There are literally thousands of wildlife and nature photographers in the world and the digital age made photography accessible to everyone. I have always said that photography is art, but it ﬁrst needs to become a passion... Only with passion can one create art. There are many “rules” in nature and wildlife photography, but rules are made to be broken or at least tested to the very brink. According to my humble opinion, a great wildlife or nature image needs to address the subject of the image and that which the photographer wants to convey to the viewer, even if it means breaking set rules. Ansel Adams, who still today is arguably the best nature photographer to ever have lived, said: “There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer.” Not everyone in the world likes every painting ever done by a renowned artist. Photography is exactly the same. An image that will inspire me and make me feel special might not have the same effect on the person standing next to me, viewing the exact same image. You and only you as the photographer need to be satisfied with your work. If you feel that an image will not convey emotion or the reason for you taking the image in the first place, then don’t use it. You are only as “good” as the last image you have published.