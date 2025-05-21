This Teacher’s Comics Nail What It’s Like To Survive A School Day (29 Pics)
If you’ve ever worked in a classroom or sat through one as a kid, the comics by Jordan Robison, the artist behind @chalkdust.comic, will hit way too close to home. Jordan is a real-life teacher who draws on the chaos of daily school life to create hilarious, painfully relatable comics.
His style is clean and colorful, with perfect timing that shows just how unpredictable students can be. From rogue blowtorches to questionable history homework, nothing in Room 206 goes as planned, and that’s exactly the fun of it. He shares new comics regularly on Instagram, so if you’ve ever muttered “I can’t do this today” before first period, you’ll probably want to follow.
More info: Instagram
As a child of 2 teachers. Endless holidays mid term in October ( 1 week) Christmas is 2 or 3 weeks. Mid term for another week in feb. Easter is 2 weeks . Then 2-3 months off in summer fully paid. ( this is Ireland) until me and siblings worked they didn’t really get we work over the summer ..and don’t get little breaks in the morning and lunch and THEN finish at 3/4pm. That’s a half day to most of us. My dad keeps asking me why I have a rucksack. No understanding now ( he’s in 80s) of laptops work and personal phones/ chargers..
