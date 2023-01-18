126 Of The Derpiest Cats Caught On Camera (New Pics)
Cat owners like to say there is no other animal that is as special as their pet. But some also have pictures to back it up. From the classic if I fits, I sits to the many funny faces they make—cats can take over their human’s camera roll in a myriad of ways.
We have gathered some images of adorable cats that appeared on the r/AnimalsBeingDerps subreddit, which are sure to either make you giggle or completely melt your heart. However, if they only prove that you’re more of a dog person, make sure to check out these silly doggos for some quality content.
To get a better understanding of why cats are the way that they are, Bored Panda has talked with a cat behaviorist, educator, and writer Alice Chau-Ginguene. Scroll down to see the kitties and the full interview with the expert.
My Cat Keeps Sitting Like This And It Makes Me So Uncomfortable
When thinking of a feline, Garfield is likely to pop into your head first rather than a puma. But the domesticated cat as we know it came from the felidae family of mammals, comprising animals such as jaguars, leopards, lions, tigers, and cheetahs, among others. After quite some time of alteration, the species developed into the furry, lovable goofballs we now observe sleeping peacefully in the wilderness of a living room. (Be that as it may, a domestic cat still shares as much as 95% of its genome with an actual tiger.)
It is believed that there are around 40-100 different domesticated cat breeds. Some of the most popular ones include the Siamese, Persian, Maine Coon, and Ragdoll, followed by the Bengal and Abyssinian. What is slightly more difficult to determine, though, is the exact number of cats currently wandering the streets around the world. It is estimated that there are around 600 million of them globally.
Total Eclipse Of The Cat
Lily Doesn't Like Me Taking Pictures Of Her Bunny Butt, But It's Too Cute!
Even after finding their forever homes, kitties might exhibit some features that were predetermined by genetics or something out of the new owner’s control. As Dr. Tony Buffington explains in this TED-Ed video, there's a scientific reason cats are such creeps—it reflects their evolutionary history.
"Cats today retain many of the same instincts that allowed them to thrive in the wild for millions of years," Buffington said. "This explains some of their seemingly strange behaviors: To them, our homes are their jungles."
According to cat behaviorist and educator Alice Chau-Ginguene, there are four main factors that affect cat behavior the most. She discussed them with Bored Panda in a recent interview, naming genetics as the first one: “If the cat’s parents were of a nervous nature, they are more prone to being nervous.” The second factor was the in-vitro condition: “Studies show that mothers undergoing stress during pregnancy will be more likely to have nervous kittens,” Alice added.
Derp
I Promise She's Not Getting Electrocuted
Kittenhood and adoption were the next two factors believed to have an effect on a pet’s behavior. While talking about the former, cat behaviorist Alice Chau-Ginguene expanded: “The experience of the first few months of the cat’s life will affect how they perceive the world. For e.g., if kittens have never been picked up during the first few months of their life, they are more likely to be scared of being picked up.”
She also covered the fourth factor—adoption: “Often, owners only come into the picture at this stage. So you can see there are many things out of their control at the start, but all is not lost. There is so much we can do by management, enrichment, and training the first day you take your cat home.”
According to Alice, it’s not only a matter of taking action; it all starts with awareness. “The problem is that society has this wrong perception that cats are ‘low maintenance’. Most people just take the cat home, open the carrier, and hope for the best. That’s not right,” she said.
Need Extra Caution When Going To The Bathroom
My Kitten Seeing The Neighbours Cat For The First Time
I Will Have That...
gives me Jur-cat-sic Park vibes (dont hate me, i'll see myself out)
The feline specialist also emphasized the importance of paying attention to certain signs your cat displays, as they might notify you of a problem. “When a cat is exhibiting ‘problem’ behavior, they are not being ‘naughty’ or ‘selfish’, they are asking for help.” Some examples of such problematic behavior include inappropriate urinating or defecating, aggression towards other cats, other animals, or humans, and destructive behavior.
Alice advised on what should be done in these cases: “Calling the vet should be your first line of action to make sure there is no medical implication like your cats could be in pain. If your vet gives you the all-clear, then please seek professional help from a cat behaviorist as soon as possible. Your cat needs mental health assistance. These days, we are much more educated about mental health. Now that we know better, we need to do better.”
Frejya Only Sleeps In Derpy Positions
Spend 20 Minutes Looking For My Cat. Found Her Here
Gave My Girlfriend’s Cat A Smooch In The Forehead And He Hit Me With The Most Offended Look
People who share their home with a cat know how strong their love for naps is. For empty boxes, too. Combine the two and you get the perfect nap station for your four-legged friend. But why do cats sometimes choose the weirdest places to get some rest? Well, it is actually based on their instinct.
Cat behaviorist Alice Chau-Ginguene expanded on the matter: “Cats are predators and prey at the same time in nature. Safety is the top priority for their own survival. They have a much shorter history of living with humans, in comparison to dogs. As a result, their natural instinct is still very strong. ‘Seeking cover’ is a natural behavior and that’s what they do to survive in nature. That’s why they love to sleep in tight spaces, to blend into the environment for their own safety.”
