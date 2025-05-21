ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever worked in a classroom or sat through one as a kid, the comics by Jordan Robison, the artist behind @chalkdust.comic, will hit way too close to home. Jordan is a real-life teacher who draws on the chaos of daily school life to create hilarious, painfully relatable comics.

His style is clean and colorful, with perfect timing that shows just how unpredictable students can be. From rogue blowtorches to questionable history homework, nothing in Room 206 goes as planned, and that’s exactly the fun of it. He shares new comics regularly on Instagram, so if you’ve ever muttered “I can’t do this today” before first period, you’ll probably want to follow.

More info: Instagram

#1

Teacher’s comics illustrating the challenges and humor of surviving a school day with energetic students in a classroom setting.

chalkdust.comic

    #2

    Comic panels showing a teacher humorously struggling to survive a chaotic school day with a blowtorch incident.

    chalkdust.comic

    #3

    Comic showing a teacher and student highlighting the humor of surviving a school day through illustrated moments.

    chalkdust.comic

    #4

    Comic strip of a teacher and student highlighting the challenges teachers face surviving a school day in a humorous way.

    chalkdust.comic

    #5

    Comic strip showing a teacher and student humorously depicting a school day and homework struggles.

    chalkdust.comic

    #6

    Comic strip showing a teacher and student illustrating the challenges of surviving a school day with humor.

    chalkdust.comic

    #7

    Comic strip showing a teacher and student humorously navigating mistakes during a typical school day survival moment.

    chalkdust.comic

    #8

    Comic strip showing kids playing dodgeball, capturing the teacher’s comics style depicting surviving a school day humorously.

    chalkdust.comic

    #9

    Comic strip showing a student doodling and reacting to school curriculum changes, illustrating surviving a school day.

    chalkdust.comic

    #10

    Teacher’s comics illustrating the challenges and humor of surviving a school day through playful student and robot interactions.

    chalkdust.comic

    #11

    Comic depicting a teacher and student illustrating what it's like to survive a school day with humor and classroom moments.

    chalkdust.comic

    #12

    Comic strip showing a teacher’s comics depicting challenges of surviving a school day with a distracted student doodling.

    chalkdust.comic

    #13

    Teacher’s comics depicting humorous classroom moments and what it’s like to survive a school day.

    chalkdust.comic

    #14

    Teacher's comics showing a humorous moment with a steel-tipped paper airplane during a chaotic school day.

    chalkdust.comic

    #15

    Teacher’s comics depicting a classroom scene with a student excited about donuts and a teacher offering treats to survive a school day.

    chalkdust.comic

    #16

    Comic strip showing a teacher struggling to help a student understand math, highlighting school day survival humor.

    chalkdust.comic

    #17

    Comic strip showing a teacher and students in a classroom capturing the challenge to survive a school day through humor.

    chalkdust.comic

    #18

    Comic strip by a teacher humorously depicting the challenges and ambitions during a school day experience.

    chalkdust.comic

    #19

    Teacher’s comic strip showing a classroom phone call with the fire department, capturing school day survival humor.

    chalkdust.comic

    #20

    Comic strip showing a student doodling in class, illustrating what it's like to survive a school day with teacher's comics.

    chalkdust.comic

    #21

    Comic strip showing a teacher struggling to get answers from students, illustrating the challenges of surviving a school day.

    chalkdust.comic

    #22

    Comic panels showing a teacher’s comics illustrating the challenges and humor of surviving a school day.

    chalkdust.comic

    #23

    Comic strip shows a teacher and student humorously depicting what it's like to survive a school day with censored exclamations.

    chalkdust.comic

    #24

    Teacher comics depicting a humorous school day meeting about student behavior and classroom challenges in a colorful cartoon style.

    chalkdust.comic

    #25

    Comic strip showing a teacher and student humorously depicting the challenges of surviving a school day and homework frustrations.

    chalkdust.comic

    #26

    Comic strip showing a teacher and principal discussing student evaluations and the challenges of a school day.

    chalkdust.comic

    #27

    Comic strip depicting a student enjoying recess outside, capturing the humor of surviving a school day in teacher’s comics.

    chalkdust.comic

    #28

    Comic strip showing a teacher greeting class and students commenting on surviving a school day with humor.

    chalkdust.comic

    #29

    Teacher’s comic strip shows humorous school day moments with students negotiating essay grades in a classroom setting.

    chalkdust.comic

