Celebrating Excellence: 2023 International Design Awards Winners Unveiled (20 Pics)
Congratulations to the remarkable winners of the 17th edition of the International Design Awards (IDA). This prestigious competition drew in thousands of exceptional submissions from designers worldwide, all competing for top honors in various categories.
Evaluating entries from nearly 80 countries, the IDA jury acknowledged the exceptionally high standard of design across the five award disciplines: Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design.
As we anticipate the forthcoming 2024 IDA edition, designers are encouraged to prepare their submissions for another round of inspiring creativity. Additionally, keep an eye out for the announcement of the 2023 People's Choice winner in the weeks to come!
As we anticipate the forthcoming 2024 IDA edition, designers are encouraged to prepare their submissions for another round of inspiring creativity. Additionally, keep an eye out for the announcement of the 2023 People's Choice winner in the weeks to come!
This post may include affiliate links.
"The Dangerous" By Chia Huang Yang
Silver in Haute Couture / Women, Gold in Other Fashion Designs / Recycled/Sustainable Fashion
"The inspirations came from a journey in Kyoto. Seeing lots of traditional temples, and bathing in the atmosphere where modern designs meet cultural and mysterious spirits, the designer made a full image of the fashion collection after finding some classic silk scarves in vintage stores in the city. The need of sharpen and elegant looks by women in contemporary, elements of classic recycled scarves, the treasuring of old items and the wave of environmental awareness has been combined together. With less prints and chemical process involved, this collection are eco-friendly and kind to skin."
"Tzii7211" By Xuan Cui
Silver in Other Fashion Designs / AvantGarde
"As people grow up and immerse themselves in the demands of society, it becomes increasingly challenging for them to unwind and find moments of ease, especially when they live alone. Understanding this struggle, I aspire to design pieces that could bring joy to tired grown-ups and evoke happy memories of their childhood or serve as a simple emotional&physical compensation for less-than-perfect pasts.
The wish is to stop the viewers’ seriousness for a second and let them feel relaxed. The designs are mainly hand-crocheted pieces made of yarn, with each stitch crafted with care and attention."
"Poly Oriental Mansion Sales Center, Guangzhou" By Gong Jun, Yang Jiefeng, Wang Rong, Yi He
Bronze in Commercial Architecture Designs / Other Commercial Architecture
"With the fusion of traditional quintessence and modern elements, Oriental Mansion is a pioneering neo-Chinese-style residential development in Guangzhou. The community adopts a courtyard-style master plan that features a symmetric axis and a five-entry homecoming experience, fully highlighting Oriental aesthetics. Its sales center, which is renovated from an existing historical building, are outlined with modernist metallic lines and characterized by eaves with inverse curves. And it uses a large area of bronze-toned stainless steel to give the traditional building a neat and trendy image."
"Public Art In Shanghai Metro Line 14 Yuyuan Garden Station" By Xiong Xing
Silver in Cultural Interior Design / Visual arts center
"Based on the in-depth analysis of local culture, the architects took inspiration from the flowing water of the Huangpu River and translated it into curves on the ceiling, evoking a rhythmic scene that the river's flowing water slaps against the columns. By using architectural language to visualize abstract concepts, the design team created a space that blends classical oriental beauty with a modern sense of technology.
The design team combined the ceiling with LED lighting, so that the large canopy became a 3D LED display that forms an integrated lighting system."
"Roamer: A Travel Of Escapism" By Yiqing Huang
Bronze in Haute Couture / Women
"This collection is inspired by an imagined journey to a Chinese garden in outer space, reflecting my nostalgia for my hometown Hangzhou and my fascination with the universe. Drawing on the philosophy of Chinese gardens, which emphasizes imaginary and the co-existence of humans and nature, I incorporated elements commonly seen in Chinese gardens and imagine their different forms in an outer space context. The collection is designed for individuals who appreciate the beauty of nature and the mysteries of the universe."
