If you’ve ever worked in a classroom or sat through one as a kid, the comics by Jordan Robison, the artist behind @chalkdust.comic, will hit way too close to home. Jordan is a real-life teacher who draws on the chaos of daily school life to create hilarious, painfully relatable comics.

His style is clean and colorful, with perfect timing that shows just how unpredictable students can be. From rogue blowtorches to questionable history homework, nothing in Room 206 goes as planned, and that’s exactly the fun of it. He shares new comics regularly on Instagram, so if you’ve ever muttered “I can’t do this today” before first period, you’ll probably want to follow.

