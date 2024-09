The two who started it all.

Besides starring in Criminal Minds, Rochelle has also been a part of works such as White Chicks and Left 4 Dead 2. Margot, on the other hand, has played roles such as Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad movies and the titular character in Barbie.

While both actresses have not yet worked together, someone on social media mentioned that the two look quite similar despite being of different races.