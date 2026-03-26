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Internet Explodes Over Brooklyn Man’s Priceless Reaction To ICE At The Airport
Brooklyn man wearing a New York Mets cap showing a priceless reaction to ICE agents at the airport.
Society, World

Internet Explodes Over Brooklyn Man’s Priceless Reaction To ICE At The Airport

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Chaos at major U.S. airports, including JFK, LaGuardia, and LAX, amid the partial government shutdown has been unmistakable, with many Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers resigning or staying home over unpaid wages.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, also known as ICE, has been deployed to these airports to assist the TSA workers who have remained on duty.

Highlights
  • A Brooklyn man’s calm response to ICE presence at airports has gone viral amid ongoing government shutdown chaos.
  • Social media shifted the focus from politics to his distinctly thick Brooklyn accent following his interview.
  • The lighter take on ICE’s deployment came after agency officials were seen attempting to hide their faces from the press as they took charge of airport duties earlier this week.

Amid this, a Brooklyn man’s calm and nonchalant reaction to ICE’s presence at airports has gone viral, with his accent drawing attention. 

“I spat my coffee out listening to him talk,” a netizen said. 

RELATED:

    Social media is focusing more on his accent than on what he said about ICE

    Brooklyn man at airport showing priceless reaction to ICE amid security line delays during government shutdown.

    Image credits: RapidResponse47/X

    Chris Scali was waiting to fly to the Bahamas at Newark Liberty International Airport this week when he was approached by local cable news provider News 12 to share his thoughts on ICE officials sharing the space. 

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    “Alright, they’re good, they’re here to help. They’re not bothering nobody. As long as they can check my bags and get me on my flight, I’m good to go,” he said. 

    “I want out of here,” he went on to add. 

    Two police officers in tactical gear walking through a busy airport crowd during an ICE encounter.

    Image credits: CBS Mornings

    A netizen zeroed in on his reaction, sharing how he “disappointed” the news outlet, “looking for an outrageous” take on ICE, with a second appreciating him for giving “a reasonable and normal response.”

    Others, however, steered clear of commenting on what he said and pointing only to how pronounced his accent was.

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    “He didn’t need to clarify he is from Brooklyn,” one wrote, while a second swooned, “OMG I love his accent.” 

    “Oh, somebody get this guy a cannoli,” quipped a third, referencing Brooklyn’s famous multi-generational Italian bakeries.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing airport scene with people helping passengers, highlighting priceless reaction to ICE presence.

    Image credits: JennRob0693

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    Twitter user sharing a reaction tweet that sparked the internet over Brooklyn man’s priceless response to ICE at the airport.

    Image credits: D0Maol

    Several focused on dissecting how he called the Bahamas “Baahmazz” and “bothering nobody” as “batherring nobody.”

    The Brooklyn accent is widely seen as the quintessential New York City accent, known for its high-pitched tone and rapid, rhythmic cadence often associated with the busy working-class. 

    Scali’s interview followed reports of ICE officials jostling with the press in an attempt to conceal their identities

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    Three law enforcement officers in tactical gear at an airport capturing attention with a Brooklyn man’s reaction to ICE.

    Image credits: CBS New York

    ICE has been criticized for using extreme force on people they suspect might be overstaying their visas in the U.S. since January, when their actions resulted in the passing of two Minnesota residents,Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

    They’re aware that their faces being displayed on camera might invite attacks from citizens not in support of their conduct. According to an amNewYork report, ICE officials attempted to intimidate press photographers inside JFK Airport on Monday, March 23.

    Side-by-side images of a smiling woman in a navy lace dress holding flowers and a man in scrubs with glasses near an American flag reacting to ICE.

    Image credits: patriottakes / United States Department of Veterans Affairs

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    The agents were spotted at every terminal at Kennedy Airport, per the outlet, after emerging at around 9 a.m.

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    “Stop following us!” the agents quarreled with journalists reporting on their presence.

    Several of them attempted to hide their faces by turning their backs to the cameras, with one even running off after shoulder-checking a photographer in the process.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a Brooklyn man’s reaction to ICE at the airport and issues with wait times.

    Image credits: Dinkklle

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing airport staff with Brooklyn man’s priceless reaction to ICE at the airport trending online.

