Cat owners like to say there is no other animal that is as special as their pet. But some also have pictures to back it up. From the classic if I fits, I sits to the many funny faces they make—cats can take over their human’s camera roll in a myriad of ways.

We have gathered some images of adorable cats that appeared on the r/AnimalsBeingDerps subreddit, which are sure to either make you giggle or completely melt your heart. However, if they only prove that you’re more of a dog person, make sure to check out these silly doggos for some quality content.

To get a better understanding of why cats are the way that they are, Bored Panda has talked with a cat behaviorist, educator, and writer Alice Chau-Ginguene. Scroll down to see the kitties and the full interview with the expert.

#1

My Cat Keeps Sitting Like This And It Makes Me So Uncomfortable

My Cat Keeps Sitting Like This And It Makes Me So Uncomfortable

Ejack-Ulate-69

When thinking of a feline, Garfield is likely to pop into your head first rather than a puma. But the domesticated cat as we know it came from the felidae family of mammals, comprising animals such as jaguars, leopards, lions, tigers, and cheetahs, among others. After quite some time of alteration, the species developed into the furry, lovable goofballs we now observe sleeping peacefully in the wilderness of a living room. (Be that as it may, a domestic cat still shares as much as 95% of its genome with an actual tiger.)

It is believed that there are around 40-100 different domesticated cat breeds. Some of the most popular ones include the Siamese, Persian, Maine Coon, and Ragdoll, followed by the Bengal and Abyssinian. What is slightly more difficult to determine, though, is the exact number of cats currently wandering the streets around the world. It is estimated that there are around 600 million of them globally.
#2

Total Eclipse Of The Cat

Total Eclipse Of The Cat

uhpav

#3

Lily Doesn't Like Me Taking Pictures Of Her Bunny Butt, But It's Too Cute!

Lily Doesn't Like Me Taking Pictures Of Her Bunny Butt, But It's Too Cute!

Amag140696

Even after finding their forever homes, kitties might exhibit some features that were predetermined by genetics or something out of the new owner’s control. As Dr. Tony Buffington explains in this TED-Ed video, there's a scientific reason cats are such creeps—it reflects their evolutionary history. 

"Cats today retain many of the same instincts that allowed them to thrive in the wild for millions of years," Buffington said. "This explains some of their seemingly strange behaviors: To them, our homes are their jungles."

According to cat behaviorist and educator Alice Chau-Ginguene, there are four main factors that affect cat behavior the most. She discussed them with Bored Panda in a recent interview, naming genetics as the first one: “If the cat’s parents were of a nervous nature, they are more prone to being nervous.” The second factor was the in-vitro condition: “Studies show that mothers undergoing stress during pregnancy will be more likely to have nervous kittens,” Alice added.
#4

Derp

Derp

RyQril

#5

I Promise She's Not Getting Electrocuted

I Promise She's Not Getting Electrocuted

Macguffin_Muffin

Kittenhood and adoption were the next two factors believed to have an effect on a pet’s behavior. While talking about the former, cat behaviorist Alice Chau-Ginguene expanded: “The experience of the first few months of the cat’s life will affect how they perceive the world. For e.g., if kittens have never been picked up during the first few months of their life, they are more likely to be scared of being picked up.”

She also covered the fourth factor—adoption: “Often, owners only come into the picture at this stage. So you can see there are many things out of their control at the start, but all is not lost. There is so much we can do by management, enrichment, and training the first day you take your cat home.” 

According to Alice, it’s not only a matter of taking action; it all starts with awareness. “The problem is that society has this wrong perception that cats are ‘low maintenance’. Most people just take the cat home, open the carrier, and hope for the best. That’s not right,” she said.
#6

Need Extra Caution When Going To The Bathroom

Need Extra Caution When Going To The Bathroom

TrueSkyDemon

#7

My Kitten Seeing The Neighbours Cat For The First Time

My Kitten Seeing The Neighbours Cat For The First Time

5CZ

#8

I Will Have That...

I Will Have That...

madashmadash

The feline specialist also emphasized the importance of paying attention to certain signs your cat displays, as they might notify you of a problem. “When a cat is exhibiting ‘problem’ behavior, they are not being ‘naughty’ or ‘selfish’, they are asking for help.” Some examples of such problematic behavior include inappropriate urinating or defecating, aggression towards other cats, other animals, or humans, and destructive behavior.

