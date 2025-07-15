These 19 Camping Hacks Are Basically Cheat Codes For The Great Outdoors
We've all seen the Instagram version of camping, the one with the perfectly filtered sunsets, the artfully arranged campfire, and someone strumming a ukulele without a single mosquito bite. But the reality is often less 'Into the Wild' and more 'into a puddle of mud while trying to inflate an air mattress with your own breath.' You usually wake up with a new, unwelcome spine curvature and a deep appreciation for indoor plumbing.
But what if you could get all the good parts of camping—the fresh air, the starry nights, the s'mores—without the traditional discomforts? We've scoured the internet for the cleverest finds that will upgrade your entire outdoor experience. Think of these 19 items less as gear and more as cheat codes for the wilderness, designed to make you look like a seasoned pro even if you still think a slip knot is something you wear.
This post may include affiliate links.
Pre-Crack Your Eggs Into A Plastic Bottle To Avoid Any Nasty Spills During Transportation. Otherwise, Try This Crack-Proof Egg Container To Enjoy Some More Versatility
Review: "I got this to bring eggs in that I would cook onsite at work. This prevents cracking and spills from happening due to it's fragile shell." - Amazon Customer
Stop Seeing Stars Before You Even Get To Look At Them With A Sleeping Pad With A Built-In Foot Pump
Review: "This is just the right size for my cot. I wanted something that wouldn’t pop or lose air during the middle of the night like an air mattress. The material is very thick. Easy to blow up. And compacts super small." - Autumn
Carrying A Slimy Bar Of Soap Is So 2005 When You Could Just Pack These Paper-Thin Soap Sheets
Review: "At our most recent camping trips this season, we forgot our handsoap dispenser. My daughter handed us these sheet soaps and what a game changer. Each sheet was adequate to provided clean hands. It also encourages thorough hand washing. The scent was very nice and that our hands were left smelling fresh. The trick when using these sheets, we found is best to wet one hand while holding the sheet in the other. Then, after a fully soak hand, simply rub the sheet between both hands until complete lather. Simply rinse when adequate cleaning is satisfied. I highly recommend these especially when camping or just keep a few in places like your car, your purse, or your back pack. Great product." - Carlos B. Mangrobang
Give Your Pup Their Own Personal Zip Line So They Can Safely Get The Zoomies Out With A 50 Ft Overhead Trolley System For Dogs
Review: "This runner works great! I was skeptical with the pricepoint. Easy to set up and the hook runs smoothly. Plenty of line. Our dog was able to enjoy all of the camp site and run which she loved. We even had her friend hooked up with her. Highly recommend if you camp with dogs!" - Dani
S'mores Have Officially Been Put On Notice By The Cheesy Goodness Of A Cast Iron Toastie Maker For The Fire
Review: "These little babies worked great! I seasoned them before we left. We used different sized bread and although they are not big, they hold a lot of filling. Pizza and pb &j were the favorites. I seasoned them by brushing with oil and putting them in the oven at 250 for an hour. When we used them we sprayed them with oil as well as buttered the bread and didn’t have trouble with sticking at all. Cast iron has to be cared for but they have the instructions in the booklet so it’s easy." - Stacy
Fill Up A Straw With Your Favorite Spices And Melt The Ends For Easy Transportation. But To Really Cook Like A Pro At Camp, Try This Camping Spice Set
Review: "Love this spice camping kit. The carrier is a military green, well-made, durable and holds the jars securely. It also comes with a collapsible funnel for use in putting herbs and oils in the bottles- very handy! I like the pre-made labels, and it comes with some blank one's for you to customize. This is a must have for camping." - Emerald
Okay, let's just pause for a second and appreciate how much better your campsite is already. Your sleeping situation is verging on luxurious, your dog is living its best life on a personal zip line, and you haven't had to perform CPR on a leaky air mattress. The bar has been raised. But we're just getting warmed up. The next set of items is all about tackling the finer points of outdoor living, like fending off the insect paparazzi and dealing with the heat.
