Bryan Cranston Opens Up On Why Dewey Won’t Return In The ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Comeback
Bryan Cranston and actor sitting in a room with posters, related to Malcolm In The Middle Dewey comeback discussion.
Movies&TV, News

Bryan Cranston Opens Up On Why Dewey Won’t Return In The ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Comeback

The noughties television show, Malcolm in the Middle, will be returning to the screen after two decades, and thanks to the Dewey everybody knows turning his old role down, the show will not be quite the same.

This titbit of information was leaked by Breaking Bad alum, Bryan Cranston, in an interview when he recalled a recent conversation he had with his former cast member Erik Per Sullivan.

Highlights
  • Erik Per Sullivan, the actor who played Dewey, dumped 'Malcolm in the Middle' comeback.
  • His co-stars assure he is done with acting and has other life priorities at this moment.
  • Show fans on social media are not happy.

He told Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly on the Wall that Sullivan, now 33, was no longer his kind of normal as he had ditched his career on the big screen altogether.

As a result, his character will be filled by stage and screen actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

RELATED:

    Sullivan told Cranston that he was not into it

    Young boy wearing a red hat and sweater with a snowflake design, related to Malcolm In The Middle Dewey character.

    Image credits: Carley Margolis / Getty

    “I talked to Erik and I said, ‘hey, we got the show! It’s going to come back’,” 69-year-old Cranston explained.

    “He goes, ‘oh, that’s fantastic!’, and I go, ‘yeah, so we’re looking forward to having you back’. He goes, ‘oh, no, no, I don’t want to do it. But it’s fantastic’.”

    Bryan Cranston and actor in a scene from Malcolm In The Middle discussing why Dewey won’t return in the comeback.

    Image credits: Malcolm in the Middle / Disney+

    When Spade interrupted, saying that Sullivan had become a “normal person now,” Cranston rejected the idea, suggesting that his former colleague was anything but average.

    “Well, I don’t think… he’s not normal, because he’s really not in my circle [of] normal… he’s really, really smart,” the actor said.

    Cast of Malcolm in the Middle featuring Bryan Cranston posing with co-stars in a group photo from the show’s early years

    Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty

    Cranston recalls Sullivan’s reaction as being, “God no, I haven’t acted since I was nine or something, so I’m not into it’”

    But this was not the only reason.

    The 33-year-old is currently working on his masters

    Bryan Cranston poses with Malcolm in the Middle cast members, discussing Dewey not returning in the show comeback.

    Image credits: Vince Bucci / Getty

    Jane Kaczmarek, Sullivan’s former onscreen mother who filled the role of Lois, explained in 2024 that Sullivan was doing well—more so for his decision to leave acting.

    She went on to say that Sullivan had not acted in 14 years. “He wasn’t interested in acting, at all,” BBCquoted her saying.

    She further noted that she admired Sullivan’s choices, because while many “people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world. It’s not for everyone.”

    Three young male characters from Malcolm In The Middle looking at a computer screen in a vintage kitchen setting.

    Image credits: Malcolm in the Middle / Disney+

    She hinted that the former actor was studying Victorian literature at what she called “a very prestigious American university.”

    Cranston underscored this statement when he told Spader, “he’s actually going to Harvard,” and then, “I think he’s getting his masters at Harvard right now.”

    Sullivan is the only actor that will be swapped out

    Red Harvard University banner hanging outdoors with bare tree branches in the background and academic building nearby

    Image credits: Manu Ros / Unsplash

    Along with Kaczmarek and Cranston taking in their roles as mother and father, other familiar faces that can be expected on the show that is expected to premiere before the end of 2025, include Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield 

    The two will reprise their old roles of brothers Francis and Reese, respectively, while Anthony Timpano who shared the role of Jamie, the youngest onscreen sibling, with identical twins James and Lukas Rodriguez fill the character full time.

    Young boy wearing a striped shirt in a kitchen setting, related to Bryan Cranston discussing Dewey in Malcolm In The Middle.

    Image credits: Malcolm in the Middle / Disney+

    Frankie Muniz will be the titular character Malcom around whom the show revolves, and the void left by Sullivan will be filled by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, a Canadian national best known for his roles in Fargo (2014) and The Thicket (2024).

    The reboot occurred at Vancouver Studios in British Columbia, Canada and Muniz confirmed as much in an April 12 Instagram update.

    His departure from the cast has since triggered a social media divide

    One user who believed the the mere sight of Sullivan in the reboot vented their disappointment by saying:

    “Lil rat. One cameo for 5 minutes would heal a little of my inner child. Aww.”

    Another was a bit more philosophical in their remarks when they wrote: “It’s crazy how some people just disappear from the spotlight after a big show.

    Two young boys from Malcolm In The Middle in a suburban setting, related to Bryan Cranston and Dewey comeback news.

    Image credits: Malcolm in the Middle / Disney+

    Do you think it’s because of the pressure of fame, or do you feel like he just wanted a normal life?”

    Responding to a recent image of Sullivan, one netizen noted that his new look was congruent with his life choices.

    “He actually looks like a Harvard professor now,” they wrote.

    Some think Sullivan’s departure from the spotlight has something to do with the pressure

    Screenshot of a social media comment by June Emery about a bedroom door, related to Malcolm In The Middle Dewey comeback.

    Laura Yarbrough commenting I don’t blame him on a social media post about Malcolm In The Middle comeback.

    Bryan Cranston speaking in an interview about the Malcolm In The Middle comeback and Dewey’s absence from the show.

    Comment by Jeffrey Ross praising Dewey from Malcolm In The Middle, expressing love for the show and character.

    Bryan Cranston sharing his thoughts on why Dewey won’t return in the Malcolm In The Middle comeback discussion.

    Comment by Jeraldine Blackwell mentioning lights, camera, action with clapperboard emoji, wishing success to Bryan Cranston on Malcolm In The Middle comeback.

    Comment by Gary Anderson mentioning big ears wanting them back, related to Malcolm In The Middle comeback discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Dewey and Malcolm in the Middle referencing Bryan Cranston and the show's comeback.

    Bryan Cranston speaking about Malcolm In The Middle comeback and why Dewey character won’t return to the show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Dewey’s character and family details in Malcolm In The Middle comeback.

    Comment from Derrick Siegel discussing fame pressure and choosing a normal life after Malcolm In The Middle comeback news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Michael Gorman humorously discussing Dewey in the Malcolm In The Middle comeback context.

    Angela O'Toole commenting on a cameo request mentioning inner child healing and expressing a heartfelt reaction.

