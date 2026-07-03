20 Bizarre And Funny One-Panel Comics By Ohne Sinn That Might Tickle Your Brain (New Pics)
Sometimes, the funniest jokes are the ones that make absolutely no sense—and that's exactly what makes Ohne Sinn ("Without Sense") so irresistible. The artist has mastered the art of turning everyday situations into bizarre, unpredictable punchlines that catch readers completely off guard.
With simple artwork, expressive characters, and brilliantly nonsensical humor, every comic feels like a setup that intentionally ignores all expectations. Just when you think you've figured out where the joke is going, it takes a sharp left turn into pure absurdity, leaving you laughing at how wonderfully ridiculous it all is.
If you're the kind of person who enjoys humor that embraces the unexpected, these delightfully weird comics are guaranteed to brighten your day.
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Your beard. It must be crawling with parasites and microbes by now and of course you don't want her to get sick by kissing that jungle. And if razors somehow appear, you'd still have to wait for shaving cream. She knows how sensible your skin is.