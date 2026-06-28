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You don't even need to own a cat to know that they can be very strange creatures. They've mastered the art of being cool, calm and collected, super cute, yet utterly unhinged all at once.

One minute, they've tucked themselves into a tiny box and are fast asleep while catching the last of the afternoon sun. The next, they've leapt onto on a top shelf and have knocked down grandma's finest china. It's the epitome of "play mode activated," and we're here for it all.

There's a crazy and chaotic corner of the internet dedicated to showcasing the shenanigans of cats through a series of hilarious memes. Cats In Play Mode has clocked up more than 53,000 adoring followers and is a wall of purr-fection. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for anyone who needs some welcome comic relief.

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#1

Entertaining cat memes: A cat in a safety net outside a window, stretched long like a cushion.

Cats In Play Mode Report

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    #2

    An adorable cat meme featuring a father cat and son kitten, highlighting how entertaining cat memes can be.

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    #3

    Cute cat memes with an orange tabby cat lying on a table, looking at the camera as a child points.

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    Stalking, pouncing, swatting, and wrestling. To the untrained eye, it might appear as if a fight has broken out. But this type of "predatory" behavior is exactly how cats play. It's not just fun and games, though. According to experts, play is very important for cats, as it teaches them critical skills and life lessons.

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    "Play is a great way for a cat to use up some of their energy, keep fit and healthy and keep their brain alert and active," reveals the U.K.-based organization Cat Protection. "The best games encourage cats to stalk, pounce, chase and bat objects with a paw in a safe way."
    #4

    Amusing cat memes depict a tiny black kitten with food all over its face, having its first solid meal.

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    #5

    Entertaining cat memes feature a white and orange cat sitting atop a fence post with its head resting on the pole.

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    #6

    Funny cat memes show a tabby cat resting its head on a smartphone like a technical assistant.

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    If you've ever observed a cat, you may have seen them "hunting" or stalking something totally obscure. Perhaps fallen leaves, blades of grass blowing in the wind, or even a toilet roll can provide endless entertainment for Mr Whiskers.

    According to Cat Protection, the drive to hunt is not because they are hungry, but because hunting activity (like stalking and pouncing) releases feel-good hormones called endorphins. Almost anything, or anyone, can become "prey" so it's important to know how to protect yourself.
    #7

    Entertaining cat memes: Two cats relaxing in a garden despite plastic forks meant to deter them.

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    #8

    An entertaining cat meme of two cats reacting to a ceiling fan, one with its mouth open. It is entertaining cat memes.

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    #9

    Entertaining cat memes: Freddie the cat sits in his own tiny camping chair after adoption.

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    According to the experts, when there is a lack of play or ‘prey’ opportunities, a cat might try to redirect it onto you. They could grab your ankles, scratch or bite you, or even pounce at you.

    "To avoid hunting behaviour being misdirected onto you, we recommend using cat toys and games that are distant from your body such as fishing rod toys or throwing a ball," advises Cat Protection. "As well as pouncing and catching toys, many cats will also enjoy expressing their 'bunny kicking' behaviours. A larger, kicker toy toy can work really well for this."
    #10

    Entertaining cat memes: A cat stands on a table covered in hoarded bottle caps.

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    #11

    Cute cat meme featuring two orange cats, one looking serious and the other tilting its head playfully.

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    #12

    Hilarious cat meme of a cat wearing a makeshift bib after causing a crash at 7 a.m.

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    When it comes to real prey, like mice or birds, cats will often play with them first before sending them six feet under. While this may come across as cruel, experts say it's actually a survival mechanism and not done out of malice. There are a few reasons why...

    "Firstly, it allows the cat to check if the prey is healthy, so they are less likely to eat prey that is poisoned or infected," explains the BBC's Discover Wildlife site. "Unhealthy prey is likely to be slow and lethargic, whereas prey that is quick to respond and run will be healthy and safe to eat."

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    #13

    Entertaining cat memes: A cat wearing a harness and leash, looking alarmed in a car seat, on the way to the vet.

