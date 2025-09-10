23 Stunning Bird Photos Captured By Award-Winning Photographer Kelley LuikeyInterview
Kelley Luikey is an award-winning fine art photographer celebrated for her ethereal, painterly bird imagery. Based in South Carolina, she has developed a distinctive soft, dreamy style that captures the intimate beauty of her subjects with uncommon artistry. Her photographs have earned top recognition in national and international competitions, including the National Audubon Society and the North American Nature Photographers Association. Through her work, instruction, and conservation efforts, Kelley inspires others to see and protect the extraordinary world of birds.
We’re excited to share a collection of captivating photographs captured by Kelley. Scroll down to explore her work and learn more about the photographer behind these remarkable images.
Feels So Good
When asked about her first bird love, or “spark bird,” Kelley said: “For me, the bird that started it all – and still is my favorite subject – was the Roseate Spoonbill! Why? Because they are pink! If I heard there were some Roseate Spoonbills hanging out in an area when my kids were little, I would bribe them $10 each to come with me to photograph them. I am not sure what kind of parent that makes me, but hopefully they have fond memories of searching for the pink birds.”
Forest Flame
A Little Floof
Kelley’s work also has a strong conservation message. “Our birds are under more pressure than ever as habitat loss and climate change continue to take shape. My hope is that my images inspire others to care about the birds in their backyard and beyond. Nothing makes me happier than when someone tells me that my images got them hooked on birds! I give back to my local birds by donating 2% of my sales and 100% of my speaking fees to Audubon South Carolina.”