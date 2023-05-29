Mother Finds Out FIL Ate A Muffin Made With Her Breast Milk That Was Reserved For Her Child, Calls Him A Pervert And Cuts Contact

Creepy people are everywhere. There is nothing really that we can do, only to avoid them and hope to never meet them in our lives. Now, unfortunately and disgustingly, there’s a very high probability that your own family member can make you feel unsafe and really uncomfortable. Inappropriate jokes or remarks from a close family member may influence the way you see them for the rest of their lives. Meaning, it is likely you will want to avoid them for a while.

Breastfeeding is a special thing; however, it can be dirtied very fast by creepy people, especially if they are your family members

Woman wonders if she was wrong for calling her FIL a pervert after he ate a muffin with her breast milk

This uncomfortable incident caused a lot of drama in the family

Turns out FIL has a history of being very weird (not in a good way) about lactation and breastfeeding

The woman kicked her FIL out of their house and informed him that he is not welcome around her anymore

Recently a woman shared her story on one of the Reddit communities asking community members if it was a jerk move to call her FIL a pervert after he made inappropriate comments and ate a muffin which consisted of breast milk. The post immediately went viral and just in 3 days reached more than 17K upvotes and active discussion with more than 2.4K comments.

The author starts her story by stating that she is a new mom and is convinced that her FIL is being very weird about her breastfeeding. The first sign was a few months ago, after the woman made her baby popsicles with breast milk. She sent a photo of them to the family group chat and received an answer from as you may guess who: “I’d love to try one of those” with a heart eyes emoji. His justification was that he didn’t notice the caption stating the ingredients.

Now, the day when the story was written, the woman was baking some muffins that consisted only of fruit, flour and breast milk. To be honest, it doesn’t sound very appetizing for an adult. Not a while after, the woman’s FIL came into the kitchen. She mentioned the recipe of these muffins and added that there was a normal cake that they could eat.

After OP left the room to wash her hands, she came back and noticed that one muffin was missing. It didn’t take a very long time to figure out that FIL was the one who ate it. Following this, the author had enough, called him a creepy pervert and kicked him out of the house. Actually, her sister was the only one who agreed that it was very disgusting, while it seemed like others didn’t get the whole situation if it looked completely normal to them.

Additionally, OP added an update regarding the whole situation. Turns out FIL has always been very weird about breastfeeding, his wife always had to feed their son behind a locked door, and moreover, he even had to change jobs after a woman complained he kept intruding on her pumping in the designated area.

However, most of the people were as disgusted and creeped out as the author. “What a terrible day to have eyes,” one user wrote. Following this, another added: “I was just thinking ‘what a shame I’m literate.'” Also, a few other commenters started discussion that FIL must have a lactation or breast milk kink: “OP needs to realize he is forcing his kink on her and respond accordingly. This isn’t just ‘weirdo’ behavior. I wouldn’t want to be in the same room as someone like him. Not for the kink itself, but because he’s using non-consenting participants.”

Additionally, Bored Panda contacted Dr. Jan Greer, who is a marriage and family therapist, psychotherapist, author and radio host, who kindly agreed to share her insights on this situation.

To begin with, Jan says that such behavior is not something that would be considered common. However, she confirmed what some folks were discussing in the comment section: “In fact, it is more likely to be considered kinky behavior; more of a selective sexual preference.”

Now, breastfeeding is a very special moment that a mother has with her baby. “Unfortunately, there is already existing discomfort and social stigma associated with breastfeeding that can then be amplified by a man sexualizing it, which can then cause feelings of shame, humiliation, and embarrassment for women,” Dr. Jan Greer emphasized.

Moreover, the expert shared suggestions on what to do in such a situation. “First, stating to the father-in-law something like ‘WOW, that makes me very uncomfortable; I am investing in the health of my baby and that makes me really uncomfortable to hear,’” she started. “Keeping in mind, confrontation can be problematic with a difficult family member like this.”

“In my book, ‘AM I LYING TO MYSELF? How To Overcome Denial and See The Truth’, I give advice on dealing with ‘difficult’ family members. This is the perfect example of a family member with whom she may need to ‘use what she knows’ and protect herself from further commentary and stay out of sight of this person when breastfeeding.”

Folks in the comments were disgusted, however, had a few questions, which were answered by the author