"Marisfrolg Fashion Campus" By Fred And Damien Van Brandenburg
Silver in Building Of The Year / Mixed Use, Gold in Building Of The Year / Commercial
"The Marisfrolg Campus encompasses 190,400 square meters within its 12.35-acre grounds. The campus comprises a series of interconnected, low-rise structures, designed to support the fashion company's expansion and growth while evoking the image of a bird in flight.
The design studios are connected to a catwalk and events space. The production and administration wing is designed with optimal functionality in mind and a 50-room boutique hotel accommodates visiting guests. The campus is equipped with restaurants, flagship stores, and a tranquil garden for visitors and staff to enjoy."
"The Ripples" By Shen Jue Xiao
Gold in Cultural Interior Design / Other Cultural Interior Design
"The Ripples is the brand communication center of PLM. It is a comprehensive cultural space that includes library, theater and course learning.In the future,we hope to provide members with books selected by our tutor,unique and rich music performances, as well as cultural courses planned by celebrity tutors to generate better influence with culture and art, just like ripples."
"Indonesia Pavilion" By Warda Zaidi
Silver in Cultural Architecture Design / Pavilion, Gold in Cultural Architecture Design / Library
"The literacy rate in Indonesia is decreasing significantly. Pisa reported that more than 86% of Indonesian 15-year-olds read at a Pisa level 2 or below. Therefore, critical thinking skills are affected considerably, and it will become difficult for the country to fulfill the UN’s sustainable development goals. The goal of this pavilion is to bring awareness to Indonesia’s literacy problem and encourage children to read. Education is the first step in solving a country’s economic and social problems, and this pavilion will bring to light the harrowing realities of Indonesia’s literacy rates."
"Emerald Mansion" By Hamed Mahzoon
Bronze in Commercial Architecture Designs / Other Commercial Architecture
"The design of a duplex house with a classic style in a plot of 250 m2 located in the new city the northern entrance. The design has been done in such a way that the viewer can stare at the grandeur of this building at first glance.
The oval-shaped balcony has four columns, the heads of the columns are placed on the second floor to preserve the grandeur of the column. A royal palace is designed in the roof space with a circular cross-section.
White onyx stone has been chosen for the facade and green hand-made ceramics in triangle shapes for the dome."
"Inter(Vo)ven- Creative House For Fashion Designers" By Mihika Chatterjee
Bronze in Interior Designer Of The Year / Cultural, Silver in Interior Designer Of The Year / Commercial, Silver in Commercial Interior Designs / Other Commercial Interior Design
"A creative house designed with the idea of connecting the fashion industry globally by building a community of local and international fashion designers. It provides a space for designers to work, rest, network, and enjoy when they travel for fashion shows, meetings, events, and in search of inspiration. Intended to be a private members’ club, it provides members with a place to stay and resources to work alongside other like-minded individuals, making travel for work easier for all. The primary aim of this design is to encourage international collaborations between different brands."
"Fiore" By Jimmy Rojas
Silver in Conceptual Products / Home Product Design
"In today's fast-paced world, people yearn for experiences that evoke emotions and create lasting memories. Fragrance products freshen our living spaces but often fall short of delivering the emotional connections we seek.
Fiore is a wall-mounted sconce that integrates nature and fragrance into interior decor. It is a multisensorial experience where real flowers are placed in the vase, along with a signature scent designed to complement their natural aroma."
"Replicant" By Fireart Studio
Gold in Print / Corporate Identity Rebranding
"The new brand identity is based on 2 key insights. First, we discovered that “replicant’s” brand essence lies in conversational design, which combines science and art, humanity and technology, logic and emotion. Hence, the new visual language is all about the polars—warm and cold colors, sharp and rounded shapes, realistic and abstract photography styles. Second, in contrast to competitors that provide just a single aspect of contact center automation, “replicant” provides an entire ecosystem that works and learns on its own."
"Vatoz" By Timur Bozca
Gold in Automotive & Transport / Yachts
"The Vatoz, a groundbreaking 10-meter foiler, stands as the remarkable culmination of a visionary collaboration between Bozca Design and Enata, renowned for their pioneering approach to yacht design and technology. With its exterior design elegantly inspired by the fluid form of the stingray, the Vatoz showcases a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality. Constructed with the utmost precision from lightweight carbon fiber, it embodies the forefront of sustainable yachting practices."
