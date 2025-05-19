Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend After He Forces Her To Hold A Newborn Despite Knowing Her Trauma

ADVERTISEMENT

A good, successful relationship means solid communication and, on top of that, respect. After all, hearing what someone has to say doesn’t matter if you don’t plan to actually put it into consideration. So when one’s partner has a pretty strict and well-defined boundary, it’s best to actually listen to them.

A woman shared her breakup story, after her boyfriend very directly ignored her wishes regarding not holding newborns. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Expecting your partner to follow your boundaries should be a given in a relationship

Share icon

Image credits: Kristina Paukshtite/Pexels (not the actual photo)

So one woman was unpleasantly surprised when her BF had her hold a newborn, despite her saying she didn’t want to

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Dương Nhân/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Thirdman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Lisa from Pexels/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: donnatarttenthusiast

ADVERTISEMENT

Most folks understood where she was coming from

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some thought she could have advocated for herself better

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT