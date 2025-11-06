ADVERTISEMENT

Ask any pet owner to show photos of their animals, and somewhere in that camera roll, there's bound to be some chaos and mischief. However, do you know which critters are especially two-faced? Rabbits!

These furry little companions are much more clever and deceptive than their long ears might have you believe. After all, in order to survive in the wild as a grass-eating prey animal you need to know how to outsmart others.

And if you want proof, Facebook group 'Bunnies are [Jerks]' has plenty of pictures showing the many surprises they can pull out of the hat — or, in this case, out of their humans' living rooms.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Cable Chewer Extraordinaire Severed This Cable In Under A Second, Then Tried To Woo Me With His Big Eyes And Cute Nose. Worst Part? It Worked

White and brown rabbit sniffing a silver chain on the floor in a humorous post by rabbit owners showing deceptive fluffballs.

Terri Juliano McCormick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Here’s Johnny! He Wants Outside

    Close-up of a fluffy white rabbit peeking through a narrow gap, showcasing deceptive fluffball charm by rabbit owners.

    Marcel Anthony Wade Wilson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Went To A Wedding. Came Home To This

    Black rabbit sitting amidst chewed toys and scattered stuffing in a messy room illustrating deceptive fluffballs by rabbit owners.

    Rachel Wotton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The 2024 Bird, Small Animal & Horse Report released by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) showed that rabbits are actually growing in popularity among pet owners.

    According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), they're still behind dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds, and small mammals (gerbils, hamsters, etc.), but currently, about 0.9 million U.S. households have at least one bunny.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    When 1st Dinner Is Not Enough, You Break Into The Pellets For Second Dinner

    Black rabbit peeking out from a pet food container lid, showcasing funny and deceptive behavior of these fluffballs.

    I asked the vet if they did lobotomies while he was there for a neuter on Friday. Hairy needs to lose a couple of iq points so he will stop finding trouble and I can get some peace!

    Kasey Clark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Mommy, I Didn’t Touch The Basil Plant. It Was Already Like That, I Promise

    Fluffy rabbit next to a knocked-over plant pot inside, showing playful behavior of deceptive fluffballs.

    Dilek Babadagli-Sharpe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Peter Sleeping Partially Under The Dresser

    Gray fluffy rabbit lying on its back on a striped rug, showing playful behavior typical of deceptive fluffballs.

    Sarah Chouman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But that doesn't mean you should get one too. As you can see from the pictures, bunnies aren't for everyone.

    Paige K. Parsons, a house-rabbit educator for over three decades and co-founder and president of the Rabbit.org Foundation, says caring for bunnies in the house involves a significant amount of time and thoughtful attention, as well as a heap of knowledge and patience.

    "From their space requirements to their need for socialization and bunny-proofing, there's more to these fluffy companions than meets the eye," she says.
    #7

    My Husband Was Telling Rose To Eat Her Spinach So She Stands Up LOL

    Person kneeling and pointing at a black and white rabbit sitting by a bowl of greens indoors, humorous rabbit owner moment

    Sierra Wolfgang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Thumper Woke Me Up At 3:30am Doing Bed Binkies... On Top Of Me

    White and black rabbit sitting on a rumpled gray bedspread, showcasing deceptive fluffballs in a cozy bedroom setting.

    Danielle Kellar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Just Two Dudes Relaxing After Spending My Entire Conference Call Loudly Chew-Ripping The Rug Together…

    Two fluffy pets, a rabbit and a dog, lying on the floor near a purple box with toys, showing deceptive fluffballs.

    Alyssa Brown-Tomanek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Muffins Face After I Said ‘I Know It’s Slightly Raining But Shall We Come To Stretch The Legs …’

    Two fluffy rabbits resting on straw, one with tongue sticking out, showcasing deceptive fluffballs in a cozy setting.

    Jessica Olivia Gallagher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One thing people don't fully realize is that rabbits try to munch on pretty much everything.

    Parsons explains that while chewing is a completely normal, natural, and enjoyable activity for rabbits, researchers and behaviorists claim the number one reason people surrender them to shelters and rescue groups is "destructiveness."

    Without outlets to climb on, crawl under, hop on and around, dig into, and—yes—chew on, they may become overweight and sad.
    #11

    Keeps Throwing The Dvds Everywhere And Chewing The Cases

    Rabbit surrounded by scattered DVD cases inside a home, showcasing the deceptive nature of these fluffy pets.

