Monster-In-Law Puts DIL’s Life In Danger, Gets Escorted Out By Cops And Banned From Their Home
Older woman looking shocked and angry, representing a monster-in-law causing danger and being escorted out by cops.
Family, Relationships

Monster-In-Law Puts DIL’s Life In Danger, Gets Escorted Out By Cops And Banned From Their Home

If you have a life-threatening condition, the last thing you expect is to battle your own family to stay safe. But that’s what happened to Reddit user u/SmartSinner.

Her mother-in-law repeatedly ignored her severe peanut allergy and brought peanuts into her home. This time, while her husband had been away and the lady did it again, the Redditor decided enough was enough and called the police.

As you might suspect, the fallout was dramatic, and when her spouse found out about it, he was shocked.

    Mothers- and daughters-in-law can have it pretty good if they try

    Older woman with shocked expression and hands extended, depicting a monster-in-law conflict escalating at home.

    Image credits: lipik / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But the two might also become enemies if there’s a lack of respect between them

    Text showing a woman calling police on monster-in-law for endangering daughter-in-law’s life due to peanut allergy.

    Text excerpt describing a monster-in-law ignoring peanut allergy warnings and risking daughter-in-law’s safety at home.

    Text excerpt on a white background describing an unannounced visit by a monster-in-law putting the DIL’s life in danger.

    Hands holding unshelled peanuts, symbolizing tension and danger related to a monster-in-law threatening DIL's safety.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a tense situation where a monster-in-law endangers the daughter-in-law’s safety, leading to police escort and ban.

    Text describing a monster-in-law putting a daughter-in-law’s life in danger and being escorted out by police.

    Text on screen discussing a life-threatening situation caused by a monster-in-law putting the daughter-in-law’s life in danger.

    Text excerpt describing a dangerous encounter with a monster-in-law leading to police intervention and home ban.

    Image credits: SmartSinner

    Many people who read the woman’s justified calling the police

    Text post on Reddit discussing a monster-in-law putting daughter-in-law’s life in danger and consequences faced.

    Family group chat message warning about monster-in-law endangering DIL’s life, leading to police escort and home ban.

    Reddit post describing a monster-in-law endangering daughters with allergic reaction, highlighting dangers and toxic MIL behavior.

    Text comment on a white background in a social media style, discussing the situation of a monster-in-law putting a daughter-in-law’s life in danger.

    Comment from user expressing concern about monster-in-law putting daughter-in-law’s life in danger.

    Reddit comment discussing concerns about allergies and home rules, relating to monster-in-law conflicts and safety risks.

    Comment about monster-in-law putting DIL’s life in danger, leading to police escort and home ban.

    Comment from TheCalamityBrain explaining police intervention showing monster-in-law threatening daughter-in-law and being removed by cops.

    Comment showing concern about monster-in-law putting daughter-in-law’s life in danger and being removed by cops.

    Comment discussing harm caused by monster-in-law and the ensuing police escort and home ban situation.

    Comment warning about monster-in-law putting daughter-in-law’s life in danger and advising caution when visiting her house.

    Comment on a social platform discussing a monster-in-law putting daughter-in-law’s life in danger and being banned.

    Comment text about a monster-in-law putting a daughter-in-law’s life in danger leading to police escort and banishment.

    Comment discussing monster-in-law danger, police involvement, and protection of daughter-in-law’s personal safety in online forum.

    Woman calls cops on monster-in-law endangering daughter-in-law, resulting in police escort and home ban enforcement.

    Comment discussing a monster-in-law putting DIL's life in danger leading to police escort and home ban.

    Comment discussing a monster-in-law causing danger and being banned from the home and vehicles for safety reasons.

    Some, however, claimed it was an overreaction

    Comment discussing stopping a monster-in-law from entering to avoid police involvement and danger to daughter-in-law.

    Comment about letting a dangerous monster-in-law into the home, putting daughter-in-law’s life in danger.

    Comment discussing how a monster-in-law puts daughter-in-law’s life in danger and gets banned from their home.

    Later, the woman released an update on her situation

    Stressed woman holding her head in her hands, representing danger caused by monster-in-law in a home setting.

    Image credits: natalystep / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing appreciation for comments explaining allergy seriousness and not overreacting.

    Text describing a dramatic family conflict where a monster-in-law endangers the daughter-in-law, leading to police removal.

    Wife shares how monster-in-law endangered her life, leading to police escort and banning from their home.

    Text excerpt from a story about a monster-in-law threatening a daughter-in-law’s life and being removed by cops.

    Man in black shirt with angry expression pointing at phone, illustrating monster-in-law conflict and danger to DIL.

    Image credits: whyframestudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Police escorting a distressed woman outside a home after a monster-in-law endangered daughter-in-law’s safety.

    Text discussing how peanut protein residue can cause severe allergic reactions and the person affected has been quiet since.

    Text excerpt about feeling safe again at home after a monster-in-law caused danger and was escorted out by cops.

    Text excerpt about a daughter-in-law protecting herself from a monster-in-law causing danger and family drama.

    Image credits: SmartSinner

    People were glad to hear her husband took her side

    Screenshot of online conversation discussing changing locks to protect from a dangerous monster-in-law threatening DIL's safety.

    Text comment about monster-in-law causing trouble and police involvement to protect daughter-in-law’s safety.

    Comment highlighting the monster-in-law putting daughter-in-law’s life in danger and being banned from the home.

    Comment discussing disbelief and confrontations involving a monster-in-law putting daughter-in-law’s life in danger.

    Comment about husband defending wife, related to monster-in-law conflict escalating and police involvement.

    Comment warning about monster-in-law behavior, expressing distrust and concern over boundaries pushed by MIL.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing relief and support for a daughter-in-law dealing with a challenging monster-in-law.

    Comment saying Im glad for this resolution and wishing best of luck, discussing monster-in-law puts DIL’s life in danger.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

