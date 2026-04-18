“I’m So Grateful For My Ex, Thank You Next”: 43 Post-Breakup Transformations That Need To Be Studied
A breakup is something nobody really enjoys going through—and that’s putting it mildly. Most of the time, it’s an absolutely heart-shattering experience filled with tears, sleepless nights, and way too many sad song playlists. Not exactly a walk in the park.
But if there’s any consolation, it’s that after every painful breakup inevitably comes the powerful glow-up. You rise like a phoenix from the ashes, dust yourself off, and come back better than ever. That’s just how the universe works. Cosmic law, if you will.
And what better way to celebrate that than showing it off? That’s exactly what people have been doing in a viral TikTok trend set to Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” using the song as the perfect soundtrack to their stunning before-and-after breakup transformations. Take a look below.
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It’s definitely not news, but breakups genuinely hurt. Hardly surprising they’re called that—they don’t just break a relationship, they break the entire world you built around it.
Research even suggests that the brain processes rejection the same way it processes physical pain. Ouch doesn’t quite cover it.
The word “break” is a funny thing, though. Yes, it can mean splitting apart, separating, something crumbling into pieces, but it can just as easily mean breaking free, breaking away, breaking down the walls of a life that no longer serves you.
Clear that out, much like a long overdue spring clean, and suddenly there’s space for something far better. Enter the glow-up.
And as it turns out, that glow-up is backed by real data. A study by Maguire Family Law surveyed over 1,000 divorced adults across the UK and found that a striking 65% reported improvement across nearly every area of their life after a breakup, while only 9% felt things had taken a turn for the worse.
The study credits this to “post-traumatic growth,” the fascinating phenomenon where going through genuine hardship actually propels people forward. And a painful breakup, clearly, is one of the most effective catalysts there is.
Over half of those surveyed saw their finances improve, two-fifths got fitter, nearly half levelled up their style and appearance, and 38% reported a better intimate life. Not bad for a broken heart.
So what’s actually behind that overwhelming urge to reinvent yourself after a breakup in the first place? Psychologist Mark Travers tackled exactly that in an article for Forbes, and the answer is more interesting than you might expect.
For starters, the longer you’re in a relationship, the more your identity gets wrapped up in it. Who you are becomes tied to that person and the life you've built together. So when it ends, you lose more than just the person.
That loss triggers a real identity crisis. Without the relationship as a reference point, people often struggle to define who they are independently. It’s unsettling, but it’s also what pushes people to start rediscovering themselves. And more often than not, they like what they find.
On top of that, as Travers explains, a breakup can strip away your entire sense of control. Everything you once felt certain about can suddenly feel unstable, which naturally triggers the urge to take the reins back. And that’s how the glow-up happens.
Research shows that people’s sense of personal agency actually grows in the period following a separation. And as long as people take the time to genuinely reflect and heal, that glow-up is about as real as it gets.
So the next time someone goes through a heartbreak and comes out the other side looking and feeling like a completely different person, don’t be too surprised. Science says it’s coming.
And as these transformations show, it’s coming in a big way—nothing short of amazing for everyone involved.