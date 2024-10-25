“I’m In Total Shock”: Britain’s “Scariest” Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken

ADVERTISEMENT

For any Halloween lovers hoping for a night of spooky thrills—Britain’s “scariest” haunted house has officially opened its doors for the season.

The Enola haunted house in Walsall, England, offers visitors a 20-minute haunted attraction strictly for guests over the age of 18.

Upon entering, everyone must sign a two-page waiver, allowing the actors to verbally abuse, humiliate, shock, and even shave the participants’ hair.

Its official website said, “This is NOT a scare maze, this is only for those who believe they are brave enough to face the sick, twisted, weird, and strange. You will leave wondering “WTF have I just experienced.

“It’s time to check in for your appointment at the Enola Clinic. Everyone wants to live life on a high from time to time and at this clinic, a new drug is being trialled. Will you get the desired effect and feel euphoric? Chances are, you’re in for a “bad trip” like no other!”

Those brave enough to go in will enter six different rooms—each containing a specific theme and actor—to have their mental capabilities pushed to the limit.

These tests may include everything from “nudity” to “muscle stimulation machines” and “removal of personal items/clothing.”

The only way to get the actors to stop is to scream the code word “mercy.”

According to visitors, the experience was just as intense as—or even more than—the website describes

Liam Gould, a 32-year-old clothing brand owner from Wolverhampton, reflected on his nightmarish 20 minutes.

“I’m in total shock, I can’t believe how far things were taken in there,” he said.

Gould continued, “I didn’t expect it to be as intense or at the level it was but I should have known better after signing the waiver form. I was shocked beyond belief when I came across naked actors there.”

According to the clothing brand owner, “This is a one-on-one experience so there is just you alone in there.”

Other reviewers seemed to agree with Gould’s thoughts

After reviewing the haunted house online, one person wrote, “I’ve been to every haunted house and Halloween experience. This was by far the most intense.”

“We did it. Never again,” said another.

“Jeez I was so out of it I couldn’t form proper sentences,” wrote a third.

The scream shack was named the “Best Out Of Season Experience” at the UK & Europe Scare Awards in 2023.

