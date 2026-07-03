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Sometimes, the funniest jokes are the ones that make absolutely no sense—and that's exactly what makes Ohne Sinn ("Without Sense") so irresistible. The artist has mastered the art of turning everyday situations into bizarre, unpredictable punchlines that catch readers completely off guard.

With simple artwork, expressive characters, and brilliantly nonsensical humor, every comic feels like a setup that intentionally ignores all expectations. Just when you think you've figured out where the joke is going, it takes a sharp left turn into pure absurdity, leaving you laughing at how wonderfully ridiculous it all is.

If you're the kind of person who enjoys humor that embraces the unexpected, these delightfully weird comics are guaranteed to brighten your day.

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