Alice advised on what should be done in these cases: “Calling the vet should be your first line of action to make sure there is no medical implication like your cats could be in pain. If your vet gives you the all-clear, then please seek professional help from a cat behaviorist as soon as possible. Your cat needs mental health assistance. These days, we are much more educated about mental health. Now that we know better, we need to do better.”
#9

Frejya Only Sleeps In Derpy Positions

Frejya Only Sleeps In Derpy Positions

freyjathekat

#10

Spend 20 Minutes Looking For My Cat. Found Her Here

Spend 20 Minutes Looking For My Cat. Found Her Here

_Gree

#11

Gave My Girlfriend’s Cat A Smooch In The Forehead And He Hit Me With The Most Offended Look

Gave My Girlfriend's Cat A Smooch In The Forehead And He Hit Me With The Most Offended Look

Scarbrow

People who share their home with a cat know how strong their love for naps is. For empty boxes, too. Combine the two and you get the perfect nap station for your four-legged friend. But why do cats sometimes choose the weirdest places to get some rest? Well, it is actually based on their instinct.

Cat behaviorist Alice Chau-Ginguene expanded on the matter: “Cats are predators and prey at the same time in nature. Safety is the top priority for their own survival. They have a much shorter history of living with humans, in comparison to dogs. As a result, their natural instinct is still very strong. ‘Seeking cover’ is a natural behavior and that’s what they do to survive in nature. That’s why they love to sleep in tight spaces, to blend into the environment for their own safety.”
#12

So Frustrated

So Frustrated

jix333

#13

This Dumb Idiot Wouldn’t Stop Yelling About How It’s Stuck When It Got In There In The First Place

This Dumb Idiot Wouldn't Stop Yelling About How It's Stuck When It Got In There In The First Place

stormingstormer

#14

My Cat Dolly... Looking Extra Clever

My Cat Dolly... Looking Extra Clever

HuxleyPig

Cats are fascinating not just because of their ability to fall asleep in the most random places. Some other unique features include but are not limited to their vision and, of course, the renowned legend of them always landing on their feet. But do they always?

A gentle landing depends on numerous factors, which is why it’s never 100% definite that the cat will land on its feet. However, they do have a thing that helps them do so most of the time. Known as the righting reflex, it allows the felines to turn over mid-air in case of a fall. They use the vestibular apparatus, located in their ear, to establish the right way up and orient themselves accordingly.
#15

Caught Mid-Yawn

Caught Mid-Yawn

YesIamaDinosaur

#16

“Be Cool, But I Think There’s A Second Cat In Our Apartment”

"Be Cool, But I Think There's A Second Cat In Our Apartment"

flawlessnewt

#17

What I Put Up With When Gaming....

What I Put Up With When Gaming....

pinkybandit89

As for special features when it comes to vision, cats are known to have excellent eyesight at night. The component responsible for that, the retina of the eye, consists of cells called photoreceptors. These cells—their smaller units called rods, to be exact—detect brightness and shades of gray. They allow cats to see way better at night than a human does, as felines boast a larger number of the aforementioned rods.
#18

Didn't See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

Didn't See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

meme_stealing_bandit

#19

Excuse Me, Sir…

Excuse Me, Sir…

westcoastcdn19

#20

Inside Every Cat, Beats The Heart Of A Lion

Inside Every Cat, Beats The Heart Of A Lion

Heyprajwal

Another interesting thing about cats is their uncanny desire to bring home their prey. It is unlikely that a cat owner hasn’t been caught off guard by this rather disgusting surprise at least once in their life. But before judging the fur ball, it is important to understand why it is behaving like that.

Hunting is an instinct for cats. So is their need to teach their kittens certain skills. And if there are no kittens around, the owners become the ones to pass the knowledge to. The cats then feel the need to demonstrate all that is related to hunting and devouring your dinner. Even if the dinner suddenly started moving again and is now making a break for it through the open door.
#21

The New 'Window Seat' Is A Hot Commodity

The New 'Window Seat' Is A Hot Commodity

Cronchy_Tacos

#22

The Little Arm Just Kills Me

The Little Arm Just Kills Me

WickedTheRestless

#23

One Got Ripe Earlier Than The Others

One Got Ripe Earlier Than The Others

dontflyaway

Despite a few arguably unpleasant habits, such as bringing home half-dead dinners, cats make great pets. Their company was appreciated even more during the time of Covid. Statistics show that during that period, one in five households adopted a dog or a cat. And it wasn’t a short-term project as 85% of the cat owners don’t plan on rehoming their newest family members anytime soon.
#24

Gave My Cat His Christmas Gift Early, Here Is How He Slept After Playing With His New Fishy

Gave My Cat His Christmas Gift Early, Here Is How He Slept After Playing With His New Fishy

WhiteKrispy

#25

This Drooling Kitty

This Drooling Kitty

evissimus

#26

This Is Snickers. She Loves Yard Work

This Is Snickers. She Loves Yard Work

justin19833

As seen in some of these pictures, cats often manage to get themselves into quite a predicament. Getting stuck somewhere that was easy to get to but impossible to get out of is a form of art mostly pursued by felines.
#27

Found Him Passed Out Like This After Playing With One Of His Favourite Toys…!

