Girlfriend Kisses Another Woman In Front Of Friends, Doesn’t Understand Why BF Wants To Break Up

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Cheating can mean different things depending on the couple you ask to define it. And that’s okay. Problems arise if partners themselves can’t agree on what’s allowed and what’s forbidden within their own relationship.
A few days ago, Redditor Ill_Championship_73 made a post on the platform, asking its users if he overreacted when he broke up with his long-term girlfriend.
The guy did it because she kissed another woman during a party and refused to believe it was just a joke — which she swore by — since she’s bisexual. However, their entire friend group told him he was blowing the situation out of proportion, so he wanted to hear other people’s opinions on the matter.
RELATED:
Two women sharing a kiss in a dimly lit setting, highlighting a girlfriend kisses another woman moment.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
26
10