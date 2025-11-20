Girlfriend Kisses Another Woman In Front Of Friends, Doesn’t Understand Why BF Wants To Break Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheating can mean different things depending on the couple you ask to define it. And that’s okay. Problems arise if partners themselves can’t agree on what’s allowed and what’s forbidden within their own relationship.

A few days ago, Redditor Ill_Championship_73 made a post on the platform, asking its users if he overreacted when he broke up with his long-term girlfriend.

The guy did it because she kissed another woman during a party and refused to believe it was just a joke — which she swore by — since she’s bisexual. However, their entire friend group told him he was blowing the situation out of proportion, so he wanted to hear other people’s opinions on the matter.

RELATED:

Two women sharing a kiss in a dimly lit setting, highlighting a girlfriend kisses another woman moment.

Image credits: V T / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text post discussing confusion over girlfriend kissing another woman and boyfriend considering breaking up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a story about a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends and its impact on the boyfriend.

Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing confusion about why boyfriend wants to break up.

Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing shock and confusion over boyfriend's wish to break up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Group of friends socializing and laughing indoors with wine and snacks, capturing a moment of casual fun and connection.

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text expressing frustration as girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing boyfriend to want to break up.

Text excerpt discussing missed calls and messages after a girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends and boyfriend ending the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man sitting on bed looking away thoughtfully, reflecting on girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends.

Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text message conversation about friends calling someone overdramatic after girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post expressing confusion and distress after a girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends.

Image credits: Ill_Championship_73

As his story went viral, the guy provided more information about his relationship and what happened that night

Online conversation about a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends and reactions from her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends and boyfriend considering breaking up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing reactions to a girlfriend kissing another woman and relationship boundaries.

Text post from user Ill_Championship_73 explaining they are not religious, do not follow alpha male stuff, and are not American.

Most people said his decision to break up was completely justifiable

Text post showing a comment about a girlfriend kissing another woman and boyfriend's reaction on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends and relationship issues.

Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, boyfriend confused and wanting to break up with her

Comment praising OP for self-respect after girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends.

Woman kisses another woman in front of friends, boyfriend upset and confused about wanting to break up after incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a girlfriend kissing another woman and effects on their relationship in front of friends.

Comment discussing cheating and trust issues after girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing breakup tension.

Comment discussing societal views on two women kissing and the impact on relationships and personal peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, discussing betrayal and boyfriend wanting to break up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a bisexual woman’s perspective on a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends.

Comment sharing a story about a bisexual ex making out with a woman and relationship issues from a girlfriend kissing another woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading Nta, lesbian or not it's cheating, discussing girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends relationship issue.

Comment discussing a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends and relationship trust issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends and the boyfriend’s reaction to break up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from an online discussion about boundaries and bisexuality after a girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends.

Comment discussing girlfriend kissing another woman and boyfriend wanting to break up, questioning the excuse used.

Comment discussing bisexuality and relationship boundaries in the context of a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some, however, thought he was acting dramatic and immature

Text post from Reddit discussing a girlfriend kissing another woman and the boyfriend wanting to break up.

Reddit comment discussing girlfriend kisses another woman at a party and the boyfriend’s reaction to the situation.

Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing confusion about why boyfriend wants to break up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends causing boyfriend to consider breaking up in confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends and relationship boundaries.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

After going through all the replies, the guy posted an update on the situation

Man sitting on edge of bed with head in hands, appearing distressed after girlfriend kisses another woman.

Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing confusion and tension with her boyfriend over boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple in an argument as girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, boyfriend upset and confused about breakup.

Text excerpt explaining a final edit about clearing things out for those curious regarding the situation.

Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing confusion and tension with her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man sitting in a wooden chair, wearing a gray shirt and brown pants, holding a smartphone with both hands.

Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background discussing a person questioning costs and reactions to a girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends.

Text excerpt describing a person explaining a situation on Discord after a girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing boyfriend to want to break up over confusion and emotions.

Young man talking seriously with girlfriend outdoors, highlighting relationship tension after girlfriend kisses another woman.

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Girlfriend kisses another woman in front of friends, causing boyfriend to want break up over relationship boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girlfriend kissing another woman in front of friends, causing confusion about why boyfriend wants to break up.

Two women kissing in front of friends, highlighting a girlfriend kissing another woman and boyfriend’s reaction.

Image credits: Ill_Championship_73