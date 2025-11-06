And if you want proof, Facebook group ' Bunnies are [Jerks] ' has plenty of pictures showing the many surprises they can pull out of the hat — or, in this case, out of their humans' living rooms.

These furry little companions are much more clever and deceptive than their long ears might have you believe. After all, in order to survive in the wild as a grass-eating prey animal you need to know how to outsmart others.

Ask any pet owner to show photos of their animals, and somewhere in that camera roll, there's bound to be some chaos and mischief. However, do you know which critters are especially two-faced? Rabbits!

#1 This Cable Chewer Extraordinaire Severed This Cable In Under A Second, Then Tried To Woo Me With His Big Eyes And Cute Nose. Worst Part? It Worked Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Here’s Johnny! He Wants Outside Share icon

#3 Went To A Wedding. Came Home To This Share icon

The 2024 Bird, Small Animal & Horse Report released by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) showed that rabbits are actually growing in popularity among pet owners. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), they're still behind dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds, and small mammals (gerbils, hamsters, etc.), but currently, about 0.9 million U.S. households have at least one bunny. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When 1st Dinner Is Not Enough, You Break Into The Pellets For Second Dinner Share icon I asked the vet if they did lobotomies while he was there for a neuter on Friday. Hairy needs to lose a couple of iq points so he will stop finding trouble and I can get some peace!

#5 Mommy, I Didn’t Touch The Basil Plant. It Was Already Like That, I Promise Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Peter Sleeping Partially Under The Dresser Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

But that doesn't mean you should get one too. As you can see from the pictures, bunnies aren't for everyone. Paige K. Parsons, a house-rabbit educator for over three decades and co-founder and president of the Rabbit.org Foundation, says caring for bunnies in the house involves a significant amount of time and thoughtful attention, as well as a heap of knowledge and patience. "From their space requirements to their need for socialization and bunny-proofing, there's more to these fluffy companions than meets the eye," she says.

#7 My Husband Was Telling Rose To Eat Her Spinach So She Stands Up LOL Share icon

#8 Thumper Woke Me Up At 3:30am Doing Bed Binkies... On Top Of Me Share icon

#9 Just Two Dudes Relaxing After Spending My Entire Conference Call Loudly Chew-Ripping The Rug Together… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Muffins Face After I Said ‘I Know It’s Slightly Raining But Shall We Come To Stretch The Legs …’ Share icon

One thing people don't fully realize is that rabbits try to munch on pretty much everything. Parsons explains that while chewing is a completely normal, natural, and enjoyable activity for rabbits, researchers and behaviorists claim the number one reason people surrender them to shelters and rescue groups is "destructiveness." Without outlets to climb on, crawl under, hop on and around, dig into, and—yes—chew on, they may become overweight and sad.

#11 Keeps Throwing The Dvds Everywhere And Chewing The Cases Share icon

#12 Napping After Chewing The Inside Of The Chair And Being Told No Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Oh Ok I Guess This Is My Reminder That Sandal Season Is Over Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

"During their energetic playtimes, rabbits doing those cute 'zoomies' might knock over their food and water dishes, spreading the contents across their enclosure." "Additionally, their shedding fur, especially during molting seasons, can contribute to the mess, requiring frequent cleanups to maintain a tidy environment," Parsons says.

#15 It Was Nail Trim Day. I’m In Big Big Trouble Share icon

#16 New Ripped Designer Jeans By My Upcoming Dedicated Designer Rabbit Named Willow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

They also don't want as much physical contact as, say, dogs. "Most rabbits naturally prefer to keep their feet on the ground and may not enjoy being picked up, cuddled, or held," Parsons adds. "This preference stems from their instincts as prey animals; in the wild, being lifted off the ground typically signals danger, such as being caught by a predator. Consequently, even domestic rabbits often retain this instinctual fear."

#17 This Little [jerk], Rodney, Has Bitten Through A Second Firestick At The Back Of TV, On Top Of A Cabinet, 4 Times As High As Him Share icon Clearly doesn't approve of our viewing choices...or lack of attention he then gets



ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I Paid My Dues For A Bunny Kiss But I Got The Wrong End Share icon

#19 Chewing Boxes Is Hard Work…. Now I Must Potato. He Then Got Mad And Kicked The Box Across The Room When He Figured Out We Left It Out For Him Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Since rabbits can feel vulnerable and scared when lifted or held, they might try to "escape," which can sometimes result in injury to either the animal or the person handling them. "Rabbits may kick powerfully with their hind legs, risking spinal injuries for themselves or scratches and bruises for humans," Parsons explains. However, this doesn’t mean they aren't affectionate! Rabbits express their fondness for their humans in subtler ways. "Rabbits may enjoy sitting beside you, gently nudging you with their nose, or even hopping onto your lap on their terms. They also show affection through licking, a sign of grooming and bonding in the rabbit world."

#20 Someone Decided To Escape (Thankfully We Found Him Shortly After But That Was Scary) Shoutout The Best Neighbors Ever Share icon

#21 This Is Nena, She Is A Jerk. But I Think She Had A Good Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When All Of Us Are Sleeping, He’s Chilling On The Couch He Only Sit On The Couch When We All Are Asleep Share icon

#23 Shadow. She Was A Single Bunny Left After The Hood Cats Ate Her Siblings. She Is Strong Willed. And She Is Great At One Thing... Destruction. But I Will Get Another Couch To Let Her Eat It! Share icon

And if you are a responsible owner who pays attention to their needs, rabbits will prove to you just how intelligent they are. These creatures thrive on social interaction and can form strong bonds with each other and their caregivers. "They can learn a variety of behaviors and commands, much like dogs and cats," Parsons says. "With patience and positive reinforcement, rabbits can be trained to use a litter box, come when called, and perform tricks." "They're also skilled at navigating their environment and can remember complex pathways to their food, water, and resting spots. They enjoy long-term chewing and digging projects, as well as occasionally teasing other animal companions." I think the people who took these pictures can attest to that! ADVERTISEMENT

#24 And Yes I Stole The Dogs Food What R U Going To Do About It Humans Share icon

#25 Share icon This is Echo who decided to jump a stair barrier, have a nibble on Anthurium lily, knock it off its shelf and then spent the rest of the day at the vets just in case (they are bad for rabbits).

She's home and fine, eating like nothing happened!



ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Chicago Casually Napping After She Chewed 5 Chargers This Week Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Share icon This is Bonnie. After hours of searching found that she decided to visit 2 of our neighbors after high wind moved some bunny proofing while I was at work, lucky another neighbor came to our rescue and jumped 2 fences twice to pass her back, stressed us all out big time causing many tears



#28 The Crime And The Perpetrator. I Was Late With Food And I'm Pretty Sure It Was My Punishment Share icon

#29 This [jerk] Let Out The Most Appalling Smelling, Stomach Churning, Disgusting, Offensive Fart And Woke Himself Up Share icon He then proceeded to glare AND thump at me as if I was responsible for that smell!

The nerve!



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Wanted Share icon

#31 I *Attempted* To Trim Her Nails… She Then Proceeded To Pee On Me And Then Thumped At Me As She Ran Away Share icon

#32 We Bought A Fridge Thinking Ours Was Broken. Ughh How Can I Be Angry With His Little Face Share icon

#33 Buster Decided That He Needed A New Look. He Has Zero Regrets🤦🏼 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This Is What Happens When I Walk Out Of The Room For A Few Minutes, My Basil Plant Is Dwindling Share icon

#35 Bun Dad Leaves For 2 Weeks And She Decides To Dig Her Way To Him Share icon

#36 This Is Charlie, He Chewed Through His Iv So The Vets Had To Put On This Cone Share icon

#37 Because Obviously The Loo Roll Is The Enemy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Don’t Be Fooled By The Majestic Pose. You Can Clearly See He Is Giving Me The Side Eye Of Murderous Intent Share icon

#39 Pretty Sure She's Making Holes In My Favorite Blanket, But Damn She's Cute Share icon

#40 He Is Well Fed But Acts Like He Isn't Share icon

#41 When You Go Away For A Weekend Get Your Pair Of Leggings Out To Wear And Find Them Like This, Oh Thumper Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I Thought That By Moving The Chair, I Was Preventing Her From Climbing Up On The Computer Desk. Little Did I Realize, I Was Giving Her A Direct Route To The Pellet Jar Share icon

#43 I Heard A Crash Downstairs Share icon

#44 Benji Decided The Cushion Stuffing Should Be Outside Of The Cushion Share icon

#45 Our New Vet Is Telling Us Off For Not Giving Our Buns Enough Treats Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 The Last Thing Our Ring Camera Saw Before It Bit The Dust (Pun Fully Intended) Share icon

#47 Oh, I'm Sorry, Were My Halloween Decorations In Your Way??? Share icon

#48 Someone Was Not Impressed After His Nail Trim Share icon

#49 Frankie And His Masterpiece Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I Told My BF Not To Feed Him Any More Snacks, Has He Has Already Eaten Anough For The Day. This Is How He Stared At Me For A Good 20-30 Minutes. Should I Sleep With One Eye Open?🤣 Share icon

#51 Since Grandma Called Me Fat In Front Of Her Friend I Immediately Jumped In My Pan And Kicked Out Dirty Bedding To Show Her Who Runs This House! Share icon Friend was impressed and gave me a treat for being the cute thick bunz I am



#52 I Guess I Will Be Sleeping With One Eye Open For Now On.... Luna Is Obviously Plotting My Downfall Share icon

