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Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Elderly woman with white hair and worried expression after parking spot dispute involving police intervention.
Entitled People, Society

Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police

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A sense of entitlement is one of the ugliest traits anyone can have. Young or old, whatever gender you identify with, it’s never a good look. And for the most part, such an attitude ends embarrassingly for the person in question. 

This elderly lady is Exhibit A. She somehow thought it was acceptable to stand in a parking spot and “save it” for a companion. Unfortunately for her, the man who reached the space before her decided to stand his ground and refused to accept her inane behavior

The police had to be involved, which made the man feel guilty, despite being on the receiving end of threats. Scroll through to see how this story unfolds. 

RELATED:

    Having a sense of entitlement is never a good look, regardless of your age

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    This elderly lady is an example, as she tried to “save” a parking spot by standing in it

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    Image credits: David Ross (not the actual photo)

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    The man, whom she harassed, clarified some parts of his story

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    Image source: YungYanush

    The sense of entitlement among older adults has complicated roots

    It’s easy to deduce an older adult’s sense of entitlement as a byproduct of their being set in their ways. However, there are far more complicated reasons, according to licensed mental health clinician Bozhena Evans

    “It can also follow that mental illness might get exacerbated, including challenges with being able to regulate one’s own nervous system, therefore exacerbating impatience and the proclivity toward a sense of entitlement,” she told Bored Panda. 

    Evans added that aging often leads to feelings of vulnerability and general fragility, which can narrow the window of tolerance and the capacity for patience and flexibility in the face of rejection. 

    Based on the author’s account, the elderly woman came in aggressively to the point of harassing him. It is likely why he responded the way he did, which ultimately escalated the situation to the point where law enforcement got involved. 

    According to clinical psychologist and US Therapy Rooms co-founder Dr. Daniel Glazer, de-escalation is necessary in such tense scenarios by calmly stating the facts. 

    “An example would be stating: ‘I recognize that it is important to you,’ and simultaneously establishing a limit: ‘However, that is how it operates here,’” he said. 

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    “Confrontation typically escalates situations involving older adults; however, calmly asserting limits often de-escalates these situations.”

    The man’s frustrations were understandable, given that he was in a rush. However, he could’ve taken the high road and not let things blow over the way they did, which ultimately cost him the appointment.

    People in the comments had mixed feelings

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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