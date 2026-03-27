This Photographer Captured 43 Hilarious And Bold Celebrity Moments – All With Lookalikes
We all think we know celebrities – their lives, their habits, even their private moments. But how much of that is real, and how much is just a carefully crafted illusion? That’s exactly what Alison Jackson, BAFTA-winning artist, photographer, and filmmaker, explores in her work.
Using cleverly styled lookalikes, Jackson creates photographs, films, and sculptures that show public figures in private moments we’ve all imagined but never actually seen. One foot in truth, the other in fantasy, her images question our obsession with fame, our desire to peek behind the curtain, and how easily our perception can be manipulated. Her work isn’t just provocative – it’s collected by institutions like the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Parliamentary Art Collection, and SFMOMA, proving that Jackson’s exploration of celebrity, voyeurism, and media culture resonates far beyond the tabloids.
Scroll down to see some of her most striking and clever images that blur the line between reality and imagination.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | alisonjackson.com
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George Bush Attempts Rubik's Cube
W. couldn't solve a Rubik's Cube where all the colors were the same. But Trump wouldn't even look at it and just sign an executive order saying that he had solved the cube.
Camilla Wearing The Crown
Blair Assists Bush Mounting His Horse
Justin Bieber Gets Arrested
Aj
Who? Is this supposed to be Anna Nicole Smith with Princess Diana?
Jack Golf Rage
Kim Struggles Into Spanx
Bill Gates Uses Apple
Gordon Ramsey Gets Botox
Camilla's Painting
Harry Wills Fight
The Queen With Kim K
Obama Smoking
Diana Eats Flake
Prince Harry On The Stairs
Lady Gaga In The Car
??? What’s interesting or surprising or whatever in those pics ?
Bob Geldof And Mother Teresa
Katy Perry Reads A Self-Help Book
The Queen Tries On Marigolds
Mick Jagger Ironing
Ramsay Fury
Simon Cowell Gets Waxed
The Real Alison Jackson With 'George Clooney'
Elton, Posh, And Becks
Jfk And Marilyn's Back
Jlo And Kate Moss On The Swing
The Queen At Tesco
Michael Jackson
What's up with his tan lines? Does he wear long gloves while tanning?
Britney Spears
Royal Selfie
Kate And Will Read Spare In Bed
Kate In Crown
Wills Tears Spare
Harry Meghan Yoga
King And Queen Cups
Kanye And His Baby
Boris Johnson Bike
Clooney Slides Down The Banisters
Royal Wedding Conga
Kate And Meghan Cat Fight
Kanye And Taylor Swift
Brangelinas At The Orphanage
Well, no one can say this BP article was US-centered.
True, that's it until May I suppose...Load More Replies...
These could actually have happened, almost all of them. Extra points for not using AI.
Well, no one can say this BP article was US-centered.
True, that's it until May I suppose...Load More Replies...
These could actually have happened, almost all of them. Extra points for not using AI.