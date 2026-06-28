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You don't even need to own a cat to know that they can be very strange creatures. They've mastered the art of being cool, calm and collected, super cute, yet utterly unhinged all at once.

One minute, they've tucked themselves into a tiny box and are fast asleep while catching the last of the afternoon sun. The next, they've leapt onto on a top shelf and have knocked down grandma's finest china. It's the epitome of "play mode activated," and we're here for it all.

There's a crazy and chaotic corner of the internet dedicated to showcasing the shenanigans of cats through a series of hilarious memes. Cats In Play Mode has clocked up more than 53,000 adoring followers and is a wall of purr-fection. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for anyone who needs some welcome comic relief.