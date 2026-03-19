ADVERTISEMENT

Living with a cat comes with a quiet understanding: you’re not really in charge, you’re just involved. Somewhere along the way, the roles get a little blurry, and before you know it, your routine, your space, and possibly your sleep schedule are all being gently (or not so gently) negotiated.

That’s exactly the kind of dynamic cartoonist Mark Parisi keeps returning to in his long-running series “Off the Mark.” With a single panel and a well-timed punchline, he captures those small, oddly specific moments that feel too familiar to be made up, the kind you instantly recognize. Scroll down to check out the latest cat-themed comics by Mark Parisi, and see how many of these feel a little too familiar.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | offthemark.com