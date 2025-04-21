ADVERTISEMENT

The animals that inhabit our planet are endlessly fascinating, and thanks to wildlife photographers, we’re able to witness stunning moments from their lives—even in the most remote corners of the world.

Torie Hilley is a wildlife conservationist, artist, and self-taught photographer. Born and raised in California, she began her career as a wildlife researcher, studying predator behavior across Southern Africa. Initially focusing on lions, Torie later earned a master’s degree in Animal Behavior and eventually transitioned into the world of visual arts.

If you’d like to explore a beautiful collection of photographs captured by Hilley—and learn more about both the wild animals she documents and the artist behind the lens—make sure to scroll down.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | toriehilleyfineart.com

#1

Three bear cubs walking in a line beside their mother, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #2

    A bear walking across a serene water landscape at sunset, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #3

    Young bear cub standing on wet ground, showcasing wildlife beauty.

    #4

    Lions walking through tall grass, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #5

    Whale tail emerges from the ocean, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #6

    Young leopard cub walking on dirt, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #7

    Close-up of a bear showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife in a natural setting.

    #8

    Elephant standing beside a tree at sunset, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife captured by Torie Hilley.

    #9

    Tourists on a boat observing a breaching whale, capturing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #10

    Wild African dogs standing in natural habitat, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #11

    Quail perched on a wooden post, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife in a serene natural setting.

    28 minutes ago

    #12

    Wild dog lying in golden sunlight, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife captured by Torie Hilley.

    #13

    A cougar stands alert in a sunlit field, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #14

    Wildlife beauty captured in a portrait of a majestic cougar against a serene blue sky.

    #15

    A badger in a grassy field, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife in nature.

    #16

    A colorful bird in flight displays the raw beauty of wildlife with outstretched wings against a soft background.

    #17

    A dolphin leaps over the ocean at sunset, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    24 minutes ago

    The physical capabilities of aquatic life never cease to amaze me.

    #18

    Close-up of a raven showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife, with a tracking tag visible on its wing.

    #19

    Young elephant exploring a tree, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #20

    Wildlife beauty captured with a close-up of a guanaco, backlit by the sun against a blurred natural background.

    #21

    Elephant reaching for branches under a large tree, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #22

    Pack of wild dogs walking in a line, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife in their natural habitat.

    #23

    Wildlife beauty captured by Torie Hilley: A small animal perched on rugged rocks in a natural setting.

    #24

    Wildlife beauty captured by Torie Hilley: a solitary cougar stands on rocky terrain against a snowy mountain backdrop.

    #25

    Bear resting on rocks, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #26

    Elephant and calf displaying the raw beauty of wildlife, captured in a natural setting.

    #27

    Majestic lion basking in the sunlight on a grassy plain, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

    #28

    Lion resting by a large tree, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife in stunning detail.

    #29

    A fox standing in lush green grass, illustrating the raw beauty of wildlife captured by Torie Hilley.

    #30

    Two brown bears in a vibrant meadow, showcasing the raw beauty of wildlife.

