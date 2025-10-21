ADVERTISEMENT

Photographer Marcel Heijnen is best known for his ongoing series documenting the street cats that inhabit some of the world’s most vibrant cities. His project "City Cats of Istanbul" continues the success of his earlier work, "Shop Cats of Hong Kong", which began in 2015 after he noticed how naturally cats blend into urban life.

Through his lens, Marcel captures not just the animals but their connection to the spaces they occupy—markets, shops, and alleys—revealing how they’ve become part of the cultural fabric. What began as a few spontaneous photos has grown into a global art movement, with his work now published by Thames & Hudson and celebrated for its quiet storytelling and sense of place.

More info: Instagram