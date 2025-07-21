ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve years ago, I did a doll-themed photoshoot that captured a version of myself untouched by injury or pain. Since then, my life has changed dramatically. I've lived through chronic injuries, surgeries, and a traumatic brain injury—experiences that have reshaped how I see myself and the world.

Recently, I decided to recreate that original shoot. This time, it means something very different. The doll imagery, which once felt like a symbol of beauty and stillness, now reflects the quiet strength it takes to live with invisible injuries. Each image tells a part of my story, one of endurance, change, and survival.

Broken But Not Shattered is more than a photoshoot. It's a way for me to reclaim my narrative and show the strength that exists within the cracks. I'm not the same person I was twelve years ago—and that’s exactly the point.

- Jillian Pfennig

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Broken But Not Shattered: The Quiet Strength Of Living With Invisible Injuries

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Jillian Pfennig
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Broken But Not Shattered: The Quiet Strength Of Living With Invisible Injuries

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Jillian Pfennig
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Broken But Not Shattered: The Quiet Strength Of Living With Invisible Injuries

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Jillian Pfennig
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Broken But Not Shattered: The Quiet Strength Of Living With Invisible Injuries

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Jillian Pfennig
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #5

    Broken But Not Shattered: The Quiet Strength Of Living With Invisible Injuries

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Jillian Pfennig
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!