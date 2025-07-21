Broken But Not Shattered: The Quiet Strength Of Living With Invisible Injuries

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve years ago, I did a doll-themed photoshoot that captured a version of myself untouched by injury or pain. Since then, my life has changed dramatically. I've lived through chronic injuries, surgeries, and a traumatic brain injury—experiences that have reshaped how I see myself and the world.

Recently, I decided to recreate that original shoot. This time, it means something very different. The doll imagery, which once felt like a symbol of beauty and stillness, now reflects the quiet strength it takes to live with invisible injuries. Each image tells a part of my story, one of endurance, change, and survival.

Broken But Not Shattered is more than a photoshoot. It's a way for me to reclaim my narrative and show the strength that exists within the cracks. I'm not the same person I was twelve years ago—and that’s exactly the point.

- Jillian Pfennig