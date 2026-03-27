ADVERTISEMENT

We all think we know celebrities – their lives, their habits, even their private moments. But how much of that is real, and how much is just a carefully crafted illusion? That’s exactly what Alison Jackson, BAFTA-winning artist, photographer, and filmmaker, explores in her work.

Using cleverly styled lookalikes, Jackson creates photographs, films, and sculptures that show public figures in private moments we’ve all imagined but never actually seen. One foot in truth, the other in fantasy, her images question our obsession with fame, our desire to peek behind the curtain, and how easily our perception can be manipulated. Her work isn’t just provocative – it’s collected by institutions like the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Parliamentary Art Collection, and SFMOMA, proving that Jackson’s exploration of celebrity, voyeurism, and media culture resonates far beyond the tabloids.

Scroll down to see some of her most striking and clever images that blur the line between reality and imagination.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | alisonjackson.com