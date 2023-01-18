Cat owners like to say there is no other animal that is as special as their pet. But some also have pictures to back it up. From the classic if I fits, I sits to the many funny faces they make—cats can take over their human’s camera roll in a myriad of ways.

We have gathered some images of adorable cats that appeared on the r/AnimalsBeingDerps subreddit, which are sure to either make you giggle or completely melt your heart. However, if they only prove that you’re more of a dog person, make sure to check out these silly doggos for some quality content.

To get a better understanding of why cats are the way that they are, Bored Panda has talked with a cat behaviorist, educator, and writer Alice Chau-Ginguene. Scroll down to see the kitties and the full interview with the expert.