“I’m In Total Shock”: Britain’s “Scariest” Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken
News

"I'm In Total Shock": Britain's "Scariest" Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken

For any Halloween lovers hoping for a night of spooky thrills—Britain’s “scariest” haunted house has officially opened its doors for the season.

The Enola haunted house in Walsall, England, offers visitors a 20-minute haunted attraction strictly for guests over the age of 18.

Upon entering, everyone must sign a two-page waiver, allowing the actors to verbally abuse, humiliate, shock, and even shave the participants’ hair.

Britain’s “scariest” haunted house requires guests to sign a two-page waiver where they freely consent to verbal abuse and psychological torture

Its official website said, “This is NOT a scare maze, this is only for those who believe they are brave enough to face the sick, twisted, weird, and strange. You will leave wondering “WTF have I just experienced.

“It’s time to check in for your appointment at the Enola Clinic. Everyone wants to live life on a high from time to time and at this clinic, a new drug is being trialled. Will you get the desired effect and feel euphoric? Chances are, you’re in for a “bad trip” like no other!”

"I'm In Total Shock": Britain's "Scariest" Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken

Those brave enough to go in will enter six different rooms—each containing a specific theme and actor—to have their mental capabilities pushed to the limit. 

These tests may include everything from “nudity” to “muscle stimulation machines” and “removal of personal items/clothing.” 

The only way to get the actors to stop is to scream the code word “mercy.”

According to visitors, the experience was just as intense as—or even more than—the website describes

"I'm In Total Shock": Britain's "Scariest" Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken

Liam Gould, a 32-year-old clothing brand owner from Wolverhampton, reflected on his nightmarish 20 minutes.

“I’m in total shock, I can’t believe how far things were taken in there,” he said.

Gould continued, “I didn’t expect it to be as intense or at the level it was but I should have known better after signing the waiver form. I was shocked beyond belief when I came across naked actors there.”

According to the clothing brand owner, “This is a one-on-one experience so there is just you alone in there.”

Other reviewers seemed to agree with Gould’s thoughts

"I'm In Total Shock": Britain's "Scariest" Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken

After reviewing the haunted house online, one person wrote, “I’ve been to every haunted house and Halloween experience. This was by far the most intense.”

“We did it. Never again,” said another.

“Jeez I was so out of it I couldn’t form proper sentences,” wrote a third.

The scream shack was named the “Best Out Of Season Experience” at the UK & Europe Scare Awards in 2023. 

Netizens on Facebook showed their excitement for the haunted house’s grand opening

"I'm In Total Shock": Britain's "Scariest" Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken

"I'm In Total Shock": Britain's "Scariest" Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken

"I'm In Total Shock": Britain's "Scariest" Haunted House With 2-Page Waiver Has Visitors Shaken

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Allowing the actors to randomly shave people's heads just feels like it crosses a line to me. I love haunted houses and all things gory but the whole thing feels more like it focuses on humiliation and abuse rather than actual scares.

