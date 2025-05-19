Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend After He Forces Her To Hold A Newborn Despite Knowing Her Trauma
Woman looking distressed and holding temples, reflecting emotional trauma and relationship struggles with boyfriend.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend After He Forces Her To Hold A Newborn Despite Knowing Her Trauma

A good, successful relationship means solid communication and, on top of that, respect. After all, hearing what someone has to say doesn’t matter if you don’t plan to actually put it into consideration. So when one’s partner has a pretty strict and well-defined boundary, it’s best to actually listen to them.

A woman shared her breakup story, after her boyfriend very directly ignored her wishes regarding not holding newborns. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Expecting your partner to follow your boundaries should be a given in a relationship

    Image credits: Kristina Paukshtite/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So one woman was unpleasantly surprised when her BF had her hold a newborn, despite her saying she didn’t want to

    Image credits: Dương Nhân/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Thirdman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Lisa from Pexels/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: donnatarttenthusiast

    Most folks understood where she was coming from

    Some thought she could have advocated for herself better

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I think a special place in Hell has to be created for the ex-bf and people like him. This is beyond cruel: this is malevolent.

    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think a special place in Hell has to be created for the ex-bf and people like him. This is beyond cruel: this is malevolent.

