The animals that inhabit our planet are endlessly fascinating, and thanks to wildlife photographers, we’re able to witness stunning moments from their lives—even in the most remote corners of the world.

Torie Hilley is a wildlife conservationist, artist, and self-taught photographer. Born and raised in California, she began her career as a wildlife researcher, studying predator behavior across Southern Africa. Initially focusing on lions, Torie later earned a master’s degree in Animal Behavior and eventually transitioned into the world of visual arts.

If you’d like to explore a beautiful collection of photographs captured by Hilley—and learn more about both the wild animals she documents and the artist behind the lens—make sure to scroll down.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | toriehilleyfineart.com