ADVERTISEMENT

A breakup is something nobody really enjoys going through—and that’s putting it mildly. Most of the time, it’s an absolutely heart-shattering experience filled with tears, sleepless nights, and way too many sad song playlists. Not exactly a walk in the park.

But if there’s any consolation, it’s that after every painful breakup inevitably comes the powerful glow-up. You rise like a phoenix from the ashes, dust yourself off, and come back better than ever. That’s just how the universe works. Cosmic law, if you will.

And what better way to celebrate that than showing it off? That’s exactly what people have been doing in a viral TikTok trend set to Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” using the song as the perfect soundtrack to their stunning before-and-after breakup transformations. Take a look below.