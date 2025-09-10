ADVERTISEMENT

Kelley Luikey is an award-winning fine art photographer celebrated for her ethereal, painterly bird imagery. Based in South Carolina, she has developed a distinctive soft, dreamy style that captures the intimate beauty of her subjects with uncommon artistry. Her photographs have earned top recognition in national and international competitions, including the National Audubon Society and the North American Nature Photographers Association. Through her work, instruction, and conservation efforts, Kelley inspires others to see and protect the extraordinary world of birds.

We’re excited to share a collection of captivating photographs captured by Kelley. Scroll down to explore her work and learn more about the photographer behind these remarkable images.

More info: KelleyLuikey.com | Instagram | Facebook