So Frustrated
This Dumb Idiot Wouldn’t Stop Yelling About How It’s Stuck When It Got In There In The First Place
My Cat Dolly... Looking Extra Clever
Cats are fascinating not just because of their ability to fall asleep in the most random places. Some other unique features include but are not limited to their vision and, of course, the renowned legend of them always landing on their feet. But do they always?
A gentle landing depends on numerous factors, which is why it’s never 100% definite that the cat will land on its feet. However, they do have a thing that helps them do so most of the time. Known as the righting reflex, it allows the felines to turn over mid-air in case of a fall. They use the vestibular apparatus, located in their ear, to establish the right way up and orient themselves accordingly.
Caught Mid-Yawn
“Be Cool, But I Think There’s A Second Cat In Our Apartment”
What I Put Up With When Gaming....
As for special features when it comes to vision, cats are known to have excellent eyesight at night. The component responsible for that, the retina of the eye, consists of cells called photoreceptors. These cells—their smaller units called rods, to be exact—detect brightness and shades of gray. They allow cats to see way better at night than a human does, as felines boast a larger number of the aforementioned rods.
Didn't See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard
Excuse Me, Sir…
Inside Every Cat, Beats The Heart Of A Lion
Another interesting thing about cats is their uncanny desire to bring home their prey. It is unlikely that a cat owner hasn’t been caught off guard by this rather disgusting surprise at least once in their life. But before judging the fur ball, it is important to understand why it is behaving like that.
Hunting is an instinct for cats. So is their need to teach their kittens certain skills. And if there are no kittens around, the owners become the ones to pass the knowledge to. The cats then feel the need to demonstrate all that is related to hunting and devouring your dinner. Even if the dinner suddenly started moving again and is now making a break for it through the open door.
The New 'Window Seat' Is A Hot Commodity
The Little Arm Just Kills Me
One Got Ripe Earlier Than The Others
Despite a few arguably unpleasant habits, such as bringing home half-dead dinners, cats make great pets. Their company was appreciated even more during the time of Covid. Statistics show that during that period, one in five households adopted a dog or a cat. And it wasn’t a short-term project as 85% of the cat owners don’t plan on rehoming their newest family members anytime soon.
Gave My Cat His Christmas Gift Early, Here Is How He Slept After Playing With His New Fishy
This Drooling Kitty
When you come out of the dentist's office and run into your ex...
This Is Snickers. She Loves Yard Work
As seen in some of these pictures, cats often manage to get themselves into quite a predicament. Getting stuck somewhere that was easy to get to but impossible to get out of is a form of art mostly pursued by felines.
Found Him Passed Out Like This After Playing With One Of His Favourite Toys…!
When you repurpose your old toys into something new. I give you .... Hula hoops!
My Cat Sometimes Does This
Huh? Photo By Hiroaki Kawasue
Unique in their own ways, cats are some of the most lovable and confusing creatures all at once. One thing is universal, though—no panda is bored around cats. They constantly find things to surprise you with, whether it’s a mouse they brought for lunch or a vase that needed to be thrown off the table for reasons only known to them. But that’s just part of their charm, only a small amount of which, sadly, can be conveyed through pictures.
Stop Right There, Criminal Scum
I No Longer Have A Cat, Just Two Croissants
Meet The (Ex) Stray Derp That Decided To Adopt Us. Feel Free To Suggest Potential Names For Him
Toby's Favorite Part Of Going To The Vet Is Getting To Sit In This Sink
He's Literally Never Done This Before, And Then The Second I Sit Down..?
Slurp
Does he have double ear folds?!?! Am I hallucinating?!?! Maybe it's time to put down the (Irish) coffee....
Nap Like An Egyptian
I Was Getting Up To Get Something In The Living Room And Saw Him Standing In The Doorway Like This
My Two Babies
Never Had A Cat This Derpy
I Think The Shelter Sold Me Wile E. Coyote
Cat So Lazy A Spider Built A Web Between Her Ears.
The spider couldn't resist those little curly points!👂🕷️🕸️
In Memory And Appreciation Of My Blind Cat Who Passed Away A Few Months Ago, Ice
My Cat Is Enjoying My Space Heater And I Just Can't Handle This Cutness
So cute that I can feel my cold heart warming up!
I Am Symmetry
"and here, we have, in all its glorious splendour, a mirrored cat, extremely rare indeed. This remarkable species is prized for its 8 legs, yes 8, and is rarely spotted in such conditions. Note the small head, capable of turning a full 180 degrees, and it's camouflaging properties"
My Cat Attempting To Open The Window... With His Head
Our Cat Often Hangs Like This
Best Pic Of My Cat To Date
Mlem
Y’all, Look At Those Toes!
Nimbus Mid-Sneeze
Funky Lil Man
Friend’s Cat Got A Haircut. She Seems Very Pleased
I Caught My Cat Waking Up And Falling Off The Wall
The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here
My Friend's Cat, Samson, Being An Absolute Derp!
We Woke Up From A Nap To This Ominous Visage
“You have not fed us for 30 minutes, so you have no choice but to face consequences.”