In North Salt Lake, Utah, Kelsey Piggott is out here making sourdough bread that’s almost too beautiful to eat—almost.

From rainbow trout to frogs chilling under mushrooms, her loaves look more like something you’d frame than slice up for breakfast. It’s bread, but make it art, because why not turn your carbs into a masterpiece? Somehow, she’s managed to elevate a kitchen staple into a jaw-dropping art piece that's edible on top of all of that.

More info: Instagram | Etsy