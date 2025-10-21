ADVERTISEMENT

Photographer Marcel Heijnen is best known for his ongoing series documenting the street cats that inhabit some of the world’s most vibrant cities. His project "City Cats of Istanbul" continues the success of his earlier work, "Shop Cats of Hong Kong", which began in 2015 after he noticed how naturally cats blend into urban life.

Through his lens, Marcel captures not just the animals but their connection to the spaces they occupy—markets, shops, and alleys—revealing how they’ve become part of the cultural fabric. What began as a few spontaneous photos has grown into a global art movement, with his work now published by Thames & Hudson and celebrated for its quiet storytelling and sense of place.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cat sitting under a table in an urban cafe setting, showcasing cats adapted to city life in Istanbul streets.

RELATED:
    #2

    Black cat resting near large rusty anchor and coiled rope in an urban setting, showcasing cats adapted to city life.

    #3

    Calico cat adapted to city life resting on a ledge below graffiti-covered wall in an urban environment.

    #4

    Tabby cat sitting on city pavement near watermelons, showcasing cats adapted to urban city life in street photography.

    #5

    A city-adapted cat peeking over a KFC paper bag on worn urban stone steps in a street setting.

    #6

    Calico cat adapting to city life, sitting on wooden planks in front of a rustic wooden door in an urban setting.

    #7

    Black and white cat sitting on a city street with blurred pedestrians and storefronts in the background, adapted to city life.

    #8

    Black and white city cat sitting on a patterned carpeted staircase surrounded by polished wooden railings.

    #9

    Woman holding a black and white cat in a cozy urban setting, showcasing cats adapted to city life by a photographer.

    #10

    Ginger cat sitting in a cluttered city shop, showcasing cats adapted to urban life from Hong Kong to Istanbul.

    #11

    City-adapted cat with striking amber eyes resting on tiled floor near urban drain grate.

    #12

    Orange cat adapted to city life lounging on a surface, captured by photographer in urban environment.

    #13

    Street vendor sitting near crates of fresh vegetables and fruits with a cat adapted to city life in an urban setting.

    #14

    Orange cat sitting on worn city floor with a small gray dog lying nearby, showing cats adapted to city life.

    #15

    Gray tabby kitten adapted to city life sitting on concrete near a wire fence, captured by a photographer.

    #16

    City cat with green eyes and collar standing on textured red brick pavement, adapted to urban life captured by photographer.

    #17

    Calico city cat yawning while resting on the pavement at night, showcasing urban life adaptation and charm.

    #18

    Two city-adapted cats crouch on a tiled floor near stacked boxes in an urban setting, captured by a photographer.

    #19

    A city-adapted cat yawning while resting on folded jeans in a clothing store, captured by a street photographer.

    #20

    The Enchanting Street Cats Of Istanbul Captured In All Their Glory By Photographer Marcel Heijnen

    #21

    Gray tabby cat sitting between large city statue legs, showcasing cats adapted to urban city life environments.

    #22

    Tabby cat sitting in a cluttered city shop, showcasing cats adapted to urban life from Hong Kong to Istanbul by photographer.

    #23

    Calico cat adapted to city life in Istanbul near historic architecture as person reaches out to pet it.

    #24

    Cat wearing a leopard-print coat on a city street, showcasing urban cats adapted to city life from Hong Kong to Istanbul.

    #25

    Tabby and white cat adapted to city life relaxing on a wooden surface in an urban environment from Hong Kong to Istanbul.

    #26

    Urban city cat resting on a worn chair cushion under a rustic wooden table in an indoor setting.

    #27

    White cat with black spots sitting on a stone lion sculpture, showcasing cats adapted to city life in urban settings.

    #28

    A city-adapted cat sitting on a counter inside an industrial urban space filled with boxes and signs.

    #29

    Tabby cat adapted to city life standing near antiques on a street in an urban environment captured by this photographer.

    #30

    Black cat adapted to city life lounging on a shop ledge above a vintage store entrance in an urban setting.

