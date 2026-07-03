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Sometimes, the funniest jokes are the ones that make absolutely no sense—and that's exactly what makes Ohne Sinn ("Without Sense") so irresistible. The artist has mastered the art of turning everyday situations into bizarre, unpredictable punchlines that catch readers completely off guard.

With simple artwork, expressive characters, and brilliantly nonsensical humor, every comic feels like a setup that intentionally ignores all expectations. Just when you think you've figured out where the joke is going, it takes a sharp left turn into pure absurdity, leaving you laughing at how wonderfully ridiculous it all is.

If you're the kind of person who enjoys humor that embraces the unexpected, these delightfully weird comics are guaranteed to brighten your day.

More info: Instagram | x.com | uselesscartoons.com

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These Delightfully Absurd Comics Prove That Logic Is Completely Overrated (20 New Pics)

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Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
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19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your beard. It must be crawling with parasites and microbes by now and of course you don't want her to get sick by kissing that jungle. And if razors somehow appear, you'd still have to wait for shaving cream. She knows how sensible your skin is.

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    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
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    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL that elephants have fangs

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