Did you know that some animal species exhibit complex emotional and social behaviors? For instance, elephants are known to mourn their dead, and dolphins use unique whistles as names. Wildlife also plays a vital role in maintaining ecosystem balance, which is why it’s so important that we respect and learn more about it.

To learn more about animals and their habitats, photographers Tom and Edith Nicholson—originally from Canada and now based in the U.S.—travel to some of the world’s most remote and exotic locations. There, they explore the wilderness and document their experiences through captivating photography, a selection of which we’re excited to share with you today. As the couple writes on their website: “We strive to capture the soul of the animals that we photograph, allowing us to advocate for wildlife conservation through our lenses.” What makes their journey even more remarkable is that the Nicholsons don’t explore alone. “We believe in sharing the beauty of nature through our photography. We are also raising the next generation of wildlife enthusiasts as our two young children travel with us on our adventures.”

If you’d like to learn more about the photographers and their expeditions—and take a closer look at some of their most stunning images—just keep scrolling.

More info: Instagram | nicholsonfineart.slickpic.art | flickr.com

#1

Adult giraffe bending neck to nuzzle baby giraffe in natural grassland, showcasing breathtaking moments in nature photography.

wildbytom Report

    #2

    Close-up of a lion’s face captured by photographers showcasing nature’s most breathtaking moments in wildlife photography.

    wildbytom Report

    #3

    Close-up of a lion cub looking into the distance captured by photographers specializing in nature’s breathtaking moments.

    wildbytom Report

    #4

    Close-up of a kudu with large twisted horns captured by photographers showcasing nature’s breathtaking moments.

    wildbytom Report

    #5

    Leopard resting on a rock captured by photographers showcasing nature’s most breathtaking moments in wildlife photography.

    wildbytom Report

    #6

    Lion cub walking on grass at dusk, showcasing nature’s breathtaking moments captured by photographers.

    wildbytom Report

    #7

    Herd of wildebeests crossing river with one leaping, nature photography capturing breathtaking wildlife moments.

    wildbytom Report

    #8

    Nature photographers capture a close-up of a standing anteater showcasing nature’s breathtaking moments in wildlife.

    wildbytom Report

    #9

    Two leopards captured in nature’s breathtaking moments, standing alert on a log with a soft blurred background.

    wildbytom Report

    #10

    Tiger climbing a tree captured by nature photographers showcasing breathtaking moments in wildlife photography.

    wildbytom Report

    #11

    Two zebras standing in tall grass captured by photographers showcasing nature’s breathtaking moments in black and white.

    wildbytom Report

    #12

    Leopard resting on a rock in nature, captured by photographers known for breathtaking wildlife moments.

    wildbytom Report

    #13

    Young elephant walking through a sunlit natural landscape, showcasing breathtaking moments in nature photography.

    wildbytom Report

    #14

    Close-up of a gorilla in natural habitat showcasing nature’s breathtaking moments captured by photographers.

    wildbytom Report

    #15

    Wild buffalo standing in a grassy field near water with a white egret, showcasing nature’s breathtaking moments.

    wildbytom Report

    #16

    Wildebeest captured mid-air during migration in nature, showcasing breathtaking wildlife photography moments.

    wildbytom Report

    #17

    Close-up of a hippo with mouth wide open in water, showcasing nature’s breathtaking moments captured by photographers.

    wildbytom Report

    #18

    Close-up of a hyena resting in tall grass, showcasing nature's breathtaking moments captured by photographers.

    wildbytom Report

    #19

    Lion walking through tall grass during sunset, showcasing breathtaking nature moments captured by photographers.

    wildbytom Report

    #20

    Leopard in natural habitat captured by photographers showcasing nature’s breathtaking moments in a black and white image.

    wildbytom Report

