vandalized several times. Fans have repeatedly removed “Hughes” from her headstone because her marriage to her husband, Ted Hughes, ended before her passing.