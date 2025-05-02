In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist introduced and told us more about herself.

“Hello, my name is Mulgil Kim, and I’m an artist who loves to travel. Ever since I was young, drawing has been a natural part of my life, which eventually led me to study fine art. But even during my time at university, I felt a lingering thirst — a desire to step beyond the confines of the studio and create more freely, guided by what I truly felt and experienced. That longing led me to set off on a solo journey around the world.

Over the course of 673 days, I traveled through 46 countries, painting and documenting my experiences along the way — a journey that became the foundation for my Art Road project. Through that time, I experienced a kind of creative freedom I had never known before. More importantly, I encountered the irreplaceable energy that nature holds.

Standing in vast deserts, beneath endless skies, or among towering trees, I felt deeply moved by the power and presence of the natural world. Since then, nature has become an inseparable part of my artistic language — not simply as a backdrop, but as a living presence that breathes emotion and narrative into every piece I create.”