    Holly Tripp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Napping After Chewing The Inside Of The Chair And Being Told No

    Rabbit hiding sneakily between wooden furniture and metal springs, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior by rabbit owners.

    Doug Williams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Oh Ok I Guess This Is My Reminder That Sandal Season Is Over

    Black rabbit sniffing a sparkling decorated slipper near a pink pet tray, showcasing deceptive fluffy rabbit behavior.

    Ahliyah Shay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "During their energetic playtimes, rabbits doing those cute 'zoomies' might knock over their food and water dishes, spreading the contents across their enclosure."

    "Additionally, their shedding fur, especially during molting seasons, can contribute to the mess, requiring frequent cleanups to maintain a tidy environment," Parsons says.
    #14

    Bella!!!

    Hand holding chewed rug threads next to a rabbit sitting on carpet showing destructive behavior of deceptive fluffballs.

    Tisa Rahman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    It Was Nail Trim Day. I’m In Big Big Trouble

    Fluffy rabbit sitting on a bed indoors under blue lighting, showcasing the deceptive charm of these hilarious rabbits.

    Kristen Barth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope his name is Harold, as in Harold and the Purple Crayon.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    New Ripped Designer Jeans By My Upcoming Dedicated Designer Rabbit Named Willow

    Pair of heavily chewed ripped jeans hanging next to a curious rabbit showing deceptive fluffball behavior.

    Heather Caddell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    They also don't want as much physical contact as, say, dogs. "Most rabbits naturally prefer to keep their feet on the ground and may not enjoy being picked up, cuddled, or held," Parsons adds.

    "This preference stems from their instincts as prey animals; in the wild, being lifted off the ground typically signals danger, such as being caught by a predator. Consequently, even domestic rabbits often retain this instinctual fear."
    #17

    This Little [jerk], Rodney, Has Bitten Through A Second Firestick At The Back Of TV, On Top Of A Cabinet, 4 Times As High As Him

    Fluffy rabbit with long ears sitting on a dark carpet indoors, showcasing deceptive fluffball charm of rabbit owners' posts.

    Clearly doesn't approve of our viewing choices...or lack of attention he then gets

    Annie Bowditch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I Paid My Dues For A Bunny Kiss But I Got The Wrong End

    Fluffy rabbit sitting inside a Halloween-themed cardboard kissing booth with a black cat and pumpkin design.

    Sonyia Bailey Schultz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Chewing Boxes Is Hard Work…. Now I Must Potato. He Then Got Mad And Kicked The Box Across The Room When He Figured Out We Left It Out For Him

    Two rabbits indoors, one standing on hind legs near a box, the other resting on a carpet under furniture, showing deceptive fluffballs.

    Lauren MP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since rabbits can feel vulnerable and scared when lifted or held, they might try to "escape," which can sometimes result in injury to either the animal or the person handling them. "Rabbits may kick powerfully with their hind legs, risking spinal injuries for themselves or scratches and bruises for humans," Parsons explains.

    However, this doesn’t mean they aren't affectionate! Rabbits express their fondness for their humans in subtler ways. "Rabbits may enjoy sitting beside you, gently nudging you with their nose, or even hopping onto your lap on their terms. They also show affection through licking, a sign of grooming and bonding in the rabbit world."
    #20

    Someone Decided To Escape (Thankfully We Found Him Shortly After But That Was Scary) Shoutout The Best Neighbors Ever

    Man holding fluffy rabbit outside near house wall, showcasing funny and deceptive rabbit owner moments with playful pet fluffball.

    Brandon Abram Jr. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    This Is Nena, She Is A Jerk. But I Think She Had A Good Day

    Rabbit sitting next to a messy enclosure with scattered hay, illustrating deceptive fluffball behavior of rabbit owners' posts.

    Luuk van Reenen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    When All Of Us Are Sleeping, He’s Chilling On The Couch He Only Sit On The Couch When We All Are Asleep

    Brown rabbit resting on a gray couch with black curtains and a yellow pillow in the background, showcasing deceptive fluffballs.

    Riel Khay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Shadow. She Was A Single Bunny Left After The Hood Cats Ate Her Siblings. She Is Strong Willed. And She Is Great At One Thing... Destruction. But I Will Get Another Couch To Let Her Eat It!