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    #14

    Entertaining cat memes: A cat with wide eyes staring at a spoonful of red roe held above a container.

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    #15

    A funny cat meme shows a tuxedo cat comically fitting into a narrow box, then relaxing on its back in a wider part of the box.

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    Playing with prey also tires it out, which could help protect the cat and prevent Mr Whiskers from being injured in the process. According to the BBC, the larger the prey, the longer a cat will play with it. This is most likely because it takes more effort to tire them out.

    "Cats that are hungry also tend to play with their prey for a shorter amount of time," adds the site.

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    #16

    Entertaining cat memes: A cat with a funny haircut looking displeased.

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    #17

    Entertaining cat memes: A black and white cat peeks over a monitor displaying Darth Vader.

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    #18

    A brown and white cat with stripes of sunlight on its back, standing in a room. An entertaining cat meme.

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    Cats also have a weird tendency to bring "gifts" home. Once they've unalived their prey, they'll decide not to eat it but will instead carry it indoors and drop it on the floor. Again, experts say this strange behavior is most likely linked to survival.

    "Cats are opportunistic hunters - in the wild they would be reliant on eating many small meals throughout the day, and so they have evolved to catch... prey whenever the chance arises," explains Discover Wildlife's team. "This stocking up on food to return to ensures that they won’t starve should food not be readily available the next time they are hungry."
    #19

    A funny cat meme showing a shelter cat playing with a can of food under a couch, proving how entertaining cat memes are.

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    #20

    Hilarious cat memes capture a ginger cat mid-air, leaping over a bed in 5 A.M. shenanigans.

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    #21

    Entertaining cat memes: Four cats looking out a window, one cat has its paws pressed against the glass.

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    If you want to reduce the amount of "gifts" brought into your house, animal behavior experts advise that you keep your cats well fed with a high-quality diet containing all their essential nutrients. This might reduce how much they hunt.

    It also helps to play with them and keep them mentally stimulated. Short but frequent sessions of play can mimic natural hunting patterns, they say. Remember to keep it fun, interesting and somewhat realistic...
    #22

    Entertaining cat memes: A white cat spilling out of its cat bed onto the floor, looking like a liquid.

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    #23

    Entertaining cat memes: Screenshot explaining the cat gap period in the fossil record.

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    #24

    An entertaining cat meme of a cat peering from behind a door, waiting for people to leave. It is entertaining cat memes.

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    The point of your play sessions is to mimic what a cat's real hunting session.

    "When caught, prey struggles a bit, then stops. If it escapes, the cat may chase it for a short while but quickly will give up," explains the Pet Professional Guild's Barks blog, adding that it's important to make sure your cat catches the prey many times during a play session.

    #25

    An entertaining cat meme of a YouTube video titled The cat doesn't love me but wants food. It is entertaining cat memes.

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    #26

    A funny cat meme of a cat sitting inside a fridge, looking surprised. It is entertaining cat memes.

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    #27

    An entertaining cat meme of an orange cat hiding from the vet in a corner. It is entertaining cat memes.

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    "In a 10-minute play session, the cat should catch the prey at least 10 times," reveal the experts. "A toy that can be caught and chewed or even torn limb from limb is the most satisfying."

    Basically, the toys your cat destroys are the best toys. "Keep buying or making more of those. Let your cat catch the toy and then make it struggle a bit. That makes the cat feel like a very successful hunter."
    #28

    Entertaining cat memes: An orange cat looks from a kitchen drawer, trying to steal salmon jerky.

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    #29

    An entertaining cat meme showing a grey and white cat with big eyes, matching new polka dot bed sheets.

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    #30

    An entertaining cat meme tweet about an adopted adult cat that loves jalapeño and spicy chili, but not chicken or tuna.

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    #31

    An entertaining cat meme of a tabby cat sitting in an open sock drawer, surrounded by clothes on the floor.

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    #32

    Entertaining cat memes: Text post about a cat that suddenly goes very fast without urgency.

