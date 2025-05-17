Someone recently asked people to share the biggest "unhinged" red flags they ignored while dating or married to someone. And wow, netizens did not hold back. The TikTok video racked up almost 3,000 comments. From one guy who flat-out told his girlfriend never to Google him (find out why further down), to another who had Andrew Tate as his screen lock. Some of these posts might make you want to delete your dating apps immediately and adopt another dog instead. Bored Panda has put together a list of the craziest responses. Let us know about your own relationship red flag disasters in the comments section below. Don't miss the chat we had with relationship expert Professor Amber Vennum from the Kansas State University. She explains why we often end up missing those blazing red flags and you'll find the info between the pics.

The dating pool can sometimes be more like a shark tank. And you never really know when you’re going to encounter the Great White. You swim along, hoping for the best. Maybe, if you’re lucky, you find your Nemo. Other times, you think you do. But in your little fins, you feel like the bright thing you just saw in the water might have actually been a big red flag . And not a piece of coral. You ignore it. Until boom! The shark appears, shows its teeth, and you realize you really should have paid attention.

#1 His MOTHER told me... "idk why you dating my son, you are such a good woman" 😭😭😭😭

Flags come in all shapes and colors. And they all have their own meaning. White, for example, is an internationally recognized sign of truce or ceasefire. You raise it when you’re ready to surrender. And the act of surrendering often comes after a war you no longer want to fight. Perhaps there wouldn’t have been a battle in the first place. Had you not galliantly galloped straight past that big, red flag you saw flying at the top of the hill a few days, weeks or months ago. Maybe if you turned around, and high-tailed your way out of there, you'd not now be searching for the strength to hoist the heavy white flag up between pieces of debris.

#2 First date he said “keep in mind I’ll never be the one leaving you”…. Ladies… run

"There isn't a universal list of red flags in a relationship because people may have red flags based on their own particular values, goals, or past experiences that let them know this relationship is not good for them. In the research, red flags are common indicators that have a high chance of leading to adverse mental, physical, or mental health outcomes," Professor Amber Vennum tells Bored Panda. Vennum is an expert when it comes to Couple and Family Therapy, and teaches about "red flags" regularly at Kansas State University. "There are a lot of reasons people might miss red flags or dismiss them, including they are similar to dynamics they grew up with so those behaviors seem normalized to them even if they are harmful, there are constraints to leaving the relationship or benefits to keeping it that are perceived as outweighing the red flags (they need help with transportation, finances, childcare, etc.), hope the other person will change, and there are really strong chemical reactions that happen early in romantic relationships that make us more trusting and likely to miss red flags," says Vennum.

#3 First date he randomly tells me “don’t google me.” Felon. Dr*gs. Banned for life from Poland 😩

Sometimes we call minor flags 'yellow flags,' says Vennum. "They are behaviors that are a bit hurtful or don’t align perfectly with our values and goals, could potentially be worked on in the relationship, or were caused by a stressor outside the relationship." Yellow flags are signs to slow down and assess the relationship before increasing commitment or involvement with another person, communicate clear relationship expectations, and develop mutual plans for making changes so they don’t become red flags down the road, she explains. "Every person needs to be clear on the behaviors they see as bottom lines in their relationships and what they can compromise on."

#4 Everyone that found out that I was dating him audibly gasped at one point.

#5 his dog wouldn't greet him at the door and actively hid upstairs when he got home

It's not uncommon to ignore the warning signs at the beginning of a relationship. After all, many people put their best foot forward in the early days. Psychologists call this the "primacy effect." We want to make a good first impression when we meet someone, because how else will we get a second date? We present an idealized, irresistible image of ourselves. Or, put another way, we don't play all our cards at once. We don't reveal the not-so-nice characteristics hiding behind the mask. But it takes two to play the game of great disguise. The person sitting across from you is often also trying their best to impress.... When we make a snap assessment of another person based on first impressions, it can color all our future judgments, explains professor of psychology Lawrence Josephs. If the book has a great cover, there's a good chance you might continue reading.