#53 When You Get Caught Eating The Halloween Decorations Off Of The Window Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Benji Is Struggling To Understand Why I Have Spent Excessive Amounts Of Money Elevating 'His Snacks' Half Way To The Ceiling Share icon

#55 He Seems To Be Quite Enjoying His Masterpiece Tonight Rip Cable Number 14392 Share icon

#56 Sat In The Kitchen Working And Had A Feeling I Was Being Watched Share icon

#57 No Explanation Needed Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 It’s Fine. I’m Sure Barbie Didn’t Need Her Hand For Cycling Anyway, Bunny Share icon

#59 Share icon After a 3rd escape into the dark backyard during the dog's potty time which was done in such a sneaky, conniving manner in order to avoid detection and which was far less amusing then the last two times he did it, he was fitted for the stew pot. He is still not sorry.



#60 This Idiot Got Herself Trapped In Her Hay Feeder Then Had The Audacity To Get Mad At Me When I Freed Her Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I Hear A Loud Sound From My Bedroom And Go Investigate. My Epiphyllum Is Upside Down On The Floor. Sir Charles Byron Hugo Twigg Is Innocently Freaking Out In The Distance Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 How It Started... To The End Share icon

#63 Sorry Was I Not Paying You Attention Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Share icon Doing a big pout because Lady Ma stomped at ME for trying to chew the TV cord. I then got picked up, held against her bosom (against my will) and given a lecture about the cost of replacing the cord



#65 He Is Not Supposed To Be On The Dining Table, But What Can I Say Share icon For context: I was preparing his veggies at the kitchen counter. When I turned around he was on the dining table. He won't listen to me and acts so surprised that he is still not allowed on the table. So, I calmly sat and took this photo to show him how ridiculous he is... He still acts very surprised tho!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Naughty One Is Already At The New Charger Lead Share icon

#67 This Is A Face Of A Rabbit Who Kept Me Up Nearly All Night Share icon

#68 The Look Of A Not Sorry Hairy After I Chased Him Barefoot Around The Backyard In The Middle Of The Night In The Pitch Black For 15 Minutes When He Slipped Out While I Let The Dogs Out Share icon He had the time of his life and only allowed himself to be caught when he heard the treat container. He got his treat, but I threatened him with the stewpot. He called my bluff.

#69 When You’re The Younger Brother And You’ve Just Learned To Accept It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Ever Feel Like You're Being Stalked? He's Upset I Put His Pellets In A Foraging Mat Share icon

#71 This Little Jerk Doesnt Think I See Him Eating My Mums Share icon

#72 Hey Mom… Where’s My Dinner…? Share icon

#73 Carlos Doesn’t Believe In Personal Space Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Just Spent Almost $200 Since She Decided Not To Eat For 24hrs Share icon After a trip to the vet, xray, lab and blood test the vet concluded that she has gas. For others 200 USD is just a small amount, but for a low salary employee like me thats a huge amount. Good thing that we have an emergency fund just for the bunbuns... Is it worth it? Of course!

#75 Moved My Bed To Vacuum Under It. Our Previous Bunny, Chungus, Loved Being Under There. I Think He Was Trying To Create A World Map Share icon

#76 Share icon Today, in a shocking act of bunny negligence, Geoffrey darted under Dad’s feet, sending him flying straight into the door like a cartoon character. Elbow: dented. Pride: shattered. Geoffrey’s reaction? A casual ear flick and the cold, soulless stare of a rabbit who knows exactly what he’s done.



ADVERTISEMENT

#77 After Having A Tantrum And Flipping Over His Box Cause We Ran Out Of Bananas Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Share icon My fiance didn’t want a rabbit. I did. We got a rabbit, I feed her, love her, hang out with her for hours, I get to stroke her every now and then. He turns up for 2 minutes and gets full on cuddles! Picture of the jerk who prefers him to me.



#79 King George Took A Break From Eating His Crown Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Bro Laying There Acting Like He Didn’t Try To Eat 3 Dress Shirts And The Bed Sheets Today Share icon

#81 It’s Behind Me Again, Isn’t It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Begging For The Small Human To Drop Some Banana Share icon

#83 Two Innocent Angels And My Curtain They Definitely Did Not Eat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Share icon Hi I’m Toast! Mom just cleaned my rug and filled my food dish. When she gave my my food dish she specifically told me “don’t be a butthead” so I grabbed the dish and dumped some out to put her in her place.



#85 Someone Isn’t Happy With Me Vacuuming So He Decided To Hold It Hostage 😅 (He Was In That Position For A While) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Share icon This jerk figured out how to move my 4 year old's kitchen stool so he could get on the counter and eat a nectarine, cherry tomato and an entire small apple (seeds and all) which now means I am on stasis alert while also dealing with a sick 1 year old.



Also featured is his custom frame and baseboard work. So stylish



ADVERTISEMENT

#87 Told Him He Needed A Good Brush. I Think He Is Starting On Me Share icon