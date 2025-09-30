ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of our favorite celebrities, we typically don’t picture them living in anything other than lavish homes and opulent estates. But before the glitz and glamour, many of them were once just regular kids growing up in the most ordinary homes. Surprisingly, some of the stars you might think came from humble beginnings actually lived in the lap of luxury from the very beginning. From actors to athletes, we’ve compiled this list of 31 childhood homes, which will give you a fun peek into the real places some stars once called home.