#6 I don't deserve you. The truest words they will speak. They mean it. Walk about then and there.

So your date made a good impression. You guys hit it off and things are going great. But now the "confirmation bias" kicks in. "We selectively look for evidence of everything that confirms our first impressions. And if we have doubts, we get our friends to confirm and validate what we already believe about our new love interest," writes Josephs. He says we selectively ignore anything that challenges our first impression and calls it into question. "That means we start to ignore the red flags. We start to make excuses for anything that doesn't fit the idealized image of someone with whom we are beginning to fall in love." Josephs explains that these cognitive biases are driven by what's called "motivated perception." Basically, we are highly motivated to believe in the idealized image we have formed of our dating partner. We're done eating ice cream alone on the couch, or taking our BFF as our plus-one. We want to share life with someone. We want to love, and be loved in return, so we trick our minds into believing in the idealized image that our date put forward. Especially if it flatters our egos, says the expert. "Wishful thinking clouds our better judgment," he warns. Been there. Done that. Saw. And ignored the red flag(s).

#7 He is Native American and voted for trump

#8 Him smiling when I was upset

#9 He bought me a donut, then judged me for eating it and told me I needed to go to the gym. When I pushed back, he called his ex girlfriend to back him up. She did not back him up. 😬

Josephs says the issue isn't us not seeing the warning signs. But rather our ability to brush them off. Sweep them under the white carpet. He explains that a red flag is leakage of bad or toxic tendencies despite our date's efforts to put their best foot forward while hiding their capacity to break our hearts. "We do notice this stuff despite the primacy effect, the confirmation bias, and motivated perception that help us tune this stuff out," the expert reveals. "The problem is that we all possess relationship beliefs that influence how we interpret the red flags that we can't simply tune out because they are discrepant with the positive illusions we have developed about our romantic partners."

#10 he told me aya cash was hot when we watched you’re the worst and then said she looked like his hs ex (they got back together when we were on a “break” and have a kid together now 😬)

#11 Sleeping in the same bedroom as his mother… at 36.

#12 He had to get nerve blocking injections every 6 weeks to control his rage

"Most relationship red flags are pretty obvious," adds Dr. Susan Biali Haas, an award-winning physician and life coach. "The moment of truth may pass across our ears, eyes or heart in a flash, but we usually notice it. It's what we or our psyche decide to do with this information that matters most." Truth has an unmistakable ring to it, warns Haas. She adds that our instincts are rarely wrong and that we need to act on them more. Often, the discomfort or anxiety we feel in a relationship is our intuition trying to get our attention so that we can address an issue or remove ourselves from a situation.

#13 Seeing someone cry made him angry, not empathetic.

#14 He downloaded Grindr during a fight that he caused. I didn’t even know he liked dudes

#15 blocking me after every argument or silent treatment for days

Can a leopard change its spots? It depends on who you ask... "One relationship belief is that people are fixable. The assumption is that relationships are work and if you work on it, people can change," writes Josephs on the Psychology Today site. "So, philanderers can become monogamists... narcissists can acquire empathy, addicts can go into recovery. Dating partners are diamonds in the rough and if you polish them enough, they will brightly shine to your liking." But as some of us have found out, after ignoring the big, unhinged red flags flying in our face, that's not always the case. Often, the leopard's spots have been put there with a permanent marker that even a magic eraser cannot delete. Paint over them at your own peril.

#16 He said Elon Musk was his role model and he wanted to work for him one day 💀

#17 He told me he cheated on every single person he’s ever been with, but I was “ different“ also robbed me

#18 He bought me his mother’s perfume.

Red flags are indicators of likely relationship problems to come, warns Josephs. And if we believe that we can successfully confront and fix those relationship problems as they arise, we ignore the red flags, wave right back at them, and continue on our merry way, hoping for the best. But here's the problem. "That makes you vulnerable to discovering that the problems are much more serious than you thought and possibly beyond fixing. But now you might be stuck in a bad relationship that's not so easy to extricate yourself from because you're married, because you have kids, because you are financially and emotionally dependent, and you can't bear the thought of starting over," cautions the expert.

