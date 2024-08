ADVERTISEMENT

You know what they say: “If you’re not invited to the wedding, why bother showing up for the cake.” Okay, maybe no one says that, but after hearing this story, they definitely should. Imagine being told you’re too young to attend your own brother’s wedding, just because the open bar might be a little too tempting. But then, you’re still expected to attend a celebratory dinner for the happy couple, even though you never went to their wedding. Fun, right?

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor, who was uninvited from his brother’s big day, because his wife thought he was too young to be around alcohol.

More info: Reddit

Bride uninvites groom’s 19-year-old brother from the wedding because she doesn’t want any minors around alcohol, gets mad when he skips their post-wedding dinner

Image credits: Soner Görkem (not the actual photo)

The 19-year-old asks his brother and his bride to reconsider and allow him to join the event, as he really wants to attend the wedding, but with no luck

Image credits: KoolShooters (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/PreviousIndividual13

The newlyweds are upset with the brother after he decides to not attend their celebratory dinner, as he wasn’t invited to the wedding

So, here’s the scoop. Our guy, let’s call him Mike, is 19 years old and was all set to watch his brother tie the knot. But then, out of nowhere, his brother’s bride came up with a bizarre rule: no one under 21 was allowed at the wedding. Why, you ask? Because, apparently, there was a concern that the “minors” might sneak a drink or two. You’d think they were planning a frat party instead of a wedding!

Mike was just shy of 19 when he got the news, and he wasn’t exactly thrilled. In fact, he was kind of irritated, and who could blame him? He was not exactly a party animal, and it’s not like he had been caught guzzling down bottles of tequila at family events. But, the bride was adamant, and Mike was out.

Mike didn’t attend the wedding, obviously, and shortly after the newlyweds decided to have a family dinner to celebrate. The catch? They expected Mike to show up and toast to their happiness as if he hadn’t been ghosted from the ceremony.

Now, Mike might be young, but he was no fool. He politely declined the invite, saying he didn’t see the point in celebrating a wedding he wasn’t invited to in the first place. Seems fair, right? Well, not according to his brother and new sister-in-law. They were apparently shocked when Mike was a no-show, even though he’d already made it crystal clear that he wouldn’t be attending.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The newlyweds were so upset they sent him text messages afterward, giving him a guilt trip about how he should have been there with the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Mike’s parents were caught in the middle, trying to play Switzerland by saying they understood why Mike didn’t go, but also hinting that it wouldn’t have hurt him to show up and play nice.

So, Mike was left wondering if he was the bad guy for skipping his brother’s post-wedding dinner. Netizens didn’t seem to think so and they had plenty to say about it. One commenter perfectly captured the absurdity of the situation, pointing out that Mike was somehow old enough to attend a family dinner at a restaurant with alcohol but not the wedding itself—talk about mixed messages!

Another cheekily suggested Mike should simply tell his big bro, “It’s ok, brother, I’ll come to your next wedding,” adding a dash of humor to the whole debacle.

However, Mike still felt hurt by his brother’s rejection and we can’t blame him. Being rejected by family members can sting, especially when it comes from someone you’re really close to, such as a sibling.

According to experts, when family rejection hits, it can make you feel isolated and chip away at your self-esteem, like a bad haircut you can’t shake off. It might stir up anxiety, make trusting others tricky, and put a strain on relationships.

Experts say that the pain rejection causes is similar to the pain from a physical injury. “Rejection also has serious implications for an individual’s psychological state and for society in general. Social rejection can influence emotion, cognition and even physical health,” experts explain.

After allowing yourself to feel your pain, it’s important to start building a support system outside of the situation, whether it’s friends, hobbies, or other family members who do have your back. Remember, it’s their loss too, and sometimes, the best response is to prioritize your own well-being and happiness. Which is what we’re hoping Mike does too.

What did you think of this story? Do you think Mike was an A-hole for not attending the post-wedding dinner after not being invited to the main event? Let us know in the comment section.

Netizens side with the 19-year-old, saying that he is not a jerk for skipping the dinner, and that his brother was the real A-hole for the way he treated him

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

