Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Tries To Trick Her Brother Into Paying More For Their Airbnb, The Trip Gets Canceled
Family, Relationships

Woman Tries To Trick Her Brother Into Paying More For Their Airbnb, The Trip Gets Canceled

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a trip with extended family can be a great way to make memories. 2024 vacation trends show that most people (53%) take vacations with family, 41% travel with significant others, and 13% go solo or with friends. Family vacations can sometimes get complicated about who’s paying for what.

This couple, for example, got a surprise from their SIL about accommodation. They had to cover half the cost for three rooms, but sleep in a tiny one with bunk beds. After finding out their six-year-old niece would be sleeping in a queen bedroom, the pair started wondering if they would be jerks to cancel the trip.

RELATED:

    Airbnb accommodation specifics got tricky for this couple traveling with the husband’s sister

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, the couple found they were set to sleep in bunk beds while their six-year-old niece enjoyed a queen bedroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Apprehensive_Tip2725

    The author spoke with her husband and they both agreed to stand their ground

    Groups can split trip accommodation expenses by room or by person

    A multi-family vacation can often became complicated in the finance department. And this story is a great example; what do you do when family members expect you to pay half but you end up with less desirable accommodation?

    The most logical solution seems to be that each person or family pays for the room(s) they get. So, the fair division would be that the SIL’s family pays for the two rooms and the OP and her husband for the room with the bunk bed.

    Or they could use the logic of an all-inclusive resort. Adults pay the full rate, kids get half-price. So, let’s say the Airbnb costs $5,000, then the OP pays $2,000 for two adults, and the SIL pays $2,000 for two adults and $1,000 for one kid.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But what about the fact that the rooms are not identical? The stay in the two queen bedrooms will be obviously more comfortable than in the small room with a bunk bed. The most logical solution here, really, is to give the couple the other queen bedroom and put the niece in the bunk bed. “Assume each family uses the size room (or rooms) appropriate for the size of their group,” restaurant and spa guide View The Vibe writes.

    However the family decides to share costs, they should talk about it all in advance. Preferably, a few months in advance. Then there’s enough time to cancel the booking and get your money back and avoid the arguments and awkwardness during vacation.

    A much easier, hassle-free option is to book hotel rooms. Sure, an Airbnb home is often bigger and can accommodate several families at once (in the case of this story, two). However, a hotel comes with daily housekeeping, room service, a concierge, and a front desk always ready to help.

    Families who vacation together should plan in advance, give each other space, and compromise

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Traveling with extended family can be hard. Aside from mishaps with booking accommodation, flight tickets, or experiences, it can be hard to enjoy a vacation with parents, siblings, and in-laws.

    Travel blogger Nicole has three rules for a stress-free time with extended family during vacation. First and foremost, according to her, people should plan as much of the trip as they can. Accommodation, how long everyone will be staying, what activities families plan to partake in.

    Since in this story, there is one kid among five people, their wishes might drastically differ. The couple might want to have more time to themselves and spend time in a spa or in a restaurant sipping some wine on the weekend. And the SIL with her boyfriend and daughter might want something more active like zip lining.

    That doesn’t mean that families shouldn’t vacation together if their plans for the vacation don’t align. Nicole’s second rule is to remember to give everyone space. “This is a holiday for everyone. Just because you travel with your family doesn’t mean that they’ll want to babysit your kids the whole time,” she writes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lastly, remember that it’s a vacation and everyone wants to chill out and have fun. Compromise instead of causing drama about minor details. If you’re not happy with the choice of restaurant today, then agree that you’ll be picking tomorrow.

    “You are completely justified,” many commenters said, siding with the couple

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    5

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't go, they obviously just need extra funds for their own vacation, and you're the most convenient source. They say you would ruin the 6 yo's trip if she had to sleep in a bunk bed or leave her dog, but two adults sleeping in bunk beds and leaving their pet would be fine? Go take your dog and do something fun as a family.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WTAF did I just read? SIL is so far up her own a**e she can probably see through her mouth. How did she think that was going to fly?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It never fails to amuse me and at the same time infuriate me how people will try to swindle others and think they can get away with it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't go, they obviously just need extra funds for their own vacation, and you're the most convenient source. They say you would ruin the 6 yo's trip if she had to sleep in a bunk bed or leave her dog, but two adults sleeping in bunk beds and leaving their pet would be fine? Go take your dog and do something fun as a family.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WTAF did I just read? SIL is so far up her own a**e she can probably see through her mouth. How did she think that was going to fly?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It never fails to amuse me and at the same time infuriate me how people will try to swindle others and think they can get away with it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda