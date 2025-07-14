ADVERTISEMENT

Masayuki Oki is a photographer with a gift for turning street cats into unforgettable characters, capturing their unguarded lives with equal parts humor and tenderness. His long-running series is an unvarnished look at Japan’s feline drifters, who pose for no one yet always seem ready for his lens.

Oki’s dedication is evident in the way he plans entire days around photographing them, describing trips to cat islands where he shoots from dawn until dusk and edits the same night. “Sometimes I feel as if the cats are telling me to capture the moment,” he explains, treating them as teachers in patience and timing. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, he reflected on an unexpected lesson from his work: “Before starting cat photography, I didn't know that cats go all out to charm their way into getting food... I was a corporate employee and not a very affable person. My work wasn't going well, so I tried to apply the friendliness I learned from cats to improve it. Although it was too late to see any improvement, I learned it was an important lesson for me.”

More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook

#1

Entertaining cat picture of a white and gray cat sitting outdoors near a concrete block and plants.

okirakuoki Report

    #2

    Three entertaining cats peeking through a narrow gap between traditional Japanese sliding doors.

    okirakuoki Report

    #3

    Three entertaining cats caught mid-grooming and walking on a sunlit street outdoors in nature.

    okirakuoki Report

    #4

    Playful ginger cat lying on its back with all paws raised in an entertaining cat picture outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    #5

    White cat with raised back and open mouth showing teeth standing outdoors in entertaining cat pictures by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #6

    Fluffy cat captured mid-jump outdoors near boats, showcasing entertaining cat pictures by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #7

    Entertaining cat pictures showing a black and white cat lounging and licking itself under a green umbrella frame.

    okirakuoki Report

    #8

    Two entertaining cats interacting on wooden planks outdoors, captured in a candid and playful moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    #9

    Entertaining cat picture showing an orange and white cat grooming itself with legs raised outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    #10

    Orange cat peeking from behind a cat-themed sculpture on a stone pedestal in bright sunlight.

    okirakuoki Report

    #11

    Entertaining cat picture showing a tabby cat with green eyes peeking out from a hole in the ground by a wall.

    okirakuoki Report

    #12

    Gray cat mid-jump over water near dock while a white cat with black and orange spots walks nearby, entertaining cat pictures.

    okirakuoki Report

    #13

    Gray cat mid-jump off a white wall, showcasing entertaining cat pictures captured by Masayuki Oki in an urban setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    #14

    Calico cat playfully climbing on a clothesline with white towels, one secured by a clothespin outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    #15

    Two cats interacting playfully outdoors near a metal gate on a sunny day, entertaining cat pictures captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #16

    Orange cat peeking over a concrete wall in an urban setting, one of the entertaining cat pictures captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #17

    Tortoiseshell cat stretching on pavement near a white fence in entertaining cat pictures captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #18

    Two cats nuzzling affectionately on a stone pathway, captured in entertaining cat pictures by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #19

    Orange cat standing on a rock, reaching up to fish hanging on a line at sunset in an entertaining cat picture.

    okirakuoki Report

    #20

    Two cats walking closely together outdoors, captured in entertaining cat pictures by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #21

    Cat holding a fish caught near blue baskets outdoors, showcasing entertaining cat pictures captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #22

    Multiple cats sleeping and lounging on rustic wooden benches and a blue metal table in a relaxed setting, entertaining cat pictures.

    okirakuoki Report

    #23

    Gray and white cats playfully interacting near a blue slide in an outdoor setting, entertaining cat pictures captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #24

    Two cats interacting near fishermen working with nets at a dock in an entertaining cat pictures setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    #25

    Black cat wearing a bow tie sitting on tiled floor near an ornate stone statue in an outdoor setting cat pictures.

    okirakuoki Report

    #26

    Cat leaping across a city street in front of shops, showcasing entertaining cat pictures captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #27

    Black cat standing on hind legs outdoors near barrels, an entertaining cat picture captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #28

    Two entertaining cats playfully interacting outdoors in a grassy area, captured in a lively moment by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #29

    Two playful cats interacting outdoors near a wooden fence in entertaining cat pictures captured by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #30

    White and gray cat climbing a rope ladder on a concrete wall in entertaining cat pictures by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #31

    Tabby cat with green eyes sitting under a motorcycle tire, mouth open in an entertaining expressive pose.

    okirakuoki Report

    #32

    Black cat with a tilted head standing near ornamental dragon statues in an entertaining cat picture by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    #33

    Black cat with unique ears sitting on a rock surrounded by green grass in an entertaining cat picture.

    okirakuoki Report

    #34

    Three entertaining cats with black and white fur interacting closely on a gray asphalt surface outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

