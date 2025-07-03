Bride Shocked Upon Learning Her Sister Stole Her Wedding Money, Local IG Blog Exposes The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are usually the times when family members come together to celebrate love. Unfortunately, it’s also when people’s emotions get the best of them, and they can’t hold it together anymore, often leading to a lot of drama.

This is what happened at one wedding where a bride found out that her sister had stolen the money that was gifted to her. The thief justified her actions by saying that it was her way of getting financial compensation from her sister that she felt was owed to her.

Sometimes, entitled family members act out during weddings, which can become a hassle for the bridal couple

Image credits: Tope. A Asokere / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had been a bridesmaid at an African wedding and that one of the traditions in it was to shower the bridal couple with money

Image credits: Jim Nyamao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Since such weddings often get chaotic, the bride had told her cousins to collect the gift money and hold onto it till the end of the ceremony

Image credits: Tariqul Alam / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the couple later counted the gift money, they realized it was lower than what they anticipated, and her cousins said that her elder sister had taken some of it

Image credits: DreamChaser1993

The elder sister’s thievery was later exposed through an online blog, and when she was confronted, she lashed out at her sister, calling her “selfish” instead

This 'money spray' tradition takes place mostly at Nigerian weddings. It is a useful tradition that helps the couple build their life together. Their guests also get to show their love and appreciation for them through their financial contributions. These kinds of practices help honor people's cultural heritage.

This ‘money spray’ tradition takes place mostly at Nigerian weddings. It is a useful tradition that helps the couple build their life together. Their guests also get to show their love and appreciation for them through their financial contributions. These kinds of practices help honor people’s cultural heritage.

Since there were many events taking place during the wedding, the bride and groom had designated a few people to help them collect the money and hold onto it till the end. Unfortunately, when they went to count the cash at the end of the evening, they realized that it was much less than they’d expected.

Although it is useful to involve family and friends in wedding traditions, it might also cause problems if someone doesn’t have your best interests at heart. Usually, loved ones are a great source of support, and involving them helps build a spirit of togetherness. It’s only in some situations like this where family members might be the cause of the drama.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The bridal couple heard from many people that the woman’s elder sister had taken money from their collection. She insisted that she hadn’t done anything like that, and instead, accused other people of being thieves.

It’s only later that the truth came out when a local Instagram blog posted a video of the event. She got caught red-handed stealing money from the collection bags. When the bride confronted her about it, she became defensive and acted like the cash was owed to her. She accused her sister of wasting money on the wedding instead of providing financial support.

This obligation to financially help out family members is something that a lot of Africans struggle with. In some places, it is also called the ‘Black tax’ and it’s a form of monetary support given to close family. Relatives tend to feel entitled to a person’s money and get mad when they aren’t given a cut of their income.

The sister clearly felt that the bride should be giving her handouts, and her way of making it happen was truly extreme. Hopefully, both sisters are able to work out their differences, but that can only happen if the newlyweds get their money back.

What would you have done if this happened to you? Do share your opinions with us; we’d love to know what you think.

People were shocked by the entitled sister’s behavior and felt that the police should be involved

