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We all think we know celebrities – their lives, their habits, even their private moments. But how much of that is real, and how much is just a carefully crafted illusion? That’s exactly what Alison Jackson, BAFTA-winning artist, photographer, and filmmaker, explores in her work.

Using cleverly styled lookalikes, Jackson creates photographs, films, and sculptures that show public figures in private moments we’ve all imagined but never actually seen. One foot in truth, the other in fantasy, her images question our obsession with fame, our desire to peek behind the curtain, and how easily our perception can be manipulated. Her work isn’t just provocative – it’s collected by institutions like the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Parliamentary Art Collection, and SFMOMA, proving that Jackson’s exploration of celebrity, voyeurism, and media culture resonates far beyond the tabloids.

Scroll down to see some of her most striking and clever images that blur the line between reality and imagination.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | alisonjackson.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

George Bush Attempts Rubik's Cube

George Bush Attempts Rubik's Cube

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5points
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michaellargey avatar
Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

W. couldn't solve a Rubik's Cube where all the colors were the same. But Trump wouldn't even look at it and just sign an executive order saying that he had solved the cube.

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    #2

    Camilla Wearing The Crown

    Camilla Wearing The Crown

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    3points
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    #3

    Blair Assists Bush Mounting His Horse

    Blair Assists Bush Mounting His Horse

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    2points
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this is definitely real

    4
    4points
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    #4

    Justin Bieber Gets Arrested

    Justin Bieber Gets Arrested

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    2points
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    dagrlo avatar
    MiauMiau
    MiauMiau
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like a photo of a typical weekend for me, ha ha ha

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Aj

    Aj

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    2points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who? Is this supposed to be Anna Nicole Smith with Princess Diana?

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    0points
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    #6

    Jack Golf Rage

    Jack Golf Rage

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    2points
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    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually looks like him (a few years back, but still).

    1
    1point
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    #7

    Kim Struggles Into Spanx

    Kim Struggles Into Spanx

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    2points
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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where do we compress all this material?

    0
    0points
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    #8

    Bill Gates Uses Apple

    Bill Gates Uses Apple

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    2points
    POST
    dagrlo avatar
    MiauMiau
    MiauMiau
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course they use it. To copy. And they copied from Xerox first. That’s how it works in computing. We copy and borrow code from others

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Gordon Ramsey Gets Botox

    Gordon Ramsey Gets Botox

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    2points
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    #10

    Camilla's Painting

    Camilla's Painting

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    2points
    POST
    #11

    Harry Wills Fight

    Harry Wills Fight

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    2points
    POST
    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arguing about who leads the dance.

    0
    0points
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    #12

    The Queen With Kim K

    The Queen With Kim K

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    1point
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Worst Queen lookalike ever

    6
    6points
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    #13

    Obama Smoking

    Obama Smoking

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    1point
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    #14

    Diana Eats Flake

    Diana Eats Flake

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    1point
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    #15

    Prince Harry On The Stairs

    Prince Harry On The Stairs

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    1point
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    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given the lad's history, this could pass as real.

    1
    1point
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Lady Gaga In The Car

    Lady Gaga In The Car

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    1point
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    yelendalawrence-tahir avatar
    Yelenda Lawrence-Tahir
    Yelenda Lawrence-Tahir
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ??? What’s interesting or surprising or whatever in those pics ?

    0
    0points
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    #17

    Bob Geldof And Mother Teresa

    Bob Geldof And Mother Teresa

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    1point
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    #18

    Katy Perry Reads A Self-Help Book

    Katy Perry Reads A Self-Help Book

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    1point
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    #19

    The Queen Tries On Marigolds

    The Queen Tries On Marigolds

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    1point
    POST
    #20

    Mick Jagger Ironing

    Mick Jagger Ironing

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    1point
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's definitely got the moves.

    0
    0points
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    #21

    Ramsay Fury

    Ramsay Fury

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    1point
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    #22

    Simon Cowell Gets Waxed

    Simon Cowell Gets Waxed

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    0points
    POST
    #23

    The Real Alison Jackson With 'George Clooney'

    The Real Alison Jackson With 'George Clooney'

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    0points
    POST
    moerbechris avatar
    Chrissie Anit
    Chrissie Anit
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't look at all like George Clooney.

    2
    2points
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    #24

    Elton, Posh, And Becks

    Elton, Posh, And Becks

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    0points
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    #25

    Jfk And Marilyn's Back

    Jfk And Marilyn's Back

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    0points
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    #26

    Jlo And Kate Moss On The Swing

    Jlo And Kate Moss On The Swing

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    0points
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    #27

    The Queen At Tesco

    The Queen At Tesco

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    0points
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    #28

    Michael Jackson

    Michael Jackson

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    0points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's up with his tan lines? Does he wear long gloves while tanning?

    1
    1point
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    #29

    Britney Spears

    Britney Spears

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    0points
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    #30

    Royal Selfie

    Royal Selfie

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    0points
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    #31

    Kate And Will Read Spare In Bed

    Kate And Will Read Spare In Bed

    alisonjacksonartist Report

    -1point
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    #32

    Kate In Crown

    Kate In Crown

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    -1point
    POST
    #33

    Wills Tears Spare

    Wills Tears Spare

    alisonjacksonartist Report

    -1point
    POST
    #34

    Harry Meghan Yoga

    Harry Meghan Yoga

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    -1point
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    #35

    King And Queen Cups

    King And Queen Cups

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    -1point
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    #36

    Kanye And His Baby

    Kanye And His Baby

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    -2points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice to see two children getting along so well.

    2
    2points
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    #37

    Boris Johnson Bike

    Boris Johnson Bike

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    -2points
    POST
    #38

    Clooney Slides Down The Banisters

    Clooney Slides Down The Banisters

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    -2points
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    #39

    Royal Wedding Conga

    Royal Wedding Conga

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    -2points
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    #40

    Kate And Meghan Cat Fight

    Kate And Meghan Cat Fight

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    -2points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wrong pose, Kate would win hands down

    5
    5points
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    #41

    Kanye And Taylor Swift

    Kanye And Taylor Swift

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    -4points
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    #42

    Brangelinas At The Orphanage

    Brangelinas At The Orphanage

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    -5points
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