    Black rabbit surrounded by torn white stuffing on a couch, showing deceptive fluffballs behavior by rabbit owners.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Viktorija Ošikaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And if you are a responsible owner who pays attention to their needs, rabbits will prove to you just how intelligent they are. These creatures thrive on social interaction and can form strong bonds with each other and their caregivers.

    "They can learn a variety of behaviors and commands, much like dogs and cats," Parsons says. "With patience and positive reinforcement, rabbits can be trained to use a litter box, come when called, and perform tricks."

    "They're also skilled at navigating their environment and can remember complex pathways to their food, water, and resting spots. They enjoy long-term chewing and digging projects, as well as occasionally teasing other animal companions." I think the people who took these pictures can attest to that!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    And Yes I Stole The Dogs Food What R U Going To Do About It Humans

    Fluffy gray rabbit sitting next to a green food bowl with tennis ball designs on a wooden floor indoors.

    Rosie Maria Davila Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Close-up of a white rabbit chewing on a piece of grass, showcasing the deceptive fluffballs of rabbit owners' hilarious posts.

    This is Echo who decided to jump a stair barrier, have a nibble on Anthurium lily, knock it off its shelf and then spent the rest of the day at the vets just in case (they are bad for rabbits).
    She's home and fine, eating like nothing happened!

    Clara Norman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Chicago Casually Napping After She Chewed 5 Chargers This Week

    White rabbit resting inside a festive cardboard house, showcasing the deceptive fluffballs behavior of rabbit owners.

    Sarah Marshall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Fluffy rabbit lying on grass displaying typical deceptive fluffball behavior of rabbit owners sharing hilarious moments.

    This is Bonnie. After hours of searching found that she decided to visit 2 of our neighbors after high wind moved some bunny proofing while I was at work, lucky another neighbor came to our rescue and jumped 2 fences twice to pass her back, stressed us all out big time causing many tears

    'Dan Rogers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    The Crime And The Perpetrator. I Was Late With Food And I'm Pretty Sure It Was My Punishment

    Fluffy white rabbit standing on hind legs indoors beside a computer mouse on a bed with blankets.

    Darlene Da Silva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    This [jerk] Let Out The Most Appalling Smelling, Stomach Churning, Disgusting, Offensive Fart And Woke Himself Up

    Rabbit sitting on a blanket near a cage indoors, showcasing typical behavior of deceptive fluffy rabbit pets.

    He then proceeded to glare AND thump at me as if I was responsible for that smell!
    The nerve!

    Katy-Sylvaine Crepeault Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Wanted

    Wanted poster of a rabbit named Co-Co caught chewing electric cords with a vintage design and humorous tone.

    Heather Hodson Mahurin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I *Attempted* To Trim Her Nails… She Then Proceeded To Pee On Me And Then Thumped At Me As She Ran Away

    Brown and white rabbit sitting on a gray quilted blanket, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior of rabbit owners' posts

    Kristen Michelle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    We Bought A Fridge Thinking Ours Was Broken. Ughh How Can I Be Angry With His Little Face

    Gray rabbit sitting on a carpet near a damaged electrical wire and a kitchen refrigerator, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior.

    Nathalie Stewart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Buster Decided That He Needed A New Look. He Has Zero Regrets🤦🏼

    White rabbit with blue-stained paws and mouth sitting on a rug next to a small piece of food, showing deceptive fluffball behavior.

    Jennifer Leigh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Is What Happens When I Walk Out Of The Room For A Few Minutes, My Basil Plant Is Dwindling

    Rabbit sniffing soil in a potted plant indoors by a glass door, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior by rabbit owners.

    ngela LaBrasca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Bun Dad Leaves For 2 Weeks And She Decides To Dig Her Way To Him

    Rabbit owner’s couch covered in scattered stuffing with a white rabbit visible outside by the window.

    Lois Broughton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    This Is Charlie, He Chewed Through His Iv So The Vets Had To Put On This Cone

    Fluffy rabbit wearing a pink flower collar and a yellow bandage held by a person in a veterinary setting.

    Sarah Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Because Obviously The Loo Roll Is The Enemy

    Two rabbits lounging on a wooden floor next to a trail of torn paper in a hallway, showing deceptive fluffballs mischief.

    Holly Jensen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Don’t Be Fooled By The Majestic Pose. You Can Clearly See He Is Giving Me The Side Eye Of Murderous Intent

    Rabbit sitting on wooden deck in garden showing fluffy deceptive fluffball behavior of rabbit owners' pets

    Heather Stafford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Pretty Sure She's Making Holes In My Favorite Blanket, But Damn She's Cute

    Fluffy rabbit sitting on a couch nibbling on a patterned blanket, showcasing deceptive fluffballs behavior by rabbit owners.

    Boho Kinkly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    He Is Well Fed But Acts Like He Isn't

    Brown rabbit chewing a leaf from a potted plant, showcasing deceptive fluffballs behavior by rabbit owners.

    Aleez Martin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    When You Go Away For A Weekend Get Your Pair Of Leggings Out To Wear And Find Them Like This, Oh Thumper

    Torn black pants next to a close-up of a curious brown rabbit, highlighting deceptive fluffy behavior from rabbit owners.

    Stacey Sampson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    I Thought That By Moving The Chair, I Was Preventing Her From Climbing Up On The Computer Desk. Little Did I Realize, I Was Giving Her A Direct Route To The Pellet Jar

    White rabbit balancing on a countertop eating from a tilted container in a home office, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior.

    Angela Glanzer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Heard A Crash Downstairs

    Indoor rabbit enclosure with wooden hideouts, hay, and toys showcasing deceptive fluffballs in a cozy setup by rabbit owners.

    James Webb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Benji Decided The Cushion Stuffing Should Be Outside Of The Cushion

    Rabbit sitting by a glass door near a torn yellow cushion with stuffing scattered on the floor, showcasing deceptive fluffballs.

    Michele Kewley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Our New Vet Is Telling Us Off For Not Giving Our Buns Enough Treats

    Rabbit standing on keyboard beside computer monitor in a kitchen setting, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior of rabbit owners.

    Alex Hopwood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    The Last Thing Our Ring Camera Saw Before It Bit The Dust (Pun Fully Intended)

    Black and white night vision image of a rabbit in a cage captured by a motion-activated camera monitoring deceptive fluffballs.

    Brieanna Shirley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Oh, I'm Sorry, Were My Halloween Decorations In Your Way???

    Two photos of a white rabbit exploring and sitting on a shelf with Halloween decorations, showcasing deceptive fluffballs.

    Nicole Stevenson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Someone Was Not Impressed After His Nail Trim

    Black and white rabbit with blue eyes sitting inside a pet carrier, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior by rabbit owners.

    Travis Tomahawk Cheif Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Frankie And His Masterpiece

    Light brown rabbit sitting next to a rug it has chewed and unraveled, showcasing deceptive fluffballs behavior indoors.

    Harriet Rochester Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    I Told My BF Not To Feed Him Any More Snacks, Has He Has Already Eaten Anough For The Day. This Is How He Stared At Me For A Good 20-30 Minutes. Should I Sleep With One Eye Open?🤣

    Close-up of a black rabbit with shiny fur and curious eyes, showcasing the deceptive fluffballs humor of rabbit owners.

    Chantel Ruth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Since Grandma Called Me Fat In Front Of Her Friend I Immediately Jumped In My Pan And Kicked Out Dirty Bedding To Show Her Who Runs This House!

    Gray rabbit sitting on a patterned rug indoors with decorative sun and moon art in the background, showcasing deceptive fluffball charm.

    Friend was impressed and gave me a treat for being the cute thick bunz I am

    Moni Briz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Guess I Will Be Sleeping With One Eye Open For Now On.... Luna Is Obviously Plotting My Downfall

    Fluffy rabbits in a cage playground with cat tree and hanging hammock, showcasing funny rabbit owner moments and behavior.

    Kasey Clark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    When You Get Caught Eating The Halloween Decorations Off Of The Window

    Close-up of a white rabbit with large ears and dark markings sitting on a couch, showcasing deceptive fluffballs charm.

    Alyssa Foltz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Benji Is Struggling To Understand Why I Have Spent Excessive Amounts Of Money Elevating 'His Snacks' Half Way To The Ceiling

    A fluffy rabbit next to large potted plants in a living room, showcasing deceptive fluffballs from rabbit owners.

    Kriz Wood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    He Seems To Be Quite Enjoying His Masterpiece Tonight Rip Cable Number 14392

    Brown and white rabbit lying stretched out on the floor near a cable, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior by rabbit owners.

    Lay Masters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Sat In The Kitchen Working And Had A Feeling I Was Being Watched

    Black rabbit standing on hind legs outside on a patio, showcasing the deceptive fluffball behavior of rabbit owners' pets.

    Jane Holloway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    No Explanation Needed

    Close-up of a green leaf showing bite marks, highlighting the deceptive fluffballs known as rabbits chewing plants.

    Imogen Mower Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    It’s Fine. I’m Sure Barbie Didn’t Need Her Hand For Cycling Anyway, Bunny

    Blonde doll wearing a blue helmet pointing toward a blurry rabbit on a colorful carpet in a playful setting.

    Caitlin Clarkson Pereira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Black fluffy rabbit sitting inside a cooking pot on a stove, showcasing funny and deceptive rabbit behavior.

    After a 3rd escape into the dark backyard during the dog's potty time which was done in such a sneaky, conniving manner in order to avoid detection and which was far less amusing then the last two times he did it, he was fitted for the stew pot. He is still not sorry.

    Kasey Clark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    This Idiot Got Herself Trapped In Her Hay Feeder Then Had The Audacity To Get Mad At Me When I Freed Her

    Black and white rabbit hiding in a cage surrounded by scattered hay, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior by rabbit owners.

    Shannon Henry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    I Hear A Loud Sound From My Bedroom And Go Investigate. My Epiphyllum Is Upside Down On The Floor. Sir Charles Byron Hugo Twigg Is Innocently Freaking Out In The Distance

    Gray rabbit sitting on a rug near a knocked-over potted plant on a wooden floor, typical rabbit owner mishap.

    Jänis Jrabbit Abel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    How It Started... To The End

    A woman with blonde hair smiling as a white and brown rabbit nuzzles and interacts with her in multiple close-up photos.

    Valentina Michelle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Sorry Was I Not Paying You Attention

    Rabbit sitting on a bed with leafy patterned bedding in front of a TV showing a colorful live broadcast.

    Lisa Maher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Gray rabbit hiding behind a couch on carpet near a plant, showing deceptive fluffy behavior of rabbit owners' pets.

    Doing a big pout because Lady Ma stomped at ME for trying to chew the TV cord. I then got picked up, held against her bosom (against my will) and given a lecture about the cost of replacing the cord

    Bun Jovi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    He Is Not Supposed To Be On The Dining Table, But What Can I Say

    Woman wearing glasses taking a selfie with her curious rabbit on the table, showcasing funny moments by rabbit owners.

    For context: I was preparing his veggies at the kitchen counter. When I turned around he was on the dining table. He won't listen to me and acts so surprised that he is still not allowed on the table. So, I calmly sat and took this photo to show him how ridiculous he is... He still acts very surprised tho!

    Katlyn Adams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Naughty One Is Already At The New Charger Lead

    Rabbit biting a charger cable near wall outlet, showcasing deceptive behavior of these hilarious rabbit fluffballs.

    Michael Cuschieri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    This Is A Face Of A Rabbit Who Kept Me Up Nearly All Night

    Brown rabbit lying stretched out on striped bed sheets, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior of rabbit owners' pets.

    Reegan Lumsden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    The Look Of A Not Sorry Hairy After I Chased Him Barefoot Around The Backyard In The Middle Of The Night In The Pitch Black For 15 Minutes When He Slipped Out While I Let The Dogs Out

    Fluffy gray rabbit with long fur being held indoors, showcasing the deceptive fluffball nature of funny rabbit owners' posts.

    He had the time of his life and only allowed himself to be caught when he heard the treat container. He got his treat, but I threatened him with the stewpot. He called my bluff.

    Kasey Clark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    When You’re The Younger Brother And You’ve Just Learned To Accept It

    Two rabbits sitting closely inside a pet carrier in a car, showcasing deceptive fluffballs behavior of rabbits.

    Grace Vazquez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Ever Feel Like You're Being Stalked? He's Upset I Put His Pellets In A Foraging Mat

    Rabbit peeking out from colorful play tunnels, showcasing the playful and deceptive nature of these fluffy pets indoors.

    Rebecca Brandt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    This Little Jerk Doesnt Think I See Him Eating My Mums

    White and brown rabbit standing under a large bush of pink flowers in a home setting, showcasing deceptive fluffballs behavior.

    Valentina Michelle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Hey Mom… Where’s My Dinner…?

    Floppy-eared rabbit sitting on a dark blanket in a cozy indoor setting, showcasing deceptive fluffball cuteness.

    Susana Hernandez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Carlos Doesn’t Believe In Personal Space

    Black and white rabbit lying on a bunny-patterned blanket next to a small dog also covered, showing deceptive fluffballs humor.

