Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Shocked Upon Learning Her Sister Stole Her Wedding Money, Local IG Blog Exposes The Truth
Two women sitting back-to-back on a couch, upset and avoiding eye contact, depicting bride and sister conflict.
Occasions, Wedding

Bride Shocked Upon Learning Her Sister Stole Her Wedding Money, Local IG Blog Exposes The Truth

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are usually the times when family members come together to celebrate love. Unfortunately, it’s also when people’s emotions get the best of them, and they can’t hold it together anymore, often leading to a lot of drama. 

This is what happened at one wedding where a bride found out that her sister had stolen the money that was gifted to her. The thief justified her actions by saying that it was her way of getting financial compensation from her sister that she felt was owed to her.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes, entitled family members act out during weddings, which can become a hassle for the bridal couple

    Image credits: Tope. A Asokere / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she had been a bridesmaid at an African wedding and that one of the traditions in it was to shower the bridal couple with money

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jim Nyamao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since such weddings often get chaotic, the bride had told her cousins to collect the gift money and hold onto it till the end of the ceremony

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tariqul Alam / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When the couple later counted the gift money, they realized it was lower than what they anticipated, and her cousins said that her elder sister had taken some of it

    Image credits: DreamChaser1993

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The elder sister’s thievery was later exposed through an online blog, and when she was confronted, she lashed out at her sister, calling her “selfish” instead

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster shared that she had been a bridesmaid at an African wedding and that there are many traditions that are followed during such a ceremony. One such practice is to shower the couple with money, which is exactly what the attendees of this event were doing.

    This ‘money spray’ tradition takes place mostly at Nigerian weddings. It is a useful tradition that helps the couple build their life together. Their guests also get to show their love and appreciation for them through their financial contributions. These kinds of practices help honor people’s cultural heritage.

    Since there were many events taking place during the wedding, the bride and groom had designated a few people to help them collect the money and hold onto it till the end. Unfortunately, when they went to count the cash at the end of the evening, they realized that it was much less than they’d expected.

    Although it is useful to involve family and friends in wedding traditions, it might also cause problems if someone doesn’t have your best interests at heart. Usually, loved ones are a great source of support, and involving them helps build a spirit of togetherness. It’s only in some situations like this where family members might be the cause of the drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The bridal couple heard from many people that the woman’s elder sister had taken money from their collection. She insisted that she hadn’t done anything like that, and instead, accused other people of being thieves. 

    It’s only later that the truth came out when a local Instagram blog posted a video of the event. She got caught red-handed stealing money from the collection bags. When the bride confronted her about it, she became defensive and acted like the cash was owed to her. She accused her sister of wasting money on the wedding instead of providing financial support.

    This obligation to financially help out family members is something that a lot of Africans struggle with. In some places, it is also called the ‘Black tax’ and it’s a form of monetary support given to close family. Relatives tend to feel entitled to a person’s money and get mad when they aren’t given a cut of their income.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sister clearly felt that the bride should be giving her handouts, and her way of making it happen was truly extreme. Hopefully, both sisters are able to work out their differences, but that can only happen if the newlyweds get their money back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you have done if this happened to you? Do share your opinions with us; we’d love to know what you think.

    People were shocked by the entitled sister’s behavior and felt that the police should be involved

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Occasions
    Homepage
    Trending
    Occasions
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT