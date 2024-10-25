Woman Tries To Trick Her Brother Into Paying More For Their Airbnb, The Trip Gets Canceled

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a trip with extended family can be a great way to make memories. 2024 vacation trends show that most people (53%) take vacations with family, 41% travel with significant others, and 13% go solo or with friends. Family vacations can sometimes get complicated about who’s paying for what.

This couple, for example, got a surprise from their SIL about accommodation. They had to cover half the cost for three rooms, but sleep in a tiny one with bunk beds. After finding out their six-year-old niece would be sleeping in a queen bedroom, the pair started wondering if they would be jerks to cancel the trip.

Airbnb accommodation specifics got tricky for this couple traveling with the husband’s sister

Apparently, the couple found they were set to sleep in bunk beds while their six-year-old niece enjoyed a queen bedroom

Image credits: Apprehensive_Tip2725

The author spoke with her husband and they both agreed to stand their ground

Groups can split trip accommodation expenses by room or by person

A multi-family vacation can often became complicated in the finance department. And this story is a great example; what do you do when family members expect you to pay half but you end up with less desirable accommodation?

The most logical solution seems to be that each person or family pays for the room(s) they get. So, the fair division would be that the SIL’s family pays for the two rooms and the OP and her husband for the room with the bunk bed.

Or they could use the logic of an all-inclusive resort. Adults pay the full rate, kids get half-price. So, let’s say the Airbnb costs $5,000, then the OP pays $2,000 for two adults, and the SIL pays $2,000 for two adults and $1,000 for one kid.

But what about the fact that the rooms are not identical? The stay in the two queen bedrooms will be obviously more comfortable than in the small room with a bunk bed. The most logical solution here, really, is to give the couple the other queen bedroom and put the niece in the bunk bed. “Assume each family uses the size room (or rooms) appropriate for the size of their group,” restaurant and spa guide View The Vibe writes.

However the family decides to share costs, they should talk about it all in advance. Preferably, a few months in advance. Then there’s enough time to cancel the booking and get your money back and avoid the arguments and awkwardness during vacation.

A much easier, hassle-free option is to book hotel rooms. Sure, an Airbnb home is often bigger and can accommodate several families at once (in the case of this story, two). However, a hotel comes with daily housekeeping, room service, a concierge, and a front desk always ready to help.

Families who vacation together should plan in advance, give each other space, and compromise

Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)

Traveling with extended family can be hard. Aside from mishaps with booking accommodation, flight tickets, or experiences, it can be hard to enjoy a vacation with parents, siblings, and in-laws.

Travel blogger Nicole has three rules for a stress-free time with extended family during vacation. First and foremost, according to her, people should plan as much of the trip as they can. Accommodation, how long everyone will be staying, what activities families plan to partake in.

Since in this story, there is one kid among five people, their wishes might drastically differ. The couple might want to have more time to themselves and spend time in a spa or in a restaurant sipping some wine on the weekend. And the SIL with her boyfriend and daughter might want something more active like zip lining.

That doesn’t mean that families shouldn’t vacation together if their plans for the vacation don’t align. Nicole’s second rule is to remember to give everyone space. “This is a holiday for everyone. Just because you travel with your family doesn’t mean that they’ll want to babysit your kids the whole time,” she writes.

Lastly, remember that it’s a vacation and everyone wants to chill out and have fun. Compromise instead of causing drama about minor details. If you’re not happy with the choice of restaurant today, then agree that you’ll be picking tomorrow.

“You are completely justified,” many commenters said, siding with the couple

