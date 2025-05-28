Carrie Bickmore Slammed For “Offensive” Parenting Hack After Serving Pasta On Table Without Plates

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian media personality Carrie Bickmore has found herself the target of heavy backlash after sharing what she described as a “fun” and “relaxed” parenting hack—serving food directly onto the table without plates.

In the now-viral clip, the 44-year-old radio and television host is seen pouring freshly boiled pasta straight onto a dining table—without plates—before layering on ladlefuls of meat sauce and a generous dusting of powdered parmesan cheese.

“A new way to do dinner!” she said. “I was inspired by a random post on Insta and thought I’d be a fun mum too and let the kids just eat in a more relaxed manner. They thought it was so weird but loved it.”

Bickmore then gloated about how pouring the meal onto baking paper made cleaning up “easier than washing plates.”

Australian radio host Carrie Bickmore was labeled “lazy” after she posted a video serving pasta to her children directly onto the table

Backlash was immediate and fierce, with many people claiming to be members of the Italian community seeing the “hack” as an insult to their food culture.

“As an Italian, I find this highly offensive and wrong on so many levels!” one user wrote. “The souls of our nonnas just entered our bodies and screeched in deep pain and agony!” a local comedy group replied.

Even a famous Italian-Australian celebrity chef, Silvia Colloca, joined in to criticize the clip: “I can hear my Nonnas and their Nonnas writhing in agony in this new circle of hell designed for Italians!” she wrote.

Beyond potential slights against cultural sensitivities, most viewers were concerned about what they considered a lack of hygiene and parenting values behind the viral clip.

“Fun concept but I don’t want to share someone else’s spit,” one user wrote. “Nope, don’t want everyone else’s dirty fork in my Bolognese,” another added.

Others also criticized the ingredients and the way the food looked.

“That powdered cheese smells like vomit. I can’t do it,” a user said. “I’m more disgusted with the horrible powdery cheese and the color of the sauce,” another replied.

Bickmore is a beloved figure in Australian media, hosting shows for more than two decades

Bickmore, a famous radio and former television presenter, has spent almost 25 years in the industry. She’s better known for hosting Network 10’s talk show The Project from 2009 to 2022.

2022 proved to be a difficult year for the radio host, closing her chapter as a TV presenter, coupled with the pressures the pandemic brought on society at large intensified lingering issues within her marriage with Chris Walker, with whom she has two daughters, and they separated in 2023.

She now co-hosts a radio show called Carrie & Tommy alongside comedian Tommy Little.

Bickmore’s detractors perceive her career trajectory as a descending one, and took the chance to criticize the presenter for what they labeled a “desperate attempt at becoming relevant again.”

“This was an absolutely ridiculous trend when it was done years ago and just as ridiculous now. Idiots,” one user wrote.

“The lengths to which some people will go for attention,” another said.

“Grow up Madam. What’s wrong with you and what sort of lazy example are you setting? Poor kids.”

Bickmore recently returned to The Project as a guest, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her brain cancer charity

The critical reception of her “food hack” contrasted with an important milestone in Bickmore’s career. The 10-year anniversary of her charity, Carrie’s Beanies 4 Brain Cancer, which has raised an impressive $24 million for cancer research.

The charity, launched in 2015, was inspired by the tragic passing of her first husband, Greg Lange, who tragically passed away in December 2010 after a decade-long battle with brain cancer.

To celebrate the milestone, Bickmore was invited to the set of The Project, returning as a guest after 12 years under a shower of confetti.

Some fans supported the presenter, seeing in the clip a harmless moment of fun between a mother and her kids.

“Oh who cares, it was served on paper, no more unhygienic than plates that have finger prints all over them,” one user added.

“They were having some fun, people really need to stop harassing people and have some fun themselves, fun that hurts no-one.”

“Wrong on so many levels.” Netizens took to social media to argue about the clip