Found Him Passed Out Like This After Playing With One Of His Favourite Toys…!

DoucheBaggerton

#28

My Cat Sometimes Does This

My Cat Sometimes Does This

oranj6358

#29

Huh? Photo By Hiroaki Kawasue

Huh? Photo By Hiroaki Kawasue

Slow-moving-sloth

Unique in their own ways, cats are some of the most lovable and confusing creatures all at once. One thing is universal, though—no panda is bored around cats. They constantly find things to surprise you with, whether it’s a mouse they brought for lunch or a vase that needed to be thrown off the table for reasons only known to them. But that’s just part of their charm, only a small amount of which, sadly, can be conveyed through pictures.
#30

Stop Right There, Criminal Scum

Stop Right There, Criminal Scum

luis-mercado

#31

I No Longer Have A Cat, Just Two Croissants

I No Longer Have A Cat, Just Two Croissants

_Gree

#32

Meet The (Ex) Stray Derp That Decided To Adopt Us. Feel Free To Suggest Potential Names For Him

Meet The (Ex) Stray Derp That Decided To Adopt Us. Feel Free To Suggest Potential Names For Him

CrazyCatDog04

#33

Toby's Favorite Part Of Going To The Vet Is Getting To Sit In This Sink

Toby's Favorite Part Of Going To The Vet Is Getting To Sit In This Sink

teem0m0

#34

He's Literally Never Done This Before, And Then The Second I Sit Down..?

He's Literally Never Done This Before, And Then The Second I Sit Down..?

chatonsnoirs

#35

Slurp

Slurp

waritch41

#36

Nap Like An Egyptian

Nap Like An Egyptian

hornmelon

#37

I Was Getting Up To Get Something In The Living Room And Saw Him Standing In The Doorway Like This

I Was Getting Up To Get Something In The Living Room And Saw Him Standing In The Doorway Like This

bb_meow

#38

My Two Babies

My Two Babies

DulMephistoss

#39

Never Had A Cat This Derpy

Never Had A Cat This Derpy

renatelj

#40

I Think The Shelter Sold Me Wile E. Coyote

I Think The Shelter Sold Me Wile E. Coyote

sunshineandhomicide

#41

Cat So Lazy A Spider Built A Web Between Her Ears.

Cat So Lazy A Spider Built A Web Between Her Ears.

worldiscubik

#42

In Memory And Appreciation Of My Blind Cat Who Passed Away A Few Months Ago, Ice

In Memory And Appreciation Of My Blind Cat Who Passed Away A Few Months Ago, Ice

Gricekkk

#43

My Cat Is Enjoying My Space Heater And I Just Can't Handle This Cutness

My Cat Is Enjoying My Space Heater And I Just Can't Handle This Cutness

Amag140696

#44

I Am Symmetry

I Am Symmetry

ToiletRollTubeGuy

#45

My Cat Attempting To Open The Window... With His Head

My Cat Attempting To Open The Window... With His Head

ascrumner

#46

Our Cat Often Hangs Like This

Our Cat Often Hangs Like This

Bomurang

#47

Best Pic Of My Cat To Date

Best Pic Of My Cat To Date

doveguy

#48

Mlem

Mlem

Crohn1e

#49

Y’all, Look At Those Toes!

Y'all, Look At Those Toes!

blondemomofboys

#50

Nimbus Mid-Sneeze

Nimbus Mid-Sneeze

211av8r

#51

Funky Lil Man

Funky Lil Man

micciemoore

#52

Friend’s Cat Got A Haircut. She Seems Very Pleased

Friend's Cat Got A Haircut. She Seems Very Pleased

lucky_Lola

#53

I Caught My Cat Waking Up And Falling Off The Wall

I Caught My Cat Waking Up And Falling Off The Wall

vo0ds

#54

The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

Barfsack

#55

My Friend's Cat, Samson, Being An Absolute Derp!

My Friend's Cat, Samson, Being An Absolute Derp!

Thelazytimelord257

#56

We Woke Up From A Nap To This Ominous Visage

We Woke Up From A Nap To This Ominous Visage

Dino502Run

#57

When You Scratch Juuust The Right Spot

When You Scratch Juuust The Right Spot

_inappropriate_puns_

#58

My Kitten Fell Asleep Like This. I Thought He Was Dead Until I Saw His Chest Moving

My Kitten Fell Asleep Like This. I Thought He Was Dead Until I Saw His Chest Moving

joeschmo945

#59

Hooooooman, I Order You To Open That Door!!!!

Hooooooman, I Order You To Open That Door!!!!

dablegianguy

#60

Smug That She’s Stolen My Boyfriend’s Affection

Smug That She's Stolen My Boyfriend's Affection

Lozmet