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    #33

    An entertaining cat meme of a cat named Jem sitting in its small, custom-built office with cat-themed decor.

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    #34

    An entertaining cat meme of a fluffy ginger cat hiding in a cardboard box, with only its eyes peeking out.

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    #35

    Entertaining cat meme showing a cat on a car dashboard, annoyed about its bed moving out of the garage.

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    #36

    A black cat meme lying on its back amidst many cat toys scattered on a carpet, demonstrating entertaining cat memes.

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    #37

    An orange cat meme lounging on a pile of clean dry cleaning clothes on an ottoman, an entertaining cat meme.

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    #38

    A fluffy black cat meme with big eyes and a tongue sticking out, looking surprised, proving cat memes are entertaining.

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    #39

    Entertaining cat memes: An orange tabby cat sleeping curled up on a cash register.

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    #40

    Entertaining cat memes: A Siamese cat drinking water directly from a kitchen faucet in a sink.

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    #41

    A funny cat meme shows a white cat playfully lying on its back under a running faucet in a kitchen sink, enjoying the water.

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    #42

    A black cat meme humorously hides behind a plant, trying to stalk fish in a small aquarium, blending into the background.

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    #43

    Entertaining cat memes: A studious cat with a pen and textbook, ready to learn.

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    #44

    Entertaining cat memes: A playful cat on a leaning cat tree, creating chaos.

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    #45

    Entertaining cat memes: A cat in a bathtub wrapped in a towel, taking a nap.

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    #46

    Entertaining cat memes: An orange cat's face with long whiskers, resembling a deep-sea creature.

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    #47

    Entertaining cat memes: A black cat leaps across a sunlit room, captured by a Ring camera.

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    #48

    An entertaining cat meme featuring a fluffy black cat curled into a perfect round ball on a wooden floor.

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    #49

    An entertaining cat meme of Sigmund, a cat with its tongue sticking out from under an adopt me sign.

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    #50

    Entertaining cat memes: Three kittens look around; the newest foster litter needs names.

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    #51

    Adorable cat meme of a calico cat curled up inside a laundry basket, being very helpful with laundry.

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    #52

    Funny cat meme of a cat lounging on a miniature bed, specifically made for it instead of a human mattress.

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    #53

    A calico cat meme looking at its reflection in a full-length mirror, showcasing entertaining cat memes.

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    #54

    A tabby cat meme sitting behind an overturned automatic feeder with kibble spilled on the floor, an entertaining cat meme.

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    #55

    Entertaining cat memes: A black and white kitten perched on top of a person's head, wearing a black beanie.

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    #56

    A cat meme featuring a bookstore cat named Page with a humorous warning sign, adding character to the store.

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    #57

    A calico cat meme sits smugly on a towel in a sink, cleverly avoiding the counter, proving cat memes entertaining.

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    #58

    Entertaining cat memes: Three cats camouflaged on a blanket with cat faces.

    Cats In Play Mode Report

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    #59

    Entertaining cat memes: A calico cat with wide eyes holds a hot dog in its mouth, a mischievous thief.

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    #60

    Entertaining cat memes: A white cat watches Star Wars on TV next to human feet.

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    #61

    A person holding a bill up to a cat sitting on the floor, seemingly scolding it. A funny cat meme.

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    #62

    A split image of a small striped kitten standing on a skateboard on concrete. An entertaining cat meme.

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    #63

    A black cat peeking from behind a blue couch with wide eyes, looking at a bed. A funny cat meme.

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    #64

    A split image of an orange cat wearing a bee costume, first yelling, then silenced by a hand. A funny cat meme.

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    #65

    An entertaining cat meme from a cat cafe, with a curious black cat peering over the table at a cup of coffee.

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    #66

    An entertaining cat meme showing a black and white cat named Frankie sitting on a grey couch like a human.

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    #67

    An entertaining cat meme: a flyer titled Have you seen this cat? He is a liar, with a picture of a tabby.

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