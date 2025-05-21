Worker Gets Told To Start A New Project Despite Being Fired, They Agree Knowing They Won’t Do It
The loss of your job can feel like running out of air underwater. One day, you’re settled into your routine, paying your bills and sending off your kid to basketball camp, and the next, you have no clue when or where your paycheck is coming from. People need time to process this, but after Reddit user YolaGod was laid off, they were immediately told to start—and finish—a new project before packing their things. Needless to say, the worker wasn’t very motivated to complete it. Instead, they decided to get back at the managers who had come up with the idea.
People have had a lot of reactions to the whole ordeal
As a developer, this is gold. So tired of non-technical bosses not having a clue. Just heard someone last week insist they were going to use AI to creste a new bookeeping software thst would " revolutionize the industry" and replace quickbooks in less than a year. Guy struggles with formulas in excel.
One of the commenters mentions deleting all their stuff - do not do this. It's their intellectual property and they can sue you - and people will be nervous of hiring you in future. I did have one colleague who put in a time bomb to destroy all his code years after he left - but he called it from an executable called "timebomb" so it wasn't that hard for me to spot when I took over from him.
