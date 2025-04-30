ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that some animal species exhibit complex emotional and social behaviors? For instance, elephants are known to mourn their dead, and dolphins use unique whistles as names. Wildlife also plays a vital role in maintaining ecosystem balance, which is why it’s so important that we respect and learn more about it.

To learn more about animals and their habitats, photographers Tom and Edith Nicholson—originally from Canada and now based in the U.S.—travel to some of the world’s most remote and exotic locations. There, they explore the wilderness and document their experiences through captivating photography, a selection of which we’re excited to share with you today. As the couple writes on their website: “We strive to capture the soul of the animals that we photograph, allowing us to advocate for wildlife conservation through our lenses.” What makes their journey even more remarkable is that the Nicholsons don’t explore alone. “We believe in sharing the beauty of nature through our photography. We are also raising the next generation of wildlife enthusiasts as our two young children travel with us on our adventures.”

If you’d like to learn more about the photographers and their expeditions—and take a closer look at some of their most stunning images—just keep scrolling.

More info: Instagram | nicholsonfineart.slickpic.art | flickr.com