#19 Cop. I dated a cop. I’m so ashamed and so glad he threw a tantrum playing poker and I left him then.

#20 He had his ex name tatted 3x, her bday, her home country flag AND her portrait on his arm 😂😂😂

#21 he had andrew tate as his lock screen and i still thought i could change him

Not all red flags are a catastrophe, though. And the experts say the trick is to look at them mindfully. Is the red flag something you're willing to live with? Will it do more harm to you than good? "The real question is whether you can still love this person despite their character flaws if their character flaws prove beyond fixing," says Josephs. "If the answer is yes, move forward. If the answer is no, move on."

#22 Would SCREAM at his mother. What was I thinking?

#23 All his previous 13 ex’s ghosted him out of nowhere. Everyone left his life without explanation. Turns out he was possessive, restricting, stalking me, lieing, cheating and also isolating me. 💀

#24 He got mad if my phone ever made a notification sound

Josephs' advice kinda reminds me of a quote I once read from Andrew Boyd, the author of Daily Afflictions: The Agony of Being Connected to Everything in the Universe: "We're all seeking that special person who is right for us. But if you've been through enough relationships, you begin to suspect there's no right person, just different flavors of wrong," wrote Boyd. "Why is this? Because you yourself are wrong in some way, and you seek out partners who are wrong in some complementary way. But it takes a lot of living to grow fully into your own wrongness. And it isn't until you finally run up against your deepest demons, your unsolvable problems—the ones that make you truly who you are—that we're ready to find a lifelong mate. Only then do you finally know what you're looking for. You're looking for the wrong person. But not just any wrong person: it's got to be the right wrong person—someone you lovingly gaze upon and think, 'This is the problem I want to have.' I will find that special person who is wrong for me in just the right way.”

#25 I was crying, snot was running down my face bc my mom was in the hospital and they didn't think she was gonna make it. My ex said "ew I can't look at you right now" 🫠

#26 Said he was a werewolf and howled at the moon. Then introduced me to his friends who did same. I thought it was some kind of role play thing.. no. It was not. Men thought they were werewolves.

#27 said he didn’t like me going on solo trips because he’s ‘worried about my safety’… he then said “I hope something bad happens to you so you know what I’m talking about” YOU HOPE I GET HARMED? 😣🧍🏽‍♀️

#28 we drank at a friends house, we got into an argument and he drove off with my car. i called the police and an hour later they came to the gas station i was sitting at (with no shoes or phone bc it was in the car) and told me he crashed my car. it was totaled. i stayed with him for almost a year after. he ended up laying hands on me 🌚 (don’t be like me plz)

#29 I once dated a girl that got a panic attack because I was speaking Spanish at a Mexican restaurant. I was like for WHAT?!

#30 he said belle delphine is the most beautiful woman alive.. also followed her everywhere

#31 Telling me he was going to make me the next gabby petito

#32 He told me he was a diagnosed sociopath (ASPD) and I was like “this is fine 👩‍🦯”

#33 when he accuses you of cheating for no literal reason = he's out cheating. he thinks you operate the same way and it's a dead giveaway

#34 He cried on our first date over his ex wife

#35 His own brother told me that he was a terrible person.

#36 Told me he didn’t know what shame was. Never experienced it

#37 He was hugging his female friends every time he bumped into them. 15yrs later I found out they were his ex girlfriends.

#38 He kissed his mom on the lips and everyone in the room was like « u don’t have a mom so … that’s normal » but not a smack , a real big kiss , passionate and shit🧍🏻‍♀️

#39 He accused me of making him fat by cooking him dinner and letting him eat what I didn’t finish.

#40 He told me I was manifesting him cheating on me by being negative because I caught him cheating on me 🫠

#41 Before we were dating we took the “Are you a Sociopath or Psychopath quiz” and he scored very high on the psychopath

#42 he was a 30 yo interested in a 15 yo. THAT should have been enough of a red flag right there.

