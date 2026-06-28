67 Entertaining Cat Memes That Prove The World Would Be A Boring Place Without Them
You don't even need to own a cat to know that they can be very strange creatures. They've mastered the art of being cool, calm and collected, super cute, yet utterly unhinged all at once.
One minute, they've tucked themselves into a tiny box and are fast asleep while catching the last of the afternoon sun. The next, they've leapt onto on a top shelf and have knocked down grandma's finest china. It's the epitome of "play mode activated," and we're here for it all.
There's a crazy and chaotic corner of the internet dedicated to showcasing the shenanigans of cats through a series of hilarious memes. Cats In Play Mode has clocked up more than 53,000 adoring followers and is a wall of purr-fection. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for anyone who needs some welcome comic relief.
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Stalking, pouncing, swatting, and wrestling. To the untrained eye, it might appear as if a fight has broken out. But this type of "predatory" behavior is exactly how cats play. It's not just fun and games, though. According to experts, play is very important for cats, as it teaches them critical skills and life lessons.
"Play is a great way for a cat to use up some of their energy, keep fit and healthy and keep their brain alert and active," reveals the U.K.-based organization Cat Protection. "The best games encourage cats to stalk, pounce, chase and bat objects with a paw in a safe way."
If you've ever observed a cat, you may have seen them "hunting" or stalking something totally obscure. Perhaps fallen leaves, blades of grass blowing in the wind, or even a toilet roll can provide endless entertainment for Mr Whiskers.
According to Cat Protection, the drive to hunt is not because they are hungry, but because hunting activity (like stalking and pouncing) releases feel-good hormones called endorphins. Almost anything, or anyone, can become "prey" so it's important to know how to protect yourself.
According to the experts, when there is a lack of play or ‘prey’ opportunities, a cat might try to redirect it onto you. They could grab your ankles, scratch or bite you, or even pounce at you.
"To avoid hunting behaviour being misdirected onto you, we recommend using cat toys and games that are distant from your body such as fishing rod toys or throwing a ball," advises Cat Protection. "As well as pouncing and catching toys, many cats will also enjoy expressing their 'bunny kicking' behaviours. A larger, kicker toy toy can work really well for this."
When it comes to real prey, like mice or birds, cats will often play with them first before sending them six feet under. While this may come across as cruel, experts say it's actually a survival mechanism and not done out of malice. There are a few reasons why...
"Firstly, it allows the cat to check if the prey is healthy, so they are less likely to eat prey that is poisoned or infected," explains the BBC's Discover Wildlife site. "Unhealthy prey is likely to be slow and lethargic, whereas prey that is quick to respond and run will be healthy and safe to eat."
Playing with prey also tires it out, which could help protect the cat and prevent Mr Whiskers from being injured in the process. According to the BBC, the larger the prey, the longer a cat will play with it. This is most likely because it takes more effort to tire them out.
"Cats that are hungry also tend to play with their prey for a shorter amount of time," adds the site.
Cats also have a weird tendency to bring "gifts" home. Once they've unalived their prey, they'll decide not to eat it but will instead carry it indoors and drop it on the floor. Again, experts say this strange behavior is most likely linked to survival.
"Cats are opportunistic hunters - in the wild they would be reliant on eating many small meals throughout the day, and so they have evolved to catch... prey whenever the chance arises," explains Discover Wildlife's team. "This stocking up on food to return to ensures that they won’t starve should food not be readily available the next time they are hungry."
If you want to reduce the amount of "gifts" brought into your house, animal behavior experts advise that you keep your cats well fed with a high-quality diet containing all their essential nutrients. This might reduce how much they hunt.
It also helps to play with them and keep them mentally stimulated. Short but frequent sessions of play can mimic natural hunting patterns, they say. Remember to keep it fun, interesting and somewhat realistic...
The point of your play sessions is to mimic what a cat's real hunting session.
"When caught, prey struggles a bit, then stops. If it escapes, the cat may chase it for a short while but quickly will give up," explains the Pet Professional Guild's Barks blog, adding that it's important to make sure your cat catches the prey many times during a play session.
"In a 10-minute play session, the cat should catch the prey at least 10 times," reveal the experts. "A toy that can be caught and chewed or even torn limb from limb is the most satisfying."
Basically, the toys your cat destroys are the best toys. "Keep buying or making more of those. Let your cat catch the toy and then make it struggle a bit. That makes the cat feel like a very successful hunter."