"Uupya" By Torrion Reed
Gold in Other Fashion Designs / Recycled/Sustainable Fashion
"Noirr Limited is a high end streetwear brand with a strong focus in sustainability and denim. The collection, UUPYA, was done using recycled denim (sourced from various goodwills) and repurposing the jeans into unique silhouettes mainly oversized silhouettes based on how I dressed as a kid. South Carolina being the theme of the project allows the story of my childhood to be told through fashion. Authentic used Fish net is placed in strategic places due to fishing being huge in South Carolina culture and there are hints of orange because of the red clay soil around the state."
"Melange- A Wellness Hotel" By Mihika Chatterjee
Bronze in Interior Designer Of The Year / Hospitality, Gold in Hospitality Interior Design / Hotels
"Melange in French means- A blend. The design is a seamless blend of nature, wellness, and luxury. Taking inspiration from the beloved green jewel of the city- The Mount Royal Park, the idea is to allow the hotel to be a part of it. Extending the role of nature beyond parks and sanctuaries and integrating it with wellness and luxury. The interiors are a blend of the built environment and nature. Each hotel room has its own spa, steam, and sauna. Muted colors are used along with the use of natural wood to give the interior space a sense of refined aesthetic & luxury."
"Aloe Vera Lighting" By Afshin Mehdizadegan Hosseini
Silver in Conceptual Products / Home Product Design
"Aloe Vera is a symbol of peace and luck. To display these symbols, each branch of this Aloe Vera plant gradually directs light from bottom to top towards darkness. By observing this light pattern, the user unconsciously receives a sense of tranquility. In addition, the white lamp at the center of the product represents a new bud in the plant that has been protected by the surrounding leaves, giving it a chance to thrive and survive. At night, the light can be adjusted to a red-orange hue, which, according to research, promotes a soothing effect conducive to improved sleep and relaxation."
"Far° — Festival Of Living Arts" By Sophie Rubin, Cédric Rossel
Gold in Print / Posters
"The far°, festival of living arts, explores the fields of theater, dance, performance, and all kinds of new artistic practices. For its 38th edition, named "Faire connivences," the festival marks its transition through its artistic program, but also through the transfer of responsibility between the permanent teams of far°. Faire connivences promotes chance encounters, unexpected and unusual. Through the surrealistic graphic games offered by the "cadavre exquis," the 2022 identity proposes a new reading of the elements around us by linking them together in a playful and incongruous way."
"Bmw Puch" By Mohammad Mandousti
Gold in Automotive & Transport / Cars: Sport
"BMW PUCH is a roadster concept embracing company's heritage and the revolutionary style of the kidney we all know.
puch is an elvish name for which the design originates from elvish goddesses generous looks.the trim is obtained from both elvish dynasty and BMW vision studies and the body is aerodynamic as the tests show in solid sim and trendy design language is applied so that it reminds you it's identity in every angle and silhouette."
"Othermatter" By Hyunji Jun
Gold in Multimedia / Website Design, Silver in Multimedia / Brand Identity
"Othermatter is an online platform to introduce fashion designers to innovative biomaterials that can minimize the environmental impact. Our goal is to make it easy for fashion designers to explore and source various materials and enable them to collectively change the fashion industry more sustainable. Our logo comes from the form of a living cell, which can be fabricated into a fabric swatch or the iconic modular typography. Neon point color communicates the creativity and energy of the pioneering interdisciplinary fashion design field."
"National Geographic Brand Extension Campaign" By Morgan Goerke
Silver in Multimedia / Social media campaign
"I had previously made a print advertisement for an extension of National Geographic's brand to sell clothing and outdoor gear. To expand that advertisement even further, I created a social media campaign. The idea is to "Step outside the yellow box," which utilizes National Geographic's infamous logo to encourage its audience to explore the world rather than just reading about it."