    Sabrina Myers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Just Spent Almost $200 Since She Decided Not To Eat For 24hrs

    White rabbit lying on the floor indoors, showcasing the deceptive fluffballs behavior of rabbit owners' hilarious pets.

    After a trip to the vet, xray, lab and blood test the vet concluded that she has gas. For others 200 USD is just a small amount, but for a low salary employee like me thats a huge amount. Good thing that we have an emergency fund just for the bunbuns... Is it worth it? Of course!

    Ezra Palencia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Moved My Bed To Vacuum Under It. Our Previous Bunny, Chungus, Loved Being Under There. I Think He Was Trying To Create A World Map

    Carpet damage in a bedroom caused by a rabbit digging, showing the deceptive fluffballs' behavior indoors.

    Colleen Siren Webster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    White fluffy rabbit resting on a hearth in front of an ornate black fireplace, showcasing deceptive fluffball cuteness.

    Today, in a shocking act of bunny negligence, Geoffrey darted under Dad’s feet, sending him flying straight into the door like a cartoon character. Elbow: dented. Pride: shattered. Geoffrey’s reaction? A casual ear flick and the cold, soulless stare of a rabbit who knows exactly what he’s done.

    Samantha Offord Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    After Having A Tantrum And Flipping Over His Box Cause We Ran Out Of Bananas

    Close-up of a fluffy rabbit inside its cage, showcasing the deceptive charm of these funny rabbit pets.

    Shyrron Sellers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Brown rabbit lying on carpet inside a home, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior typical of rabbit owners' hilarious posts

    My fiance didn’t want a rabbit. I did. We got a rabbit, I feed her, love her, hang out with her for hours, I get to stroke her every now and then. He turns up for 2 minutes and gets full on cuddles! Picture of the jerk who prefers him to me.

    Tara Bermingham Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    King George Took A Break From Eating His Crown

    Fluffy rabbit lying on a rug next to a paper crown inside a home, showcasing deceptive fluffball behavior by rabbit owners.

    Jen Sobel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Bro Laying There Acting Like He Didn’t Try To Eat 3 Dress Shirts And The Bed Sheets Today

    Rabbit lying relaxed on a bed surrounded by pillows in a cozy home setting, showcasing deceptive fluffball charm.

    Glen O'Brien Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    It’s Behind Me Again, Isn’t It

    Black rabbit perched on couch backrest and an orange cat lying on seat with a cat face pillow nearby showing deceptive fluffballs.

    Rhiannon Jackson Dalglish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Begging For The Small Human To Drop Some Banana

    Rabbit owner photo showing a curious rabbit standing on hind legs, paw on owner’s knee on a wooden floor indoors.

    Susan Anne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Two Innocent Angels And My Curtain They Definitely Did Not Eat

    Two rabbits, one brown and one white, sitting close together on a tiled floor, showcasing deceptive fluffballs behavior.

    Miranda Westwood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Brown rabbit with one ear flopped over sitting behind spilled pellets, showcasing deceptive fluffballs behavior by rabbit owners.

    Hi I’m Toast! Mom just cleaned my rug and filled my food dish. When she gave my my food dish she specifically told me “don’t be a butthead” so I grabbed the dish and dumped some out to put her in her place.

    Savannah LaFountain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Someone Isn’t Happy With Me Vacuuming So He Decided To Hold It Hostage 😅 (He Was In That Position For A While)

    Fluffy rabbit lying on a robotic vacuum cleaner on carpet, showcasing funny moments by rabbit owners.

    Tania Louie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Brown and gray rabbit stretched out on a wooden floor near a door, showcasing deceptive fluffy bunny behavior.

    This jerk figured out how to move my 4 year old's kitchen stool so he could get on the counter and eat a nectarine, cherry tomato and an entire small apple (seeds and all) which now means I am on stasis alert while also dealing with a sick 1 year old.

    Also featured is his custom frame and baseboard work. So stylish

    Naomi Slipp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Told Him He Needed A Good Brush. I Think He Is Starting On Me

    Brown fluffy rabbit with white nose sitting on patterned carpet indoors, showcasing deceptive fluffballs of rabbit owners.

    Lauren Turnbull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Literally Just Turned My Head For 5 Secs…

    Fluffy rabbit sitting on a couch next to scattered food and a pink blanket in a living room scene.

    Michelle Leung Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!