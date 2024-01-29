ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations to the remarkable winners of the 17th edition of the International Design Awards (IDA). This prestigious competition drew in thousands of exceptional submissions from designers worldwide, all competing for top honors in various categories.

Evaluating entries from nearly 80 countries, the IDA jury acknowledged the exceptionally high standard of design across the five award disciplines: Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design.

As we anticipate the forthcoming 2024 IDA edition, designers are encouraged to prepare their submissions for another round of inspiring creativity. Additionally, keep an eye out for the announcement of the 2023 People's Choice winner in the weeks to come!

