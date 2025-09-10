ADVERTISEMENT

Kelley Luikey is an award-winning fine art photographer celebrated for her ethereal, painterly bird imagery. Based in South Carolina, she has developed a distinctive soft, dreamy style that captures the intimate beauty of her subjects with uncommon artistry. Her photographs have earned top recognition in national and international competitions, including the National Audubon Society and the North American Nature Photographers Association. Through her work, instruction, and conservation efforts, Kelley inspires others to see and protect the extraordinary world of birds.

We’re excited to share a collection of captivating photographs captured by Kelley. Scroll down to explore her work and learn more about the photographer behind these remarkable images.

More info: KelleyLuikey.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Feels So Good

Small shorebird stretching its wings on a sandy beach in stunning bird photos captured by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

naturemuseimagery Report

When asked about her first bird love, or “spark bird,” Kelley said: “For me, the bird that started it all – and still is my favorite subject – was the Roseate Spoonbill! Why? Because they are pink! If I heard there were some Roseate Spoonbills hanging out in an area when my kids were little, I would bribe them $10 each to come with me to photograph them. I am not sure what kind of parent that makes me, but hopefully they have fond memories of searching for the pink birds.”
    #2

    Forest Flame

    Small bird peeking from hollow in a tree trunk, captured in stunning bird photos by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #3

    A Little Floof

    Roseate spoonbill standing in shallow water at sunrise, a stunning bird photo captured by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    Kelley’s work also has a strong conservation message. “Our birds are under more pressure than ever as habitat loss and climate change continue to take shape. My hope is that my images inspire others to care about the birds in their backyard and beyond. Nothing makes me happier than when someone tells me that my images got them hooked on birds! I give back to my local birds by donating 2% of my sales and 100% of my speaking fees to Audubon South Carolina.”
    #4

    Ballerina Bird

    Pink bird preening feathers with soft reflection on calm water in stunning bird photos by award-winning photographer.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #5

    Ruffled

    Pink bird standing in shallow water with soft pastel background in stunning bird photo by award-winning photographer.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #6

    Camargue Magic

    Flamingo standing in water with glowing golden bokeh, a stunning bird photo captured by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #7

    Ibis And The Fairy Bugs

    White bird perched on a branch with red autumn leaves during snowfall, showcasing stunning bird photography.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #8

    Ondis Play

    Great egret displaying stunning feathers perched on branches in vibrant nature bird photo by Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #9

    Pair Of Pink

    Two flamingos standing and feeding in shallow water, captured in a stunning bird photo by award-winning photographer.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #10

    Rufous Tail

    Stunning bird photo of a vibrant green and orange hummingbird approaching a red flower in soft natural light.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #11

    Skimmer

    Bird in flight over blurred flock with vibrant sunset background, from stunning bird photos by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #12

    Hummingbird perched on a green leaf with soft background, showcasing stunning bird photos by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #13

    Puff In Moon

    Puffin standing on a rock at night with a large glowing moon in the background, stunning bird photo by Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #14

    Seaside Smooch

    Two white birds touching beaks in shallow water with pastel sunset background, captured in stunning bird photos by Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #15

    Spoon Feeding

    Two stunning bird photos of roseate spoonbills captured by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey at soft pastel sunrise.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #16

    Enchanted Oak

    Owl perched on moss-covered tree branch in serene forest, showcasing stunning bird photos captured by award-winning photographer.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #17

    Nesting Spot

    Great blue heron perched on a tree branch captured in stunning bird photos by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #18

    Sitting Pretty

    Colorful bird perched on sunflower stem in soft yellow background, a stunning bird photo captured by award-winning photographer.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #19

    Southern Soul

    Owl perched on a tree branch surrounded by hanging moss and green foliage in stunning bird photos by Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #20

    Summer Boy

    Bright red bird perched on a vibrant sunflower in a field, showcasing stunning bird photos by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #21

    Amidst The Giants

    Blue bird perched on a sunflower bud surrounded by bright yellow sunflowers in stunning bird photos by Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #22

    In The Rain

    Colorful hummingbird perched on a vibrant tropical flower, captured in stunning bird photos by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

    #23

    August Morning

    White egret standing in shallow water surrounded by green reeds, a stunning bird photo captured by award-winning photographer Kelley Luikey.

    naturemuseimagery Report

