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Catherine O’Hara’s Brother Shares Shocking Detail Into Days Before Actress’ Passing
Catherine Ou2019Hara smiling at a public event, wearing a black dress with backdrop lighting in a formal setting
Celebrities, Entertainment

Catherine O’Hara’s Brother Shares Shocking Detail Into Days Before Actress’ Passing

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Catherine O’Hara’s brother Michael disclosed a sorrowful detail about the actress’s final days on the latest episode of his podcast. 

The Home Alone star passed away from a pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lung) on January 30, sending shockwaves through Hollywood. 

Michael, while sharing that she lived away from him due to her career commitments, said that communication between them was limited, partly due to the distance, but mostly due to a complication arising from her declining health.

Highlights
  • Catherine O’Hara’s brother has opened up about a serious challenge the actress faced in the final stages of her life.
  • He also shared a touching story about dreaming of Catherine shortly before her passing.
  • Catherine was also recently remembered by her The Studio co-star, Seth Rogen, who promised to honor her in the show’s new season.

“That made me cry,” a netizen said after learning about O’Hara’s late-life struggles.

RELATED:

    Michael O’Hara said he had to say goodbye to her sister in a dream

    Catherine O’Hara in a black dress holding a clutch, smiling at an event with a light-colored background.

    Image credits: Getty/Tommaso Boddi

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    Michael, on the April 6 episode of Tip O the Iceberg podcast, revealed that Catherine “wasn’t talking much” towards the end of her life.

    Though he did not explicitly state that her health was the reason behind it, the Mayo Clinic notes that pulmonary embolism causes shortness of breath, which can hinder a person’s speech.

    Michael said that Catherine also avoided phone conversations — their main form of communication — because she lived in Los Angeles while he was based in Toronto.

    He then revealed a dream he had about his sister “a few days” before her demise.

     

    “I always cherish the times I can meet with a loved one in the dream state,” Michael said, before sharing that he was “hugging” Catherine when she appeared in his dream. 

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    “It was really beautiful, and I guess it was sort of a goodbye,” he interpreted.

    Woman reading a book and talking to a man by the window, relating to Catherine O’Hara’s brother sharing shocking details.

    Image credits: HBO

    He said he had another dream about Catherine afterward. 

    This time, “I was visiting her, and she was in a new house that was being renovated, and she was really busy choosing furniture. And she said, ‘You can sleep here anytime, Michael. You can come over and stay anytime.”

    Catherine O’Hara wearing white coat and black belt, seated indoors, related to brother sharing shocking detail before passing

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

    Michael explained that the dream was reminiscent of a real-life memory they shared when Catherine was starring in the sketch comedy Second City Television.

    “I was apprenticing at the Windsor Arms Hotel,” he recounted. “I would go over and sleep at her place some nights because she had an extra bedroom.”

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    Before her passing, Catherine O’Hara starred in Apple TV’s The Studio.

    Seth Rogen, The Studio‘s star and producer, recently confirmed that its second season will honor the actress 

    Man and woman in a close emotional moment outdoors, related to Catherine O’Hara’s brother sharing shocking details.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    The Studio follows Matt Remick (Rogen), the newly appointed head of a fictional film production company, Continental Studios. 

    Catherine played Remick’s predecessor and longtime mentor, Patty Leigh. 

    Man in beige suit and woman in black striped outfit smiling together, related to Catherine O’Hara’s brother news.

    Image credits: Getty/Eric Charbonneau

    The actress, who received a posthumous Actor Award for her role, was set to return for the sophomore season but missed filming, which began in early January. 

    According to a source close to the production, the reason cited for her withdrawal at the time was “personal matters.”

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    Catherine O’Hara with a man in formal attire, her brother sharing shocking detail before actress’ passing event.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Rogen revealed on April 3 that the new installment will “not ignore” her passing, even though “heavy themes” don’t naturally align with the series. 

    “If anything, we’re acknowledging the idea that we are a little anchor-less,” he said.

    Evan Goldberg, the show’s co-creator, admitted in the same interview that filming the new season without the actress “has been an unbelievable challenge” for the cast.

    Catherine O’Hara was also honored in the In Memoriam segment at the 2026 Oscars

    Although she was never individually nominated for an Academy Award, she appeared in several Oscar-nominated films, including Home Alone, Beetlejuice, A Mighty Wind, Where the Wild Things Are, and Frankenweenie.

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    Catherine O’Hara smiling with raised hands in a metallic long-sleeve dress, related to brother’s shocking detail before passing.

    Image credits: thealexandraarnold

    During the In Memoriam, Rachel McAdams paid tribute to her “fellow Canadian” O’Hara by calling her a “comedic genius and a scene-stealer.”

    “She made us all laugh until we cried,” the actress added.

    “Still can’t believe she is gone,” a fan wrote on X following the segment.

    “Absolute legend, that lady,” another added. 

    Several others remembered Catherine O’Hara as their “movie mom.” 

    “She was so wonderful,” a separate user reminisced

    Comment expressing heartfelt loss with a broken heart emoji, relating to Catherine O’Hara’s brother’s shocking detail.

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    Comment about dream visitations, expressing happiness and explaining vividness compared to regular dreams.

    Comment on social media expressing a heartfelt tribute and memories before Catherine O’Hara’s passing shared by her brother.

    Comment expressing emotional reaction to Catherine O’Hara’s brother sharing details about days before actress’ passing.

    Text message discussing Catherine O’Hara’s brother sharing poignant memories before the actress’ passing.

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    Text message showing a heartbroken reaction to a touching sentiment shared about Catherine O’Hara’s brother.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing shocking details shared by Catherine O’Hara’s brother about days before her passing.

    Comment bubble with text saying she was so wonderful, related to Catherine O’Hara’s brother sharing shocking detail before actress’ passing.

    Comment bubble reading Always enjoyed her. RIP with a small dog profile icon beside it on a social media interface discussing Catherine O’Hara’s passing.

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    Comment on social media expressing love for Catherine O’Hara’s acting and personality with a rest in peace message.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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