    Image credits: mrmatthouse

    “Go after their a**es,” an airport worker told members of the media.

    For the most part, ICE had little interaction with the public, as amNewYork observed. 

    They focused mainly on guiding the crowd toward exit points and taking on other TSA-assisting roles.

    Netizen reactions to the conflict between ICE and the photographers remained divided

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    Crowded airport terminal showing passengers waiting in line with luggage, highlighting Brooklyn man’s reaction to ICE presence.

    Image credits: CBS Mornings

    “I don’t like them being here. They already ki**ed two citizens, and they could hurt more people,” a passenger named Lauria told amNewYork

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    “I’m pretty sure they don’t have proper training like police officers, and even police officers make mistakes,” a 21-year-old woman waiting to fly to Japan added, as she flagged ICE’s unsuitability for handling airport duties.

    Reuben, who hailed from England, said he was unaware of the political situation surrounding ICE while asking the outlet whether the agency was legitimate.

    “They are not like the police. They seem to be just wearing whatever they want and then just putting their jackets on. I don’t understand,” he expressed.

    Brooklyn man reacts to ICE officers inspecting luggage at the airport amid intense security screening scene.

    Image credits: CBS Mornings

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    ICE supporters took to social media to share their opinions on the matter. 

    “The photographs show heroes in action,” one said, to which another added, “Good! They will now be famous.” 

    “Make a yearbook with the pictures. I’ll buy,” a third asserted. 

    “Don’t forget they are also taking pictures with their body cams,” warned the next. 

    “I have never seen a more East Coast man in my life,” a netizen said about Scali

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing ICE with a critical reaction toward their actions at the airport.

    Image credits: TheFormerExpert

    Twitter user Proud Millenial 81 replying about airport ICE checks and bags, sparking reactions online.

    Image credits: 81Proud

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    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing concerns about ICE agent training and airport luggage inspections.

    Image credits: leetorts73

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    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to ICE at the airport with confusion and criticism of TSA performance and politics.

    Image credits: chrisbrollin

    Screenshot of tweet discussing ICE and TSA pay, reflecting the internet’s reaction to Brooklyn man’s priceless airport moment.

    Image credits: jake_hansen_

    Screenshot of a social media reply highlighting a Brooklyn man’s priceless reaction to ICE at the airport sparking internet buzz.

    Image credits: OutputRiff

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    Brooklyn man reacts with calm and humor to ICE agents at airport, sparking internet buzz and viral responses.

    Image credits: SavageGent__

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    Tweet discussing a Brooklyn man’s priceless reaction to ICE at the airport, highlighting social and racial opinions.

    Image credits: Ashleyjazmyn_

    Tweet by Quanchi questioning ICE presence at airports, sparking internet buzz over Brooklyn man’s priceless reaction.

    Image credits: QuanchiiP

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning how ICE is helping people get on their flight, highlighting internet reaction.

    Image credits: jakki_jax

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about a Brooklyn man’s priceless reaction to ICE at the airport sparking internet attention.

    Image credits: SturgeMike

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    Tweet from user iann502 sharing opinion on a matter related to ICE at the airport with mixed reactions.

    Image credits: iann502

    Tweet from user Creatureofhabit reacting to ICE at the airport, showcasing a Brooklyn man’s priceless reaction trending online.

    Image credits: nineoonefun

    Tweet about ICE policy at the airport sparking reactions from a Brooklyn man shared online.

    Image credits: norpurple1776

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a Brooklyn man’s priceless reaction to ICE at the airport, highlighting public response.

    Image credits: MightyFetta

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    Tweet discussing reactions to ICE presence at the airport with critical commentary on government spending and workers.

    Image credits: NotAChaunce

    Tweet from UFHealth Whistleblower discussing ICE behavior near TSA checkpoints with comments on lack of training at the airport.

    Image credits: IhoPwaitress74

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing opposition to ICE and concerns about a militarized police state.

    Image credits: lboz84

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    Screenshot of a tweet showing a Brooklyn man’s reaction expressing frustration with ICE airport procedures.

    Image credits: sfproblemchild

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    Tweet criticizing ICE’s role at the airport with public reactions highlighting Brooklyn man’s priceless reaction to ICE presence.

    Image credits: flightscho80869

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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