Woman Weirded Out As Coworker Insists On Calling Her His “Work Mom”

When you work a regular 9–5, you expect the usual office drama—small disagreements, awkward meetings, maybe the occasional passive-aggressive email. But sometimes, things cross a line in ways you never see coming.
That’s exactly what happened to one woman who shared her story online after a new coworker repeatedly started calling her “mom” at work. At first, it seemed harmless, even awkwardly humorous, but it quickly became uncomfortable. When she finally escalated the issue to HR, the situation took a serious turn, ending with the coworker being fired. Keep reading to find out how it all unfolded.
It’s quite common for coworkers to help new hires feel settled in and welcomed at a new workplace
Woman looking weirded out as coworker in blue suit insists on calling her his work mom in office setting
Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
