Parents Trash Their Adult Child’s Room As A Lesson After He Breaks An Easily Fixable Fly Screen

ADVERTISEMENT

We have told you many stories about how adult children, living under the same roof as their parents, have demonstrated behavior that was far from being adult. And there are, in fact, a lot of such tales. However, as it turns out, there are also completely opposite plots. And here is one of them.

This story, from the user u/ComorbidMIs, clearly demonstrates that even people in their late 40s can behave childishly, subject to unexpected outbursts of rage for completely petty and insignificant reasons. For example, a bent mosquito net on the window…

More info: Reddit

The author of the post is a 20-year-old living with his parents, who recently locked the house with the keys inside

Share icon

Image credits: ComorbidMIs

The parents were out of town, so the author managed to get inside by damaging the mosquito net a bit

Image credits: ComorbidMIs

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ComorbidMIs

The author didn’t fix it properly since he was in a hurry to meet his friend for lunch

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ComorbidMIs

Share icon

Image credits: ComorbidMIs

However, after returning home the author found out that his parents trashed his room in “revenge”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ComorbidMIs

The parents also didn’t consider themselves guilty, claiming it was just their property—that’s all

So, the Original Poster (OP) is 20 years old, he lives with his parents, and one fine Sunday, when they weren’t home, he was asked by a friend to pick them up to have lunch together. And everything would be fine, only upon going outside, our hero suddenly discovered that he had locked the house with the keys inside.

There were about ten minutes left before the planned meeting with their friend, and the guy started to get nervous. He urgently called his parents to find out where they were. They were approaching but were still about an hour and a half away—so waiting for them was not an option. And then the author took extreme measures…

No, he didn’t break down the doors, if that’s what you were thinking! There was a mosquito net on one of the windows and, having bent it a bit, our hero got inside. Then he found the keys and, having closed the doors, hurried to meet his friend. The mosquito net remained bent, but the guy had no time to fix it. He hoped that his parents would not notice this, and figured he would carefully fix everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

No way! Returning home, our hero was shocked that his parents had made a real mess in his room. They turned over all the furniture, threw his things out of the closet, crumpled the bed… It’s a good thing they didn’t break the TV or his laptop. As it turned out, this was “revenge” for him “breaking into the house” and “damaging their property.”

Yes, that’s right. Despite the fact that the author also lives in this house, the parents obviously considered themselves entitled to do this to his stuff. And what outraged our hero even more was that they didn’t consider themselves guilty in this situation at all, but on the contrary, accused him of “breaking a window” and “being excessively forgetful.” So the guy decided to take it online seeking support.

Share icon

Image credits: ComorbidMIs

“The situation, by the way, is far from uncommon – when parents, even in the case of adult children, behave as if the children are still little, and everything that is possible can be expected from them – and above all, mess and pranks. And they treat adult children accordingly,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, who Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In any case, the very fact that literally one bent mosquito net made the parents so furious, says a lot. On the other hand, it seems to me that they were perfectly aware of what they were doing – at least they didn’t touch any equipment, which is not very natural for people in a furious state.”

“And, regarding advice for the future. They say that separation from parents is a long and not always pleasant process, especially for children. And this situation, it seems to me, can become an excellent incentive for this young man to reconsider his relationship with his parents. In any case, their relationship should no longer be the same as before,” Irina presumes.

People in the comments are also almost certain that the original poster should think about moving out. “Oh hey, my stepdad was like that, sounds like your parents were just waiting for an excuse. Also in a rental the landlord couldn’t come in and trash the place, just fine you a bit,” one of the commenters wrote. “I wish you luck moving out and advise to hide a key in the wheel well of your car.”

Yes, the responders sincerely believe that the author’s parents behaved completely unacceptably. “Your parents express anger worse than my 4 year old. Hope you’re able to get out soon,” another person added. “Your parents are insane. I hope you can move out,” was one of the wisest pieces of advice. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this particular situation?

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments, meanwhile, slated the parents for behaving this way, urging the author to move out if possible

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT