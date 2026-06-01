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At first glance, Debbie Lawson’s sculptures might look like richly patterned Persian carpets placed inside a room. But look a little closer, and something strange begins to happen. A fox seems to step out of the fabric, a bear appears to rise from the ornate surface, or a wild animal looks as if it has been caught mid-escape from the rug itself. The Scottish artist creates striking rug-sculptures that blend wildlife, domestic interiors, and textile traditions into works that feel both familiar and wonderfully surreal.

Using wire mesh, tape, resin, and real patterned carpets, Lawson carefully builds her sculptures so that the animals appear to grow directly from the decorative textiles around them. Her work explores the thin boundary between the wild and the domestic, turning ordinary household objects into something alive, mysterious, and slightly unsettling. Many of these ideas are also deeply personal, as her family has generations of ties to the textile industry in Dundee, Scotland, adding another layer of history and meaning to the craft behind the illusion.

We also wanted to learn more about Debbie’s work and how she turned to this specific form of sculpture, so you’ll find our interview with the artist below. Scroll down to see Debbie Lawson’s rug-sculptures, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram | debbielawson.com

Image credits: debbie_lawson_artist