#43 He had to go to domestic violence classes every Tuesday.

#44 He made me go to California to take a lie detector test to prove I wasn’t cheating… he was

#45 He had an eye patch and an ankle monitor

#46 High school age. He was already talking about how after we get married he was going to give me implants and a tummy tuck. Yet it still lasted two years 🙃

#47 Seeing his Craigslist ads for hookups in the local area, he said his ex did it to mess with him

#48 He gave me a promise ring that was his ex girlfriends before me and I didn’t find out until almost a year later and he told me I was being materialistic

#49 Him sitting there, barely acknowledging me, as I bawled my eyes out next to him in his truck

#50 Had me slide my card to him under the table at dinner so "he" could pay for our meal, so our friends thought he was being a good boyfriend 😭

#51 He said “women should never have the right to tell a man no. There was a time when women weren’t allowed to tell men no” he was violent towards women. Later learned he had a SA charge.

#52 bye i have so many of these but first one that came to mind was when we first started dating, i told him i’m not gonna drink tonight, he goes “aw then i won’t be able to take advantage of you” ….

#53 he said he could see himself marrying me 😭 i knew him for less than two days when he did this

#54 He took me to the Mormon temple visitor center and made me watch the movie about Joseph Smith. Literally tried converting me on the first date. Second (& last date) was somehow worse

#55 Has somehow convinced me to be in a one sided open relationship for a year🤦🏻‍♀️a YEAR and refuses to say the word “girlfriend” but wants to meet my mom. 23 year age gap. wtf.

#56 He never gave me any compliments and said he didn’t like working

#57 I picked up his phone to change the music and he freaked tf out and said I couldn’t touch his phone because he was “in the CIA/secret service”

#58 I dated a Mormon police officer when I was 20. Really didn’t like myself back then 😭😭

#59 He actually said “I’m manipulating you” but “in a good way” in a “spiritual” way 🥴

#60 “I don’t believe in soulmates, but if I did it would probably be my ex”- my now ex husband, and yes I still married him

#61 His parents were the red flags, his dad was disrespectful af to his mom & his mom had no self respect to leave, his dad tried to sleep with me & no one in that family reacted.

#62 I and a friend of his helped him move. The entire time, he was horribly mean to us, telling us we weren’t fast enough, snapping his fingers, called us names. I stayed for 5 more years 🤦🏼‍♀️

#63 He was chatting with a OF type girl 6 months into our marriage and planning to meet her, but made me feel bad for reading his chat, which he left open on his screen. I apologized to him. 👀

#64 He walked around everywhere with an empty backpack for a whole semester cause he was scared to tell his mom he dropped out of college 😭

#65 we were moving across the country and my family was 2hr detour off our route and he didn't want to take the time to stop to visit them. I hadn't seen them in a year

#66 He got me arrested on our first date

#67 Told me he’s not a human being he’s a prophet send to earth by god

#68 his friend cheated on his girlfriend and he was his wingman all night at the bars

#69 My ex used to cuss my guy friends out on my phone for no reason. They weren't doing anything, he was just jealous.

#70 I told him it made me uncomfortable to let his female friends sit in his lap, cuddle him, kiss up on him, etc. He told me, "They were my friends before you ever came along. I'm not going to ask them

#71 he told me his BEST kiss was with one of his closest female friends and later said "before u ask i don't have feelings for her but she's hella pretty can't lie" 🥸

#72 He has both Snapchat and what’s app on his phone

#73 He picked his nose while I was giving him head and then ate it

#74 i fired him? and then i dated him?!

#75 I had an evil eye bracelet that he gifted me and it immediately broke as soon as I put it on

#76 He would hover over the toilet to [poop] because he “didn’t know any other way”

#77 he said that r*pe victim should not provoke the r*pist 💀

#78 he's 27, and spells "doubt" as "dought"

#79 He was an only child.

#80 thinking crying was a weapon for manipulation against him and not someone having hurt feelings.