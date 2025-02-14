Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Bullied By Friends And Family For Canceling Birthday Dinner After No One Showed Up
Friends, Relationships

Woman Bullied By Friends And Family For Canceling Birthday Dinner After No One Showed Up

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting stood up is an awful feeling. Apart from wasting your time waiting for someone who didn’t show up, you’re also dealing with embarrassing pity stares from everyone around you. 

The author of today’s story went through this experience when her friends, family, and fiancé failed to show up for her birthday dinner. When she decided to cancel, she received a barrage of angry texts for supposedly wasting everyone’s efforts. 

The woman was confused about what she did wrong and asked the AITAH subreddit for answers.

RELATED:

    Getting stood up is embarrassing, to say the least

    Image credits: AboutImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A woman celebrating her birthday waited for an hour in a restaurant, but none of her guests showed up

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    To make matters worse, her friends ganged up on her for choosing to call it a night

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Responsible-Cow8862

    People’s attitudes toward commitment are no longer the same 

    Gone are the days when people honored the yeses they gave. According to psychologist Averil Leimon, the “sense of commitment has been eroded.” This happens even in significant events like weddings, where invitations are sent out months in advance. 

    “Nowadays, despite the expense involved, sometimes, people don’t even show [up] on the day,” Leimon said in an interview with Elle

    Leimon points to a couple of factors, which include a possible narcissistic personality disorder. It results in a lack of emotional literacy, which entails reading and predicting other people’s feelings. 

    Such behaviors may also manifest in people who were spoiled as children. Leimon explains that being made to feel like the center of the universe could make a person inconsiderate toward others unless there are clear consequences. 

    “Chances are people never understand the impact of their actions as no one goes back and tells them,” Leimon said. “They just avoid or ostracise them in the future without explaining why.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    That unpleasant feeling after getting stood up may have aftershocks. According to author and licensed clinical psychotherapist Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, it may urge you to rethink your relationship with the person while also worrying about whether something bad happened to them. 

    A mature person would give the benefit of the doubt, which the author did. She accepted everyone’s justifications without question and waited an hour before leaving the restaurant. 

    However, being stood up is hurtful and embarrassing, and as Dr. Wish points out, you will never know the real reason why they failed to show up. In this case, you owe it to yourself to practice self-care. 

    “Your winning strategy is not to dwell on it or blame yourself—just move on,” Dr. Wish said in an interview with Elite Daily

    The woman’s decision to skip going out after her friends ruined her night was within reason. She didn’t deserve to be blamed and attacked. 

    The woman provided more information by responding to some comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most readers sided with the author, with some urging her to cut ties with her friends

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But a couple of people blamed her for not canceling before leaving the restaurant

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Waited until he got home to text" - read the part where OP lives a literal 5 minute walk away. Both of you. An hour is generous. If nobody could give an actual ETA, how long are they supposed to sit there on their jack jones looking like they have been stood up - which technically they were. Those angry messages are borne from guilt.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Waited until he got home to text" - read the part where OP lives a literal 5 minute walk away. Both of you. An hour is generous. If nobody could give an actual ETA, how long are they supposed to sit there on their jack jones looking like they have been stood up - which technically they were. Those angry messages are borne from guilt.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda