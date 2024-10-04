Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Has A Meltdown At Sister’s Wedding And Ruins It, Asks Her To Pay For Therapy
Family, Relationships

Woman Has A Meltdown At Sister’s Wedding And Ruins It, Asks Her To Pay For Therapy

29

3

Most women consider weddings a huge deal. It’s the one day in their lives when they feel the most special as they embark on a new chapter with the person they love the most. Ruining that big day could lead to significant repercussions, especially among family members. 

A woman had a regrettably unforgettable experience during her nuptial ceremony thanks to her younger sister/maid of honor. The latter had a meltdown in front of all the shocked guests, turning what was supposed to be a romantic-filled evening into an awkward situation. 

The incident left the bride so understandably upset that she refused to help pay for her younger sibling’s therapy for mental struggles. But because her parents sided against her decision, she now turns to the AITAH subreddit for answers. 

A woman is refusing to pay for therapy for her sister, who had a meltdown during her wedding

Image credits: Omelnickiy/Envato (not the actual photo)

AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s therapy after she ruined my wedding?

“Okay, so here’s the deal. My (29F) wedding was supposed to be the best day of my life, right? You know the drill, months of planning, stress, money, all that stuff.

My sister (25F) was my maid of honor, and she’s always had a flair for drama. But I figured she could keep it together for one day. Spoiler alert: she didn’t.

Fast forward to the big day. Everything’s going smoothly until the reception. My sister gets wasted, like, falling-over, crying, causing-a-scene wasted.

She starts ranting about how I “always get everything” and how my wedding is just another example of me being the “golden child.” In front of all my guests. Including my in-laws.

It gets worse. She actually grabs the mic during the speeches and starts going off about her “struggles” and how it’s not fair that I’m happily married while she’s single. At my wedding.

The whole vibe turned awkward, and my husband’s family was just… shocked. People started leaving early, and I spent the rest of the night trying to put out fires instead of enjoying what was supposed to be our special day.

Image credits: puhimec/Envato (not the actual photo)

Now, weeks later, my parents say my sister is struggling with her mental health (no kidding), and they want me to pay for her therapy. Their reasoning is that since I’m the “successful” one, I should help out, and it would show that I’m a good sister.

But like, she ruined my wedding! I don’t think I should have to foot the bill for her meltdown. I’m still angry about the whole thing, and honestly, I feel like she owes me an apology first.

But my parents think I’m being cold-hearted and that it’s my responsibility to support her.

They’re pressuring me hard, but I just don’t think it’s fair to ask me to pay for something she clearly needs to take accountability for. So, AITA?”

Credits: Expert-Letterhead612

Significant life transitions can cause someone to have an emotional meltdown

The author says her sister may have felt miserable seeing her tying the knot. According to licensed clinical social worker Kassondra Glenn, these major life events could cause a person to have an emotional meltdown. 

In an interview with Everyday Health, Glenn also mentioned other triggers, like feeling overwhelmed and unaddressed relationship issues. The younger sister’s rant about the bride “always getting everything” and “being the golden child” indicate underlying problems between the two. 

However, licensed psychoanalyst Dr. Robin Stern says occasional emotional meltdowns are normal. Suddenly bursting into tears may happen when a person feels overwhelmed with specific pressures they feel they are losing control over. 

Glenn adds that meltdowns push our brains to operate differently, ultimately rendering us unable to make logical decisions. 

Emotional meltdowns – which some may classify as nervous breakdowns – could be precursors to a much more significant mental issue. According to the Cleveland Clinic, such episodes are possible signs of anxiety, depression, and withdrawal. 

Showing empathy is the best way to help a loved one going through an emotional meltdown

The author’s reactions to the embarrassing moments of her wedding were within reason. However, her sister was going through something. While it wouldn’t be right to let her actions slide, showing her some empathy could have prevented the situation from escalating. 

According to the Cleveland Clinic, listening to a loved one’s sentiments is the most important thing you can do as they endure the crisis at hand. Offering advice may not sit well with them, and it may be better to ask how you can help ease their burden. 

However, you must also be in control of the situation. Never let it reach a point where you’re walking on eggshells to appease the struggling loved one. Instead, find the right balance. 

“You want to be sensitive and empathic—but be you,” author and licensed clinical social worker Robert Taibbi wrote in an article for Psychology Today

Seeking professional help is also an option. You can only do so much understanding; psychotherapy may provide better solutions through specialized methods. 

It wouldn’t hurt for the author to pay for her sister’s therapy, as it seems necessary for their situation. However, the younger sibling’s behavior during the wedding does warrant a proper apology. 

What do you think, readers? Should the author pay for her sister’s therapy despite the drama she caused? 

Commenter reactions were split down the middle

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Ummm, no. Actually, I was about to present her with the bill for my wedding as she ruined it.". You breaks it, you pays for it.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
ritabenko_1 avatar
Fellfromthemoon
Fellfromthemoon
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1. Therapy only works if the patient actively and enthusiastically cooperates. 2. Newlyweds usually have a lot of financial responsibility, mainly if before the marriage the couple didn't cohabit for a longer time. Budgeting for lodging/morgage, "rainy day fund", retirement investments, budgeting for future children if they plan to start a family. 3. A middle-aged couple with no dependents are in a much better place to finance the therapy OF THEIR OWN OFFSPRING. They made her - they are responsible (if anyone - sis is 25.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
maria_focsa avatar
Mariaf
Mariaf
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mental health issues are not an excuse, they are an explanation. There are millions of people who have mental health issues and don't go around intentionally ruining other's lives. Accepting responsibility and taking action for your behavior IS part of the mental health journey.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
