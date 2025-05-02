Invitation To Pause: 40 Incredibly Calming Artworks By Mugil KimInterview With Artist
To celebrate nature, Mugil Kim creates beautiful and calming artworks that transport viewers to dreamlike worlds. The artist has shared that she is deeply drawn to the emotional language of nature, and her work explores the connection between humans and the natural world.
Recurring elements throughout her paintings help create a coherent and recognizable theme. Mugil wrote: “Recurring figures such as a girl in a blue dress, animals, and dreamlike landscapes often appear in my paintings, not to tell a specific story, but to offer open-ended scenes where each viewer can bring their own meaning.”
There’s so much more we’d love to share about Mugil, but the best introduction is the interview with the artist, which you’ll find below.
More info: Instagram | kimmulgil.com | blog.naver.com
In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist introduced and told us more about herself.
“Hello, my name is Mulgil Kim, and I’m an artist who loves to travel. Ever since I was young, drawing has been a natural part of my life, which eventually led me to study fine art. But even during my time at university, I felt a lingering thirst — a desire to step beyond the confines of the studio and create more freely, guided by what I truly felt and experienced. That longing led me to set off on a solo journey around the world.
Over the course of 673 days, I traveled through 46 countries, painting and documenting my experiences along the way — a journey that became the foundation for my Art Road project. Through that time, I experienced a kind of creative freedom I had never known before. More importantly, I encountered the irreplaceable energy that nature holds.
Standing in vast deserts, beneath endless skies, or among towering trees, I felt deeply moved by the power and presence of the natural world. Since then, nature has become an inseparable part of my artistic language — not simply as a backdrop, but as a living presence that breathes emotion and narrative into every piece I create.”
Mugil shared that art has always been a part of her life. She wrote: “I used to draw constantly as a child, not out of obligation but simply because it made me happy. But what truly deepened my connection to art was travel. When I step into unfamiliar places, it feels like my senses awaken — every sound, texture, and color becomes more vivid. That heightened awareness makes me want to capture the world, not just as it appears, but as I feel it. Art became my way of translating those moments into something lasting.”
We asked Mugil to describe the essence or a theme behind her artworks, to which she replied: “At the heart of my work is an invitation to pause — to create a quiet space where viewers can breathe, reflect, and gently reconnect with their own emotions.”
Mugil continued: “The girl and the animals are not defined characters, but emotional anchors — subtle guides that allow the viewer to step into the work and experience it as their own. I see the ideal moment in art as the one where the artist, the work, and the viewer quietly meet.
I’m especially interested in the space between the familiar and the surreal. Most of my paintings begin with real places I’ve encountered during my travels, but I shift the scale, light, or atmosphere to convey something more intuitive and emotional. I want to blur the line between memory and imagination, so the viewer can experience the piece not just as an image, but as a feeling — something both seen and remembered.
Ultimately, my art is about connection — to nature, to imagination, to memory, and to the softer parts of ourselves that are often left behind in the rush of daily life. I hope my paintings can gently awaken those parts, and offer a quiet place to return to.”
Mugil also shared what goes into her creative process.
“My creative process always begins with observation — whether I’m traveling or simply walking through my neighborhood. I try to look at the world with fresh eyes, as if I’m seeing it for the first time.
When something moves me — a moment, a light, a texture, or a feeling — I make sure not to let it slip away. I almost always write it down in words or phrases, and I often do small sketches on the spot. These notes and drawings become emotional bookmarks, quietly waiting for me back in the studio.
Once I return to my workspace, I revisit those fragments and begin to expand them. A fleeting feeling becomes a full composition, a scribbled line transforms into a landscape, and a single sentence can lead to an entire world.
Sometimes, I create stories — almost like picture book narratives — and in those cases, I enjoy painting one defining scene from the story, the moment that holds the emotional core.
I don’t rush the process. The images often sit with me for a while before they take shape on the canvas.
In that time, I try to stay honest to the feeling that first moved me — to keep the heart of it alive, even as the work slowly evolves. For me, painting is a way of collecting emotions and translating them into a quiet, visual language.”
As for the audience’s take away, Mugil shared her point of view.
“I hope my work offers a sense of peace — like a gentle pause in the rush of everyday life.
In a world that often moves too fast, I want my paintings to feel like a quiet resting place, where the viewer can slow down and reconnect with themselves. Nature is at the core of that message. It stays still while everything else changes, and it reminds us that it’s okay to breathe, to wait, to feel.
Through my work, I hope to awaken a softer gaze — one that notices small things, listens more closely, and remembers what it feels like to be still.
Even if just for a moment, I want viewers to experience the warmth and calm I felt while creating the piece.
If someone walks away feeling slightly more grounded, comforted, or quietly inspired, then the work has done what it was meant to do.”
Lastly, Mugil added: “I hope my paintings can become a quiet form of communication — a way to share emotions, memories, or moments that are difficult to express in words.
If someone looks at one of my works and it stirs a feeling, or gently brings back a memory they didn’t know they still carried, then I believe the painting has already fulfilled its purpose.
I want to continue creating art that moves freely between imagination and reality — works that leave room for the viewer to bring their own story.
It doesn’t have to be a grand emotion.
Even something as simple as, ‘I’ve had a dream like this,’ or ‘This scene lingers with me somehow,’ can be a quiet beginning of connection. I believe those soft, personal moments are where art truly lives.
I also don’t think art always needs to be loud or dramatic. Sometimes the quietest images stay with us the longest, slowly sinking into the heart.
If my paintings can remain with someone in that way — as a gentle echo, a silent warmth — that alone makes me grateful.
And that’s the kind of work I want to keep creating: art that quietly bridges one heart to another.”