Pringles Or Raw Pasta Make Perfect Fire Startes For Savvy Campers. But Don't Get Caught Unexpectedly In The First Place By Always Carrying These Kingsford Fire Starers
Review: "These are amazing. Super light and easy to pack in our backpacks. They got our fire going in no time. Highly recommend." - Tara Rammel
Your Lungs Can Finally Take A Vacation Because A Mini Electric Inflator Pump Does All The Heavy Breathing For You
Review: "This little gadget is perfect for my pool Floaties!! It’s easy to charge and even fits in my miscellaneous drawer. If you’re thinking about getting this, this is your sign to order it." - berlyn
Frozen Water Bottles Will Keep Your Stuff Cool For Hours But So Will These Slim Fit Ice Packs
Review: "I love that these are slim! They keep my food cold without taking much space and they fit PERECT in my Yeti lunch box!" - jhbe
A Trashbag Used As Waterproof Lining Is Perfect When Rain Ruins Your Fun. What's Even Better Is Being Prepared With A Dry Bag
Review: "Bought this for our trip to Cancun and it was a lifesaver! Definitely worth it if you plan on going on excursions and spending most of your time in the water." - bridget
Stuff Clothes Inside Your Sleeping Bag Case For A Quick And Easy Pillow. With This Compression Bag , You Can Even Fit A Few Extras!
Review: "4 straps can be tightened to compress gear. You can fit a sleeping bag, sheets, full size pillow, and even a stuffed animal into the bag, and then compress it down for easier carrying and fitting into the car. I got one for myself and my daughter for Girl Scout camp, and we love them! Easy enough for kids to pack." - Darcy McCown
Moths Everywhere Will Think They've Found The Mothership When You Hang Up These Rechargeable Hanging Lightbulbs
Review: "Handy bright lights that hang in a lot of different places." - Moog
By now, you're practically a camping connoisseur. You're well-lit, well-rested, and you've mastered the art of the gourmet campfire grilled cheese. Your friends are officially impressed and the squirrels are probably taking notes. But true outdoor excellence is found in the details. The final few hacks on our list are the finishing touches that will cement your status as the undisputed ruler of your campsite, solving problems you didn't even realize were annoying you.
The Guest List For Your Skin Is Officially Closed To Mosquitoes Thanks To These Citronella Incense Sticks
Review: "We used these amazing incense sticks while we were outside on our patio having dinner and usually we see so many annoying mosquitoes 🦟 but we saw less then half of what we usually see. I was highly pleased! I have already recommended this amazing product to my friends and family and I will be ordering more!" - Kim
Make The Sun Pay For Making You So Hot By Using Its Own Energy To Power A Solar Camping Fan
Review: "I'm really impressed with this thing. The fan can move air. I use it in my living room hanging from the curtain rod on a south-facing window. That window is not yet upgraded to double pane so it really does not insulate well and I'm constantly looking for options to band aid things." - Miso Furycake
If You Can Never Remember Where You Stored Your Travel Mug's Lid, Maybe Try Tying Them Together. Or, Simply Check Out This Travel Mug With A Lid That Are Conveniently Attached Already
Review: "I searched forever to find a travel coffee mug that wasn't metal and looked halfway decent. These are attractive, comfortable in the hand, affordable and easy to clean. I've purchased 3 of them so that we all have one in my household. I love the colors and textures. We haven't had any issues with them leaking, which is more than I can say for other ones that I've tried. If you're reading this and on the fence about purchasing, just go ahead and get the small one and try it out. I feel confident you'll be pleased." - Amazon Customer
The Only Thing More Entertaining Than A Ghost Story Is Finding Out Who Would Rather Have Spaghetti For Hair Thanks To A Would You Rather? Campfire Edition
Review: "This is such a fun book. It gets the kids talking and having good conversation. I really like this book because it references shows they know and have watched." - Kelly
Let Your Neck Experience The Cool Side Of The Pillow All Day Long With These Cooling Neck Towels
Review: "Working outside in the Dallas summer sun is brutal! I used this on a 100* day and it made a world of difference!!! I was amazed!!!" - ngreenfield
Burning Sage Isn't Just Against Bad Juju, It Also Wards Off Mosquitos! But These Anti-Mosquito Bracelets Work Hard Day And Night
Review: "I bought it for my son he is allergic to insect bites and so far he has nothing, we went to the lake, park and mountain and still no insect bites! Comes in yellow, purple, blue and green. Great value!" - Ella
Never Go Camping Without One Pair Of Dedicated Sleeping Socks. Keep Your Toes Warm With These Fluffy Thermal Socks
Review: "These bad boys are warm. I put them aside just for hunting or camping in winter. I mean 5 minutes in 50 degree weather in boots and these socks... my feet were tooooasted, warmest part on my body, these socks are GOATS super soft n fluffy inside. Hugs your foot surprisingly perfect. I'll get me some more" - harley Vina