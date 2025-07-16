Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Car Thieves Stopped By “Captain Underwear” Who Tricks Them Into Abandoning Getaway Car
Person in a black hoodie attempting to break into a car with a crowbar during a night-time car theft attempt.
Fails, Funny

Car Thieves Stopped By “Captain Underwear” Who Tricks Them Into Abandoning Getaway Car

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Having your stuff stolen sucks. Sometimes the suck is small, like when your lunch gets pilfered from the office fridge, and sometimes the suck is more serious, like when your car gets stolen. Either way, neither is ideal.

One person whose car was about to be stolen caught the thieves red-handed and managed to scare them off. It wasn’t long before they were back trying to make their getaway in another stolen car, only to be served with instant karma. The person shared their tale of revenge with an online community.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Having your car stolen sucks, but this person wasn’t having any of it, even if they were only wearing their underwear

    Image credits: Niklas Puehringer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They heard their car trying to start, and rushed outside to confront the thieves, yelling into the dark

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The thieves ran off, but by this point, the person’s whole household was awake 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Not long after that, the thieves were back, trying to make their getaway in their own car

    Image credits: Traindodger2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Without skipping a beat, the person and their roommates threatened the thieves again, leaving them to beat a hasty retreat on foot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One night, the sound of a struggling engine jolted OP awake. It was their trusty ’95 Honda Civic. Luckily, the thief couldn’t figure out the hidden anti-theft switch. So, wearing nothing but their underwear, OP rushed outside, yelled into the dark, and two would-be carjackers bolted into the night.

    A short while later, OP heard engine noises again. This time, backup arrived: their roommates in pajamas, wielding a bat and a skateboard. As the crew stood yelling from the porch, a voice called out, claiming it was their car. Spoiler alert: it really wasn’t. That’s when OP decided to fight fire with fire.

    Without missing a beat, they shouted, “No, that’s MY car now!” The thieves, clearly not ready for pajama-clad chaos, awkwardly backed off, gave up, and beat a hasty retreat on foot. Honestly, OP’s audacity and the bat probably helped. No punches thrown, just strategic shouting; the night rescued by nerves of steel and sleepwear solidarity.

    The cops arrived soon after, confirmed the thieves’ getaway car, also a Honda, was stolen, and returned it to its rightful owner. Thanks to a smart kill switch and a ridiculous but effective defense squad, everyone’s cars (and dignity) remained intact. Moral of the story? Always secure your ride… and maybe pick roommates who won’t hesitate to charge to your aid in nothing but briefs and boxers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    OP’s bold moves scuppered the nefarious plans of the would-be thieves, not just once, but twice. It could have been risky considering they didn’t even know whether the bungling thieves were armed or not, but in the shady scenario, their gut chose confrontation, and it worked out perfectly for them, underwear and all. Just what is the science behind fight-or-flight responses, though? We went looking for answers.

    In her article for VeryWellMind, Kendra Cherry writes that the fight-or-flight response, also known as the acute stress response, refers to the physiological reaction that occurs when in the presence of something mentally or physically terrifying. This response is triggered by the release of hormones that prepare your body to either stay and deal with the threat or to run away to safety.

    The fight-or-flight response is recognized as part of the first stage of Hans Selye’s general adaptation syndrome, a theory describing the stress response. According to Cherry, the three stages of fight-or-flight are the alarm stage, the resistance stage, and the exhaustion stage. Physical signs that can indicate your fight-or-flight response has kicked in include dilated pupils, pale or flushed skin, rapid heart rate and breathing, and trembling. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the fight-or-flight response is a critical reaction that we all have and need, but it’s meant for authentic stress and danger. If you find that your body is constantly reacting to everyday stress with a fight-or-flight response, you can learn to regain more control.  

    “I recommend carving out time to write down your signs and symptoms of stress,” says registered psychotherapist Natacha Duke. “For some people, it might be poor sleep, for others, it might be irritability or stress eating. Understanding your stress signs and symptoms is an important step for improving your levels of stress because you can intervene earlier.”  

    There’s no doubt that OP chose “fight” that night, while the dastardly thieves responded with “flight”—twice. Proof that, even if you’re only wearing underwear, you can still fight crime.

    In the comments, readers praised the original poster for their bold action, while others shared their own stories of thwarting would-be robbers

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunlee avatar
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Captain Underwear!!! Defending the safety of cars in your hood!!! XP XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    shaunlee avatar
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Captain Underwear!!! Defending the safety of cars in your hood!!! XP XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Funny
    Homepage
    Trending
    Funny
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Funny Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT