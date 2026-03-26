Internet Explodes Over Brooklyn Man’s Priceless Reaction To ICE At The Airport

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Chaos at major U.S. airports, including JFK, LaGuardia, and LAX, amid the partial government shutdown has been unmistakable, with many Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers resigning or staying home over unpaid wages.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, also known as ICE, has been deployed to these airports to assist the TSA workers who have remained on duty.

Highlights A Brooklyn man’s calm response to ICE presence at airports has gone viral amid ongoing government shutdown chaos.

Social media shifted the focus from politics to his distinctly thick Brooklyn accent following his interview.

The lighter take on ICE’s deployment came after agency officials were seen attempting to hide their faces from the press as they took charge of airport duties earlier this week.

Amid this, a Brooklyn man’s calm and nonchalant reaction to ICE’s presence at airports has gone viral, with his accent drawing attention.

“I spat my coffee out listening to him talk,” a netizen said.

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Social media is focusing more on his accent than on what he said about ICE

Image credits: RapidResponse47/X

Chris Scali was waiting to fly to the Bahamas at Newark Liberty International Airport this week when he was approached by local cable news provider News 12 to share his thoughts on ICE officials sharing the space.

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“Alright, they’re good, they’re here to help. They’re not bothering nobody. As long as they can check my bags and get me on my flight, I’m good to go,” he said.

“I want out of here,” he went on to add.

Image credits: CBS Mornings

A netizen zeroed in on his reaction, sharing how he “disappointed” the news outlet, “looking for an outrageous” take on ICE, with a second appreciating him for giving “a reasonable and normal response.”

Traveler at Newark Airport welcomes ICE’s help: They’re here to help. They’re not bothering nobody. As long as they can get me on my flight, I’m good to go. pic.twitter.com/ArlHbVxeGc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 24, 2026

Others, however, steered clear of commenting on what he said and pointing only to how pronounced his accent was.

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“He didn’t need to clarify he is from Brooklyn,” one wrote, while a second swooned, “OMG I love his accent.”

“Oh, somebody get this guy a cannoli,” quipped a third, referencing Brooklyn’s famous multi-generational Italian bakeries.

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Several focused on dissecting how he called the Bahamas “Baahmazz” and “bothering nobody” as “batherring nobody.”

The Brooklyn accent is widely seen as the quintessential New York City accent, known for its high-pitched tone and rapid, rhythmic cadence often associated with the busy working-class.

Scali’s interview followed reports of ICE officials jostling with the press in an attempt to conceal their identities

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ICE has been criticized for using extreme force on people they suspect might be overstaying their visas in the U.S. since January, when their actions resulted in the passing of two Minnesota residents,Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

They’re aware that their faces being displayed on camera might invite attacks from citizens not in support of their conduct. According to an amNewYork report, ICE officials attempted to intimidate press photographers inside JFK Airport on Monday, March 23.

Image credits: patriottakes / United States Department of Veterans Affairs

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The agents were spotted at every terminal at Kennedy Airport, per the outlet, after emerging at around 9 a.m.

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“Stop following us!” the agents quarreled with journalists reporting on their presence.

Several of them attempted to hide their faces by turning their backs to the cameras, with one even running off after shoulder-checking a photographer in the process.

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“Go after their a**es,” an airport worker told members of the media.

For the most part, ICE had little interaction with the public, as amNewYork observed.

They focused mainly on guiding the crowd toward exit points and taking on other TSA-assisting roles.

Netizen reactions to the conflict between ICE and the photographers remained divided

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Image credits: CBS Mornings

“I don’t like them being here. They already ki**ed two citizens, and they could hurt more people,” a passenger named Lauria told amNewYork.

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“I’m pretty sure they don’t have proper training like police officers, and even police officers make mistakes,” a 21-year-old woman waiting to fly to Japan added, as she flagged ICE’s unsuitability for handling airport duties.

Reuben, who hailed from England, said he was unaware of the political situation surrounding ICE while asking the outlet whether the agency was legitimate.

“They are not like the police. They seem to be just wearing whatever they want and then just putting their jackets on. I don’t understand,” he expressed.

Image credits: CBS Mornings

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ICE supporters took to social media to share their opinions on the matter.

“The photographs show heroes in action,” one said, to which another added, “Good! They will now be famous.”

“Make a yearbook with the pictures. I’ll buy,” a third asserted.

“Don’t forget they are also taking pictures with their body cams,” warned the next.

“I have never seen a more East Coast man in my life,” a netizen said about Scali

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