When we think of our favorite celebrities, we typically don’t picture them living in anything other than lavish homes and opulent estates. But before the glitz and glamour, many of them were once just regular kids growing up in the most ordinary homes. Surprisingly, some of the stars you might think came from humble beginnings actually lived in the lap of luxury from the very beginning. From actors to athletes, we’ve compiled this list of 31 childhood homes, which will give you a fun peek into the real places some stars once called home.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Madonna

Left side shows a female celebrity singing with guitar, right side shows a suburban childhood home with greenery.

Raph_PH , Robert Kabbani Report

    #2

    Judy Garland

    Black and white portrait of a young woman next to a white wooden childhood home with a garden and flowers outside.

    Eric Carpenter , Jonathunder Report

    #3

    Kanye West

    Kanye West next to a photo of his childhood home showcasing celebrity childhood homes and their humble beginnings.

    David Shankbone , reddit.com Report

    #4

    Catherine, Princess Of Wales

    Portrait of a woman smiling next to a traditional brick home representing celebrity childhood homes and their beginnings.

    Ian Jones , Aol.com Report

    #5

    Elvis Presley

    Black and white photo of a young Elvis Presley next to a small white wooden childhood home outdoors.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. , Markuskun Report

    #6

    Hayden Panettiere

    Celebrity smiling woman wearing yellow top beside a large childhood home with a porch and decorated front door.

    Tabercil , ellissothebysrealty Report

    #7

    James Taylor

    Black and white photo of a young musician beside a mid-century modern celebrity childhood home with surrounding trees and greenery

    Columbia Records , taylorchildhoodhome.com Report

    #8

    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Left side portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger smiling, right side photo of his yellow childhood home with a statue in front.

    Governo do Estado de São Paulo , Sancto-NL Report

    #9

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift smiling at an event next to a large white celebrity childhood home with black shutters and a brick pathway.

    Jana Beamer , zillow.com Report

    #10

    Rihanna

    Singer performing next to a colorful celebrity childhood home, showcasing humble beginnings through vibrant exterior colors.

    DoD News , Ulises Icardi Report

    #11

    Beyoncé

    Split image showing a female celebrity singing on stage and a large brick celebrity childhood home with landscaped yard and walkway.

    Raph_PH , zillow.com Report

    #12

    Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie portrait on the left and a forested modern celebrity childhood home with stone chimney on the right.

    Harald Krichel , zillow.com Report

    #13

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    Blonde female celebrity portrait next to a large luxury childhood home with a pool at dusk showing celebrity childhood homes.

    Andrea Raffin , Robert Lawrence Edie of Compass Report

    #14

    John Lennon

    Black and white photo of a celebrity next to their childhood home showing humble or not-so-humble beginnings.

    Tony Barnard, Los Angeles Times , Havaska Report

    #15

    Miley Cyrus

    Singer performing on stage next to a photo of a celebrity childhood home showcasing its architecture and surroundings.

    Raph_PH , TopTenRealEstateDeals Report

    #16

    Liza Minnelli

    Celebrity childhood home with white exterior, black trim, balcony, and palm trees, showcasing humble beginnings.

    Creative Management Associates (CMA) , Beverly Hills Heritage Report

    #17

    Nina Simone

    Black and white portrait of a woman next to a white raised wooden house, representing celebrity childhood homes.

    Ron Kroon for Anefo , National Trust for Historic Preservation Report

    #18

    Michael Jackson

    Black and white portrait of a young celebrity next to a modest childhood home with neatly trimmed hedges and lawn.

    Matthew Rolston; Distributed by Epic Records , branch_treeservicerochesterny Report

    #19

    Muhammad Ali

    Black and white portrait of a young celebrity beside an image of a modest childhood home with gray siding and a small porch.

    Ira Rosenberg , Matt Stone/The C-J Report

    #20

    Harry Styles

    Young male celebrity performing on stage beside a photo of a modest suburban childhood home.

    Fiona McKinlay , House Price UK Report

    #21

    Jennifer Lopez

    Left image of a celebrity at an event; right image of a modest childhood home revealing celebrity humble beginnings.

    Everwest , thebronxnative Report

    #22

    Kurt Cobain

    Black and white portrait of a young man alongside a modest yellow childhood home in suburban neighborhood for celebrity childhood homes.

    Alice Wheeler , Nirvanna - Tribute to Nirvana Report

    #23

    Charlotte Gainsbourg

    Side-by-side image of a woman and a colorful graffiti-covered exterior wall of a celebrity childhood home showing humble beginnings.

    Harald Krichel , Jeanne Menjoulet Report

    #24

    Ariana Grande

    Side-by-side image of a celebrity interview and a luxury childhood home with a swimming pool and patio area.

    Barbie Simons , reddit.com Report

