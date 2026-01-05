Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Weirded Out As Coworker Insists On Calling Her His “Work Mom”
Woman looking weirded out in an office setting while coworker in blue jacket talks and holds a tablet.
Relationships, Work

Woman Weirded Out As Coworker Insists On Calling Her His “Work Mom”

4

26

4

When you work a regular 9–5, you expect the usual office drama—small disagreements, awkward meetings, maybe the occasional passive-aggressive email. But sometimes, things cross a line in ways you never see coming.

That’s exactly what happened to one woman who shared her story online after a new coworker repeatedly started calling her “mom” at work. At first, it seemed harmless, even awkwardly humorous, but it quickly became uncomfortable. When she finally escalated the issue to HR, the situation took a serious turn, ending with the coworker being fired. Keep reading to find out how it all unfolded.

    It’s quite common for coworkers to help new hires feel settled in and welcomed at a new workplace

    Woman looking weirded out as coworker in blue suit insists on calling her his work mom in office setting

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    But for one woman, things took an uncomfortable turn when her coworker repeatedly referred to her as “mom,” despite being asked to stop

    Woman looking confused as coworker insists on calling her his work mom in an awkward office interaction.

    Text excerpt describing a woman feeling weirded out as a coworker insists on calling her his work mom.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom.

    Text excerpt from a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom, expressing disbelief and concern.

    Text showing a woman describing feeling weirded out as a coworker insists on calling her his work mom.

    Text excerpt about a woman feeling weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom.

    Text showing a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her work mom despite her requests to use her first name.

    Text from a woman expressing feeling weird as her coworker insists on calling her his work mom despite her only doing basic help.

    Text on a white background describing a woman feeling weirded out as a coworker insists on calling her his work mom.

    Woman at work smiling nervously while coworker insists on calling her his work mom in an office setting

    Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)

    Text expressing a woman feeling weirded out as a coworker insists on calling her his work mom.

    Image source: Alison Green

    Woman weirded out at work as coworker insists on calling her his work mom during office meeting.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Text update describing a woman weirded out as her coworker insists on calling her his work mom.

    Text on a screen showing a woman telling her coworker firmly to stop calling her his work mom immediately or she will escalate to HR.

    Text excerpt showing a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom in a conversation.

    Text excerpt describing a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom, involving a boss intervention.

    Text excerpt describing a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom, highlighting uncomfortable comments.

    Text conversation about a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom, describing passive aggressive behavior.

    Man talking to woman looking weirded out in office setting with laptop and coffee cup on table, work mom coworker tension

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Woman weirded out at work, feeling uncomfortable as a coworker insists on calling her his work mom.

    Image source: Alison Green

    Many people were taken aback by the coworker’s behavior and felt it crossed professional boundaries

    Text post showing a user expressing frustration about coworker insisting on calling a woman his work mom.

    Excerpt from a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom in a text post.

    Comment expressing frustration over coworker behavior, describing a woman weirded out by being called his work mom.

    Text conversation screenshot showing user expressing discomfort as coworker insists on calling her work mom, feeling weirded out.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing discomfort about coworkers pushing fetishes in the workplace.

    Text comment expressing frustration about coworker calling woman his work mom and workplace sexism concerns.

    Comment expressing that calling a woman work mom may be considered s****l harassment related to her gender.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread with a user expressing confusion over implied harassment in a workplace discussion.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a new angle for guys with mommy issues, related to woman weirded out as coworker calls her work mom.

    Comment discussing a woman feeling weirded out as a coworker insists on calling her work mom and its sexist implications.

    Text from a Reddit comment discussing a character named Fergus, unrelated to woman weirded out coworker work mom.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her work mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her work mom.

    Text comment on social media expressing a reaction to a coworker calling a woman his work mom.

    Woman looking weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom during office conversation.

    User expressing discomfort as coworker insists on calling her work mom, sensing underlying sexism in the comment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying some men need to understand the word NO, reflecting a woman weirded out by coworker behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to coworker calling woman his work mom, expressing discomfort.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing disagreement, related to a woman weirded out as coworker insists calling her work mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman feeling weirded out as her coworker insists on calling her work mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing awkward coworker behavior in a professional setting involving the term work mom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing confusion about humans, related to woman weirded out by coworker calling her work mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing gender-based harassment and ageism in a workplace context.

    Comment saying her creep-o-meter is broken in response to coworker calling woman his work mom.

    Others chimed in by sharing similar workplace experiences they had gone through themselves

    Text post discussing a young Navy officer's email struggles, reflecting a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her work mom.

    Text excerpt showing a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom in a professional email.

    Text post sharing a story about being weirded out as a woman when coworker insists on calling her work mom.

    Text comment on a social media post about a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her work mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family-like team dynamic and coworkers referring to each other as work mom.

    Comment discussing a woman weirded out as coworker insists on calling her his work mom in a workplace context.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing being weirded out when a coworker insists on calling her work mom.

    Text describing a woman weirded out as her coworker insists on calling her his work mom in a professional setting.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    kimberlybaileycvma
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    4 days ago

    Ooohhhh I called my middle aged Indian Boss “Dad” instead of “Doc” once…during a stress test…in front of a patient …I turned the color of a tomato, he giggled…later he came back to my lab when I was in between patients to tell me he would be honored to have me as a daughter! Great man…I do miss him <3 (he’s retired loving the good life)

    dbear_63
    DB
    DB
    Community Member
    4 days ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Seriously? 19-year-old college kid calls me her "work dad". My wife has a younger co-worker who cale her "work mom". It's a way of saying they recognize the positive affects you are having on their careers. Some kids get little to no guidance from their parents, so they turn to a coworker of supervisor. I've never once felt uncomfortable or been offended.

    mindykany
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    4 days ago

    It's nice that you enjoy this, but you're doing your younger coworkers a disservice by letting them believe this is how professionals behave. It would be kinder to teach them the soft skills that will help them when they advance in their careers instead of behavior that infantalises them and could make future coworkers uncomfortable.

    kimberlybaileycvma
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    4 days ago

    Ooohhhh I called my middle aged Indian Boss “Dad” instead of “Doc” once…during a stress test…in front of a patient …I turned the color of a tomato, he giggled…later he came back to my lab when I was in between patients to tell me he would be honored to have me as a daughter! Great man…I do miss him <3 (he’s retired loving the good life)

    dbear_63
    DB
    DB
    Community Member
    4 days ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Seriously? 19-year-old college kid calls me her "work dad". My wife has a younger co-worker who cale her "work mom". It's a way of saying they recognize the positive affects you are having on their careers. Some kids get little to no guidance from their parents, so they turn to a coworker of supervisor. I've never once felt uncomfortable or been offended.

    mindykany
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    4 days ago

    It's nice that you enjoy this, but you're doing your younger coworkers a disservice by letting them believe this is how professionals behave. It would be kinder to teach them the soft skills that will help them when they advance in their careers instead of behavior that infantalises them and could make future coworkers uncomfortable.

